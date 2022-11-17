A map showing the location of Kelley’s 1940 West Henderson RoadView gallery

Kelley’s 1940 West Henderson Road

review star

No reviews yet

1942 West Henderson Road

Columbus, OH 43220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Game Day/shot Specials

BUD BUCKET

$10.00

BUD LIGHT BUCKET

$10.00

MILLER LT BUCKET

$10.00

COORS LIGHT BUCKET

$10.00

MICH ULTRA BUCKET

$12.00

SUN: Fireball

$3.50

MON:'white Tea

$4.50

TUES: Lemon Drops

$4.50

WED: Razz Refesher

$4.00

THUR: 1800

$5.00

FRIDAY: Green Tea

$5.00

SAT: Key Lime Pie

$4.00

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Sprite

$1.50

Beer Bottle

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

Corona

$4.00

Corona Lt

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller High Life

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

Modelo

$4.00

O'Doul's NA

$2.75

Peroni

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Southern Tier Irish Cream Stout

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Strongbow

$4.00

Yuengling

$2.50

Yuengling Light

$2.75

Landshark

$4.00

Beer Buckets

Bud BUCKET

$12.00

Bud Light BUCKET

$12.00

Coors Lt BUCKET

$12.00

Miller Lt BUCKET

$12.00

Mich Ultra BUCKET

$12.00

Miller High Life BUCKET

$12.00

Yuengling BUCKET

$12.00

Beer Can

Brew Kettle White Rajah IPA

$5.00

BrewDog Elvis Juice

$5.00

BrewDog Hazy Jane IPA

$5.00

Busch NA

$2.75

Columbus Brewing Company IPA

$5.00

Great Lakes Commodore Perry

$5.00

Land Grant Oh Sure

$5.00

PBR Coffee

$4.00

Platform Pilsner

$5.00

Platform Sun Surfer

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$2.75

Seventh Son SCIENTIST IPA

$5.00

Stroh's

$2.75

Warped Wing Magic Melon

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Budweiser Zero

$2.75

HARD LEMONADE

$5.00

PBR Coffee

$5.00

Coast To Coast 50

$5.00

Founders Sour

$5.00

Beer Draft

Draft Blue Moon

$5.00

Draft Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$6.00

Draft Bud Light

$3.00

Draft Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Draft Nocterra Beta Flash

$6.00

Pumking

$6.00

White Rajah

$6.00

Yuengling Draft

$3.00

Millersburg Beclouded

$6.00

CBC Tracksuit Santa

$6.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Jefferson's

$9.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Jim Beam Fire

$4.50

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.50

Makers Mark

$5.50

Well whiskey

$3.75

Woodford

$7.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$19.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam Fire

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Woodford

$13.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$6.50

DBL Jeffersons

$17.00

Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50

Margarita

$5.50

Laila Rose

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$7.50

DBL Hennessey

$14.50

Cordial

Amaretto

$3.50

Bailey's

$5.50

Black Haus

$5.50

Disaronno

$5.50

Frangelico

$5.50

Goldschlager

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Licor 43

$4.50

RumChata

$4.50

Rumpleminz

$5.50

DBL Amaretto

$6.00

DBL Bailey's

$10.00

DBL Black Haus

$10.00

DBL Disaronno

$10.00

DBL Frangelico

$10.00

DBL Goldschlager

$10.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Licor 43

$8.00

DBL RumChata

$8.00

DBL Rumpleminz

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50

Hendrick's

$7.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Watershed Gin

$5.50

Well Gin

$3.50

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

DBL Hendrick's

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Watershed Gin

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

Ginger Beer

Goslings

$4.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Well Rum

$3.50

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.00

Scotch

Dewars

$5.50

Glenlevit 12

$9.50

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Lauders

$3.75

Grouse

$6.00

McCallan

$11.00

Johnny Red

$8.00

DBL Dewars

$8.00

DBL Glenlevit 12

$18.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$19.00

Seltzer

Topo Chico

$4.00

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Cutwater

$5.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.00

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$6.50

1800 Silver

$6.50

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Espolon

$7.50

Hornitos

$5.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.50

Patron

$9.00

Well Tequila

$3.50

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

DBL Don Julio

$21.00

DBL Espolon

$14.00

DBL Hornitos

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Patron

$17.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.50

Smirnoff

$4.50

Three Olives Grape

$5.00

Tito's

$5.50

Watershed Vodka

$5.50

Well Vodka

$3.50

Buckeye

$5.25

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Pinnacle Pineapple

$4.50

Three. Olives Cherry

$5.00

Sky Strawberry

$5.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff

$8.00

DBL Tito's

$10.00

DBL Watershed Vodka

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

Whiskey

American Honey

$5.50

Canadian Club

$4.50

Crown

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Peach

$5.50

Fireball

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.50

Jameson

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Skrewball

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

WIld Turkey 101

$5.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$5.50

Jamson Orange

$6.50

DBL Crown

$10.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$8.00

DBL Skrewball

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

DBL Jack Fire

$10.00

Wine Glass

Cabernet

$4.00

Cava/Prosecco

$5.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Riesling

$4.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Clos DU BOIS Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Josh

$5.00

SPECIAL

MON - 6 WINGS

$6.00

TUES - SHRIMP TACOS

$14.95

WED - CAJUN CHX PASTA

$16.95

THURS - WEDDING SOUP/SALAD

$12.95

FRI - CHX MAC BOWL

$15.95

SAT - PEP PIZZA

$10.00

SUN - TURKEY

$16.95

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Bloody Mary Skewer

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Burger

Ridiculous Burger

$11.99

Double Ridiculous Burger

$24.99

Bacon Mush Burger

$11.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders + FF

$13.95

4 Tenders

$9.45

8 Tenders

$14.95

12 Tenders

$20.45

Dessert

Bourbon Glazed Sweet Potato

$6.00

Fruity D Treat

$6.00

Strawberry Cream Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Entree Mac

LG Mac

$11.95

Entree Sautéed Veg

LG sauteed Veg + Rice

$13.99

Fish

Catfish Dinner

$16.99

Catfish Snack

$11.99

Cajun Salmon

$21.99

Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$16.50

Gumbo

Chicken Gumbo

$15.99

Chicken and Shrimp Gumbo

$21.99

Shrimp Gumbo

$17.99

Vegetarian Gumbo

$15.99

Sausage Gumbo

$15.99

Pizza

Ridiculous Pizza

$18.95

Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Salads

Ridiculous Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

BELT

$11.95

Breakfast Chicken Sand

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Chicken Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$14.95

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Philly Steak

$12.99

Ulitimate Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Sauces

Buffalo

$0.50

Jerk

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Ridiculous Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Celery

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sauce On Side

Teriyaki

$0.50

Syrup

$0.25

Garlic

$0.50

Sides

Beans + Rice

$5.50

Cabbage

$5.50

Cabbage w/ Greens

$5.50

Coleslaw

$5.50

Corn

$5.50

Corn Bread

$2.00

Fries

$5.50

Greens

$5.50

Grits

$5.50

Loaded Potato

$5.50

Pasta Salad

$5.50

Rice

$5.50

Ridiculous Fries

$6.25

Sautéed Veg + Rice

$6.50

side of Mac

$6.00

Texas Toast (1)

$1.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Steak

Grilled NY Steak

$25.00

Waffles

Salmon + Waffles

$19.95

Tenders and Waffles

$13.95

Waffles

$6.00

Wings + Waffles

$14.99

Tenders + Waffles

$14.99

Wings

6 Fried Wings

$11.00

10 Fried Wings

$16.00

15 Fried Wings

$19.50

50 Game Day Wings

$70.00

Wings and Waffles

$14.95

Soup

Wedding Soup

$9.95

Chili + Cornbread

$11.95
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

A Gathering Place

Location

1942 West Henderson Road, Columbus, OH 43220

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Bethel Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1490 Bethel Road Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Mr. Hummus Grill - Bethel Road
orange star4.4 • 664
1450 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Cuco's Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 2,472
2162 Henderson Road Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2054 Crown Plaza Drive Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Henderson Rd
orange star4.0 • 40
1832 W Henderson Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant - 4452 Kenny Rd. Columbus, Oh
orange star4.3 • 396
4452 Kenny Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston