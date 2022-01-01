Main picView gallery

Ramen King Keisuke Monterey Park

review star

No reviews yet

141 NORTH ATLANTIC BLVD #100B

MONTEREY PARK, CA 91754

Popular Items

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen Special (All Toppings)
Tonkotsu Ramen
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen Special (All Toppings)

Tonkotsu Ramen Special (All Toppings)

$14.95

Tonkotsu Soup, Extra Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring Onion, Black Fungus, Japanese Seaweed, Flavored Egg, Chicken Oil

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$9.95

Tonkotsu Soup, Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring Onion, Black Fungus, Chicken Oil

Lobster Broth Ramen Special (All Toppings)

Lobster Broth Ramen Special (All Toppings)

$18.95

Lobster Rich Soup, Extra Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Japanese Seaweed ,Flavored Egg

Lobster Broth Ramen

Lobster Broth Ramen

$14.95

Lobster Rich Soup, Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus

Spicy Lobster Broth Ramen Special (All Toppings)

Spicy Lobster Broth Ramen Special (All Toppings)

$19.95

Lobster Rich Soup, Extra Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Japanese Seaweed ,Flavored Egg , Spicy Oil, Spicy Ball

Spicy Lobster Broth Ramen

Spicy Lobster Broth Ramen

$15.95

Lobster Rich Soup, Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Spicy Ball, Spicy Oil

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen Special (All Toppings)

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen Special (All Toppings)

$15.95

Tonkotsu Soup, Extra Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Spicy Ball, Spicy Oil

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$10.95

Tonkotsu Soup, Pork Loin Chashu, Cut Spring onion, Black Fungus, Spicy Ball, Spicy Oil

Maki

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Tuna, ponzu base with chili and garlic.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Salmon with or without Avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Salmon, soy base with chili

Yellow tail Tuna Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Yellowtail, green onion and lemon

Vegetarian Roll

Vegetarian Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Cucumber, green onion, bell pepper

Tuna

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
7 Up

7 Up

$2.50
Sunkist Grape

Sunkist Grape

$2.50
Sunkist Orange

Sunkist Orange

$2.60
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.50
Calpico

Calpico

$3.50
Green Tea Genmai- Cha (Cold)

Green Tea Genmai- Cha (Cold)

$2.75

Seltzer

$2.50

Extras

Flavoured Egg

$2.50

Kaedama (Add noodles)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

141 NORTH ATLANTIC BLVD #100B, MONTEREY PARK, CA 91754

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

