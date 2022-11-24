A map showing the location of Ramen King Keisuke Westfield Mall - Century CityView gallery

Ramen King Keisuke Westfield Mall - Century City

review star

No reviews yet

10250 SANTA MONICA BLVD

Unit FC3 - WestField Mall Century City

LOS ANGELES, CA 90067

Ramen

Pork Tonkotsu Ramen Special (All Toppings)

$14.95

Tonkotsu Soup, Extra Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Japanese Seaweed ,Flavored Egg, chicken oil

Pork Tonkotsu Ramen

$9.95

Tonkotsu Soup, Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Chicken oil

Lobster Broth Ramen Special (All Toppings)

$18.95

Lobster Rich Soup, Extra Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Japanese Seaweed ,Flavored Egg

Lobster Broth Ramen

$14.95

Lobster Rich Soup, Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus

Spicy Lobster Broth Ramen Special (All Toppings)

$19.95

Lobster Rich Soup, Extra Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Japanese Seaweed ,Flavored Egg , Spicy Oil, Spicy Ball

Spicy Lobster Broth Ramen

$15.95

Lobster Rich Soup, Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Spicy Ball, Spicy Oil

Spicy Pork Tonkotsu Ramen Special (All Toppings)

$15.95

Tonkotsu Soup, Extra Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Spicy Ball, Spicy Oil

Spicy Pork Tonkotsu Ramen

$10.95

Tonkotsu Soup, Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Spicy Ball, Spicy Oil

Maki

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Tuna, with or without avocado and cucumber.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.00

Tuna, ponzu base with chili and garlic.

Salmon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Salmon with or without Avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.00

Salmon, soy base with chili

Vegetarian Roll

$5.00

Cucumber, green onion, bell pepper

Avocado Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50
7 Up

$2.50Out of stock
Sunkist Grape

$2.50
Sunkist Orange

$2.50
Bottled Water

$2.50
Calpico

$3.50
Green Tea Genmai-Cha (Cold)

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

10250 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Unit FC3 - WestField Mall Century City , LOS ANGELES, CA 90067

Directions

