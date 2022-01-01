Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paddock Grill

review star

No reviews yet

650 Eastern Boulevard

Clarksville, IN 47129

Popular Items

6 Wing Combo
Bacon Jamm Burger
Biscuits & Gravey

Brunch

Breakfast Platter

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Classic French Toast

$8.99

Biscuits & Gravey

$8.99

BLT

$9.99

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Chili Cup

$3.99

Mozz Sticks

$7.99Out of stock

Grilled Chz Combo

$7.99

Brunch Sides

Sausage (2)

$4.00

Eggs (2)

$2.50

Bacon (2)

$3.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Crossiant

$2.50

Plain Waffle

$6.00

Hashbrown

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

Dinner

Bacon Jamm Burger

$12.99

Plain Cheese Burger Combo

$11.50

Plain Chz Burg No Side

$8.99

Hamburg Plain Combo

$10.99

Hamburger Plain No Side

$8.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwhich Combo

$10.99

Chicken Chunk Basket

$10.99

Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower

$9.99

Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Chips & Cheese ONLY

$6.99

6 Wing Combo

$10.99

6 Wings No Side

$9.00

Grilled Chz Combo

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak Combo

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak No Side

$9.99

Dinner Sides

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Brown Sugar Slaw

$3.00

Cheese Cakes

Henny Peach Cobbler CHZ CAKE

$7.99

Animal Cracker CHZ CAKE

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

650 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville, IN 47129

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

