Keller Grille
2166 Maplewood Dr
Saint Paul, MN 55109
Apps
- Coconut Chicken$12.00
Cripsy Coconut Breaded Chicken Tenders Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Flour Tortilla, Smoked Chicken, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Black Beans and Roasted Corn
- Cheese Curds$13.00
Elsworth Cheese Curds Hand Battered in Summit Beer Batter Served with Siracha Ranch
- Totchos$14.00
Tater Tots, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Pico, Guac, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Fresh Jalepenos
- Whipped Feta Board$12.00
Pistachio, Za'atar, Lemon, Olive Oil, Sesame Flatbread, Pita, Crudite
- Boneless Wings$15.00
Boneless Wings Tossed In Choice Of Sauce and Either Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Tots$4.00
- Basket Fries$8.00
- Basket Tots$8.00
- Xt Sauce On Side$0.50
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Classic Burger$14.00
Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Mayo
- Olive Burger$15.00
Brioche Bun, Creamy Green Olive Spread, Feta, Lettuce, Tomato
- Mushroom Brie Burger$16.00
Brioche Bun, Cabernet Crimini Mushrooms, Little Lucy Brie, Arugula, Garlic Aioli
- Bourbon Bacon Burger$16.00
Brioche Bun, Kickin' Bourbon Sauce, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Garlic Aioli
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$17.00
Hand Breaded Rancher's Legacy pork Chop, Brioche Bun, Dill Pickle Aioli, Ketchup, Mustard, Onion, Pickles
- Club Sandwhich$15.00
Toasted White Bread Tiple Stacked With Sliced Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
- Rueben Sandwich$15.00
Toasted Marble Rye, Sliced House Roasted Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut Thosand Island Dressing
- BLAT Sandwich$14.00
Whole Grain Toast, Sundried Tomato Spread, Avocado, Bacon, Romain, Tomato
- French Dip Sandwich$17.00
Ciabatta, Thin Sliced House Roasted Rancher's Legacy Prime Rib, Garlic Aioli, Caramelized Onions, Jus
- Open Faced Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Texas Toast, Pulled Chicken, BBQ, Slaw, Pickled Red Onions
- Falafel Sandwich$13.00
Pita, Falafel, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki, Feta
Bowls and Salads
- Sesame Noodle Bowl$18.00
Soba Noodles, Red Peppers, Carrots, Sesame Seeds, Shiitake, Poached Shrimp, Sesame Peanut Sauce, Green Onions
- Salmon Power Bowl$20.00
Shredded Kale-Brussel Sprouts-Broccoli, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Edamame, Salmon, Miso Glaze, Sesame Dressing, Sliced Almonds
- Smoked Turkey & Wild Rice Salad$18.00
Smoked Turkey, Autumn Harvest Wild Rice, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Mixed Greens, Sesame Flatbread
- Italian Chopped Salad$18.00
Thin Sliced Salami, Garbanzo Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Honey BBQ Cripsy Chicken Salad$19.00
Sliced Crispy Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ranch and Honey Mustard BBQ Dressing
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
