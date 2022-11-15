Restaurant header imageView gallery

Keller Coffee Company

192 US hwy 71

Ashdown, AR 71822

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Macchiato
Latte
Sausage Egg and Cheese Toaster

Hot Coffee

Latte

$3.30+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Americano

$2.00+

House Brew

$2.00+

Macchiato

$3.00+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

$2.50+

Frappe

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$3.00+

Iced Macchiato

$3.50+

Specialty Drinks

Bonfire Latte

$3.50+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$3.50+

Gingerbread Latte

$3.50+

Coffee Alternatives

Sweet Tea

$1.00+

Unsweet Tea

$1.00+

Earl Grey

$1.50+

Hot Chocolate

$1.50+

Bottled Water

$1.00

Half&Half Tea

$1.00+

Hot Chai Latte

$3.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

Iced London Fog

$3.00+

Soft Drink

$2.50

Arnold Palmer Tea+ Lemonade

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Soups, Salads and Sandwiches

Soup Bowl

$4.25

Chef's Salad

$5.99

Keller Klub

$8.99

Slammin' Ham & Cheese

$8.99

The Gobbler

$8.99

Rockin' Roast Beef

$8.99

Sweet Home Avocado

$8.99

Vegetable soup

$4.25

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Fancy Pants Chicken Salad

$8.99

Classic Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Keto Wrap

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

House Salad with pizza slice

$6.99

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$6.99

House salad

$2.99

Chicken-Dilla

$8.99

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Banana Nut Bread

$2.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Cinnamon Streusel Muffin

$3.25

Maple Bacon Muffin

$3.25

Cowboy Crunch Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Vanilla Cake Pop

$2.75

Chocolate Cake Pop

$2.75

Turtle Cheesecake Bites

$3.25

Birthday Cake Pop

$2.75

Butter Pecan Muffin

$3.25

Cinnamon Streusel Cake

$2.25

Peach Cheesecake Bites

$3.25

Blueberry Cheesecake Bites

Cupcake

$3.25

Homemade Bread Loaf

$8.00

Breakfast

Bacon Egg and Cheese Toaster

$4.99

Sausage Egg and Cheese Toaster

$4.99

Breakfast pizza slice

$2.99

Waffle Bar

$4.99

Kids Waffle

$1.99

Biscuit + Gravy

$4.00

Big Breakfast

$8.99

Meat + Egg

$3.50

Kids Menu

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Gogurt

$0.75

Fruit Cup

$0.75

Retail

Monarch Blend

$16.50

Tropical Weather Blend

$20.00

Geometry Blend

$17.00

Eclipse Blend

$16.50

Southern Weather Blend

$16.00

Gift Card

$20.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Kids T Shirt

$20.00

Braclet

$11.00

Hat

$15.00

Keller Glass Tumbler

$15.00

Keller Black Tumbler

$25.00

Panther Tumbler

$15.00

Appetizers

Chips and Guacamole

$6.99

Cheese dip

$5.99

Sub For Chips & Pickle

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Inspirational Jewlery

Women

$12.00

Mens

$12.00

Pizza

Cheese

$10.99

Pepperoni

$12.99

Slice pizza

$3.99

Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Meat-za ( 3 Meat)

$15.99

Loaded Baked Potato

P

$6.99

Honey jar

Honey

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Keller Coffee offers a Great verity of Coffee and delicious Food options. Come in and enjoy the fantastic vibe and the view of the massive train in operation.

Website

Location

192 US hwy 71, Ashdown, AR 71822

Directions

