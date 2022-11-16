- Home
Kelley's Cafe & Pub Jamestown
357 Reviews
$$
105 West Washington Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
Popular Items
Fountain
No Beverage
Ice Water
Water
Cherry Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Orange Fanta
Red Cream Soda
Root Beer
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Un-Sweet Tea
1/2&1/2 Tea
Arnold Palmer
Large To-Go Drink
Small To-Go Drink
Gallon Tea
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Lemonade
Hot Drinks
Bottle/Can
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Coor's Light
Budweiser
Yeung Ling
Busch Light
PBR
Corona
Heineken
Angry Orchard
Smirnoff
Twisted Tea
Seltzer
Smitwicks
Craft Beer
Mich Ultra
Pbr Hard Coffee
Bud Light Platinum
Natty Lite
Bud Light Bucket 5
Budweiser Bucket 5
Miller Lite Bucket 5
Coor's Light Bucket 5
Corona Bucket 5
Yeung Ling Bucket 5
Mixed Bucket 5
Mich Ultra Bucket 5
Busch Light Bucket 5
Seltzer 5
Bud Light Bucket 8
Budweiser Bucket 8
Miller Lite Bucket 8
Coor's Light Bucket 8
Corona Bucket 8
Yeung Ling Bucket 8
Mixed Bucket 8
Mich Ultra Bucket 8
Busch Light 8
Seltzer 8
Draft
Liquor
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Cherry Bomb
Hawaiian Punched
Jager Bomb
Liquid Mary Jane
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Top Shelf Bloody Mary
Top Shelf Long Island
Top Shelf Margarita
Wet Wussy
X on the Beach
White Rusian
Daquiri
Mule
Irish Car Bomb
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Jim Peach
Woodford
Bullet
Jim Fire
Seagram's
Tanqueray
Amaretto
Bailey's Irish Cream
Malibu
Cruzan
Liquor 43
Jagermeister
Rum Chata
Kaluha
Sour Pucker
Midori
Bacardi
Captain Morgan's
Captain Private Stock
Malibu Black
Sauza
Jose
Patron
Espolon
Absolute
Grey Goose
Svedka
Tito's
Smirnoff Raspbery
Pinnacle Whipped
99 Bananas
Three Olive Grape
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Vanilla
Jameson
Jack Daniel's
Southern Comfort
Fire Ball
Jack Fire
Tullamoredew
Peanut Butter Whiskey
Canadian Club
Seagram's 7
Windsor
American Honey
Appetizers
Irish Pub Nachos
criss-cut fries topped with diced: bacon, onion, tomatoes, and pub cheese, shredded cheese, and sour cream
Half Pub Nacho
criss-cut fries topped with diced: bacon, onion, tomatoes, and pub cheese, shredded cheese, and sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Dip
shredded chicken with spicy pub cheese and buffalo ranch, topped with more melted cheese
Bang Bang Shrimp
crispy breaded shrimp tossed in sweet-chili sauce; on a bed of shredded lettuce, with a side of pub sauce
Chili Nachos Deluxe
pub cheese, chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos; served with a side of fresh fried tortilla chips
Nacho Chips w/Japs
Potato Crisps & Trio Dip
house fried potato chips; served with 3 sauces
Chili Cheese Fries
brew fries topped with our homemade chili and shredded cheese
Loaded Potato Skins
3 house made skins, filled with cheddar cheese and bacon; served with a side of sour cream
Southwest Corn Dip
sweet corn mixed with our signature pub and creamy pub cheese; topped with melted cheese; served with fresh fried tortilla chips
Loaded Soup Crock
choose: chili with cheddar and onion, creamy potato with cheddar and bacon, or french onion with croutons and swiss
Fried Calamari
1 App
2 Apps
3 Apps
Wings
Baskets
4 Coney Dogs
3 Coney Dogs
2 Coney Dogs
1 Hot Dog
4 Cod Fish
3 Cod Fish
2 Cod Fish
9 Strips
6 Strips
3 Strips
12 Butterfly Shrimp
9 Butterfly Shrimp
6 Butterfly Shrimp
Chicken Quesadilla
Taco Beef Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
3 Breast
2 Breast
1 Breast
4 C.B.Sliders
3 C.B.Sliders
2 C.B.Sliders
2 Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
1 Grilled Cheese
Burgers
Granny Burger
char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with American cheese and mayo, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side
Double Granny Burger
2 char-grilled burgers, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with American cheese and mayo, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side
A-1 Shroom & Swiss Burger
char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with sautéed mushrooms, Guinness onions, swiss cheese, and steak sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side
Irish PUB Burger
char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with bacon, pepper-jack cheese, and signature pub sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side
BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger
char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with Guinness onions, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side
Buffalo Wing Burger
char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with boneless wings tossed in sauce, shredded cheddar, and buffalo ranch; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side
Brunch Burger
char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with fried egg, crisp bacon, American cheese, and dijonnaise; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side
Custom Burger (Plain)
char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun
Sandwiches & Wraps
2 Beef Soft Tacos
2 flour tortillas filled with seasoned beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and tomato; served with a side of taco sauce
Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato
served on toasted white bread with mayo
Beef Dip au Jus
1/3 lb. burger, on buttery, grilled Texas toast with swiss cheese, and a side of seasoned beef broth
Buffalo Wing Wrap
boneless wings tossed in sauce, buffalo ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, and shredded cheese; in a soft flour tortilla
Chicken Cordon Bleu
crispy chicken breast, sliced ham, swiss cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion; on a brioche bun
Corned Beef Reuben
shredded corned beef, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, and sour kraut; on buttery, grilled, rye bread
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken breast with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion; served on a pretzel bun
Dublin Pretzel Melt
hot ham and turkey, Guinness onions, swiss cheese, creamy Italian, lettuce, and tomato; on a pretzel bun
2 Cod Fish Tacos
2 flour tortillas filled with crispy cod fish, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
2 fried eggs, bacon, and American cheese; on buttery, grilled, Texas toast
Grilled Pub Chicken
grilled chicken breast topped with pepper-jack cheese, crispy bacon, pub sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion; on a brioche bun
Saint Patty’s Melt
1/3 lb. beef patty, on buttery, grilled Texas toast with 1000 island dressing, Guinness onions, and American cheese
Shrimp Pub Boy
crispy, fried shrimp topped with pepper-jack cheese, crispy bacon, pub sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion; on a brioche bun
Sloppy Joe Sandwich
ground beef in a homemade sweet and spicy sauce, with a touch of pub cheese, on a toasted brioche bun
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
sliced grilled chicken breast with a sweet and salty sauce, sautéed mushrooms, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion; in a soft four tortilla
Texas Twister Wrap
jumbo, fried, pork tenderloin with shredded cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion; in a soft flour tortilla
Turkey Bacon Club
double stacked white toast, mayo, lettuce, and turkey with tomato and bacon
Salads
House Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled egg, cheddar cheese, homemade croutons, a roll, and dressing on the side
Boneless Wing Salad
a house salad topped with crispy chicken strips, tossed in your favorite wing sauce or rub
Chef Salad
Burger Bowl
Cantina Taco Salad
Spinach Salad
Wedge Salad
Cali Cobb Salad
Dessert
Ala Carte
All Modifiers
Keto
Come in and enjoy!
105 West Washington Street, Jamestown, OH 45335