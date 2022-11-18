Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery 619 SW Water ST

473 Reviews

$$

619 SW Water ST

Peoria, IL 61602

Appetizers

Beef Bites

$11.50

Your choice of Guinness beef or corned beef piled on marble rye with melted swiss. cut in wedges for easy sharing.

Celtic Wings

$11.00

One pound of deep fried, non breaded chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Guinness BBQ, Buffalo, and Plain.

Crab Crunchers

$9.00

The perfect starter for two! Sixteen miniature crab cake balls in a crispy batter and served with a side of ranch.

Irish Chips

$8.50

Thick-cut potato wedges smothered in creamy melted cheese, finely chopped bacon pieces, and chives. Served with a side of sour cream.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Thick steak-cut onion rings battered and served with our homemade sauce.

Potato Skins

$6.00

Potatoes cut in half and filled with our homemade leek sauce and irish bacon. Served with melted cheddar and chives on top with a side of sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Provolone cheese sticks battered and seasone. Served with marinara.

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Succulent Shrimp butterflied & lightly breaded with homemade seasoning. Served with a side of cocktail sauce.

Side of Fries

$3.00

Our seasoned wedges, waffle fries, or battered fries served with your choice of sauce. Add cheese sauce for 1.00

Side Orings

$4.00

4 Chix

$6.00

Bread

$0.25

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Soups & Salads

Cottage Salad

$12.00

Our special lettuce blend with your choice of broccoli, cauliflower, corn, peas, cucumber, onion, green pepper, bacon, eggs, mushrooms, cottage cheese, shredded cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing. Add 4oz. Of grilled chicken, crispy chicken, or diced ham for $3.00

House Salad

$4.50

Our lettuce blend with tomato, cucumber, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

A steaming bowl of chicken noodle, Irish coddle, chili, or our soups of the day

Cup of soup

$3.75

A steaming cup of chicken noodle, Irish coddle, chili, or our soups of the day

Soda Bread

$0.25

Brown Bread

$0.25

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Cott Chz

$3.00

Add Salad

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Champ

$3.00

Wraps

Turkey BLT Wrap

$9.75

Turkey and chopped bacon wrapped in a tasty flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce tomato, and honey mustard in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.

Irish Fare

Corned Beef And Cab

$13.00

Shepherd's Pie

$9.50

Lightly seasoned ground beef, corn, peas, and diced carrots all in a rich gravy and topped with champ potatoes.

Bangers & Mash

$10.50

Seasoned Bangers on a bed of grilled mushrooms and onions with a side of champ potatoes and your choice of brown or soda bread.

Chicken Hot Pot

$9.00

A tasty homemade dish with all-white meat chicken, corn, peas, and carrots all in a rich chicken gravy and topped with a buttery pastry.

Guinness Pot Roast

$11.00

A roast bold in flavor simmered in Guinness Stout with baby carrots, onions, and red potatoes. Served with Champ potatoes.

Chicken & Chips Platter

$9.50

Golden fried chicken strips served with our seasoned potato wedges and coleslaw with your choice of sauce.

Fish & Chips

$13.50

Two cod fillets fried in our homemade batter to perfection. Served with coleslaw and our seasoned pootato wedges and tartar sauce.

Grilled Cod

$14.50

Two cod fillets seasoned and grilled then finished with a parmesan crust. Served with steamed broccoli and a side of Champ potatoes.

Salmon Filet Dinner

$15.50

a 6 oz. salmon fillet grilled to perfection with steamed broccolli and Champ potatoes.

Jacket Potato

$8.00

Sandwiches

All-American Burger

$13.75

A 1/2 lb. burger seasoned and char-broiled. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce onion and pickle with your choice of side.

Banger Toastie

$10.00

Bangers with melted swiss cheese, grilled onions, and a garlic aioli. served on toasted sourdough.

Chicken Sandwhich

$10.00

Grilled chicken in a crushed red pepper and Guinness Stout marinade. Served on a brioche bun.

Cod Sandwich

$9.50

A hand battered cod fillet fried and seasoned on a brioche bun.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Homemade corned beef sliced thin and piled high, topped with melted swiss cheese on toasted marble rye.

Dublin Steak Burger

$15.00

Our Irish burger topped with our homemade Guinness beef, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and a green pepper ring. Served with your choice of side.

Guinness Beef Sandwich

$10.75

Slow-Roasted beef in a Guinness Stout marinade with crushed red pepper and served on a brioche bun.

Hangover

$9.25

A fried egg with bangers and rasher topped with melted American Cheese. All on a brioche bun.

Irish Burger

$12.75

A 1/2 lb. burger braised in its own juices and topped with grilled onions along with lettuce and pickle all on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Pork Tenderloin

$9.50

fried to a golden brown and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, onion, and pickle.

50/50 Burger

$12.75

Thinly sliced prime rib served on a hoagie bun with a rich Au jus for dipping and a horseraddish sauce on the side.

Salmon Sandwich

$11.00

Salmon grilled to perfection and served on marble rye.

Tipperary Toastie

$8.50

Our Irish BLT with rasher and your choice of melted cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato along with garic aioli on toasted Sourdough.

Trinity Sandwich

$15.00

Thin prime rib topped with provolone, Guinness roast beef topped with pepperjack, and corned beef topped with swiss all piled high on a brioche bun.

Turkey Avocado Club

$11.25

Sliced turkey breast with bacon, avacado spread, bacon lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, and provolone cheese on a toasted pretzel bun.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Desserts

Irish Delight

$7.00

Our homemade Guinness brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a chocolate drizzle.

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Our homemade bread pudding drizzled with a Jameson Whiskey Sauce. Add Ice cream for $$$$

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake made in house flavored with your choice of Irish cream or our flavor of the month.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Ascoop of Vanilla ice cream or our flavor of the month. Topped with your choice of caramel, chocolate sauce, or whipped cream.

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Buffet menu

Roasted Chicken Full

$120.00

Rosted Chicken Half

$70.00

Fried Cod 50

$250.00

Dublin baked cod half

$140.00

Shepard's pie full

$240.00

Shepard's pie half

$130.00

Chicken hot pot full

$240.00

Chicken Hot Pot Half

$130.00

Pot Roast Full

$270.00

Pot Roast Half

$145.00

Potatoes Au

$50.00+

Corn Full

$70.00

Corn 1\2

$40.00

Party Champ Full

$80.00

Party Champ Half

$40.00

Green Beans Full

$80.00

Green Beans 1\2

$50.00

Garlic Broccoli Full

$70.00

Garlic Broccoli 1\2

$40.00

Buffet apps

Breaded Mushrooms

$75.00

Breaded Shrimp

$75.00

Cheese and Cracker Tray

$75.00

Chicken Fingers

$100.00

Chips and Salsa

$25.00

Cocktail Franks

$60.00

Combination Tray

$85.00

Crab Crunchers

$60.00

Crab Rangoon

$100.00

Donated Food

Jalapeno poppers

$75.00

Meatballs

$75.00

Mini Tacos

$75.00

Mozz Sticks

$75.00

Onion Rings

$50.00

Potato Skins

$75.00

Sandwich Tray

$100.00

Sauced Wings

$100.00

Snack Mix

$25.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$60.00

Toasted Ravioli

$75.00

Vegetable Tray

$80.00

Sw Egg Rolls

$65.00

Party Slaw

$40.00

Salad Mix

$40.00

Mac N Chz

$60.00

Senior Walk

Irish Chips

$7.00

Skewers

$4.00

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

OS Drinks

Well Drink

$6.00

Titos🐶

$7.00

Jameson🍀

$7.00

Shakeup🍋

$8.00

Dom Btl

$3.50

Ultra🚲

$4.00

Jack

$7.00

Crown

$6.50

Bomb💣

$7.50

Redbull

$3.00

Soda

$1.00

Water⛲

$1.00

Busch

$2.50

High Noon

$4.00

Wine

$7.00

Kaliber

$4.00

Fireball

$6.00

4th Draft

$3.00

4th Draft🎆

4th

619 SW Water ST, Peoria, IL 61602

