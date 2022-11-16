Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Kelley's Cafe & Pub Jamestown

357 Reviews

$$

105 West Washington Street

Jamestown, OH 45335

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Granny Burger
Bone-In Wings

Fountain

No Beverage

Ice Water

$0.25

Water

$0.25

Cherry Coke

$2.29

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Mellow Yellow

$2.29

Orange Fanta

$2.29

Red Cream Soda

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.29

1/2&1/2 Tea

$2.19

Arnold Palmer

$2.19

Large To-Go Drink

$1.69

Small To-Go Drink

$1.39

Gallon Tea

$2.49Out of stock

Gallon Sweet Tea

$2.49Out of stock

Gallon Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.29

Tea

$2.29

Cocoa

$2.29

Milk or Juice

Whole Milk

$1.49+

Cranberry

$1.99+

Pineapple

$1.99+

Orange

$1.99+

Bottle/Can

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coor's Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Yeung Ling

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.75

PBR

$2.75

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Smirnoff

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Seltzer

$4.00

Smitwicks

$3.50

Craft Beer

$3.75

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Pbr Hard Coffee

$4.00

Bud Light Platinum

$3.25

Natty Lite

$1.00

Bud Light Bucket 5

$13.50

Budweiser Bucket 5

$13.50

Miller Lite Bucket 5

$13.50

Coor's Light Bucket 5

$15.00

Corona Bucket 5

$15.00

Yeung Ling Bucket 5

$13.50

Mixed Bucket 5

$13.50

Mich Ultra Bucket 5

$13.50

Busch Light Bucket 5

$12.00

Seltzer 5

$14.00

Bud Light Bucket 8

$20.00

Budweiser Bucket 8

$20.00

Miller Lite Bucket 8

$20.00

Coor's Light Bucket 8

$22.00

Corona Bucket 8

$22.00

Yeung Ling Bucket 8

$20.00

Mixed Bucket 8

$20.00

Mich Ultra Bucket 8

$20.00

Busch Light 8

$18.00

Seltzer 8

$21.00

Draft

Bud Light 16 oz

$3.00

Miller Lite 16 oz

$3.00

Blue Moon 16 oz

$4.00

Craft 16 oz

$5.00

Guinness 20 oz

$5.50

Bud Light 48 oz

$8.00

Miller Lite 48 oz

$8.00

Blue Moon 48 oz

$10.00

Craft 48 oz

$13.00

Guinness 48 oz

$15.00

Liquor

Bahama Mama

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Hawaiian Punched

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Liquid Mary Jane

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.25

Margarita

$5.25

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$8.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.00

Wet Wussy

$5.50

X on the Beach

$5.50

White Rusian

$6.50

Daquiri

$6.25

Mule

$7.50

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Knob Creek

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$6.50

Jim Peach

$5.50

Woodford

$7.50

Bullet

$6.25

Jim Fire

$5.50

Seagram's

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.25

Amaretto

$4.75

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Malibu

$5.00

Cruzan

$4.75

Liquor 43

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.50

Rum Chata

$5.50

Kaluha

$5.50

Sour Pucker

$4.50

Midori

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan's

$5.00

Captain Private Stock

$6.50

Malibu Black

$5.50

Sauza

$5.50

Jose

$5.50

Patron

$7.50

Espolon

$6.00

Absolute

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Svedka

$4.75

Tito's

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspbery

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

99 Bananas

$5.75

Three Olive Grape

$5.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Fire Ball

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Tullamoredew

$6.50

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$4.50

Windsor

$4.75

American Honey

$5.50

Appetizers

Irish Pub Nachos

$10.21

criss-cut fries topped with diced: bacon, onion, tomatoes, and pub cheese, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Half Pub Nacho

$7.99

criss-cut fries topped with diced: bacon, onion, tomatoes, and pub cheese, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.29

shredded chicken with spicy pub cheese and buffalo ranch, topped with more melted cheese

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.79

crispy breaded shrimp tossed in sweet-chili sauce; on a bed of shredded lettuce, with a side of pub sauce

Chili Nachos Deluxe

$10.29

pub cheese, chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos; served with a side of fresh fried tortilla chips

Nacho Chips w/Japs

$6.92

Potato Crisps & Trio Dip

$7.69

house fried potato chips; served with 3 sauces

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.19

brew fries topped with our homemade chili and shredded cheese

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.69

3 house made skins, filled with cheddar cheese and bacon; served with a side of sour cream

Southwest Corn Dip

$8.59

sweet corn mixed with our signature pub and creamy pub cheese; topped with melted cheese; served with fresh fried tortilla chips

Loaded Soup Crock

$5.49

choose: chili with cheddar and onion, creamy potato with cheddar and bacon, or french onion with croutons and swiss

Fried Calamari

$9.99

1 App

$4.89

2 Apps

$9.29

3 Apps

$13.09

Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.39+

breaded, boneless breast strips; smothered in sauce, rub, or plain

Bone-In Wings

$8.99+

bone-in wings; smothered in sauce, rub, or plain choose: breaded or naked

Baskets

4 Coney Dogs

$12.99

3 Coney Dogs

$10.99

2 Coney Dogs

$8.99

1 Hot Dog

$5.29

4 Cod Fish

$13.29

3 Cod Fish

$11.29

2 Cod Fish

$8.99

9 Strips

$12.99

6 Strips

$9.99

3 Strips

$7.39

12 Butterfly Shrimp

$13.79

9 Butterfly Shrimp

$11.29

6 Butterfly Shrimp

$8.79

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.98

Taco Beef Quesadilla

$10.44

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.92

3 Breast

$13.19

2 Breast

$10.98

1 Breast

$6.89

4 C.B.Sliders

$14.29

3 C.B.Sliders

$10.22

2 C.B.Sliders

$7.69

2 Grilled Cheese

$7.69

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.69

1 Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Burgers

Granny Burger

$7.99

char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with American cheese and mayo, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side

Double Granny Burger

$9.79

2 char-grilled burgers, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with American cheese and mayo, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side

A-1 Shroom & Swiss Burger

$8.99

char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with sautéed mushrooms, Guinness onions, swiss cheese, and steak sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side

Irish PUB Burger

$8.99

char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with bacon, pepper-jack cheese, and signature pub sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side

BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$8.99

char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with Guinness onions, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side

Buffalo Wing Burger

$8.99

char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with boneless wings tossed in sauce, shredded cheddar, and buffalo ranch; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side

Brunch Burger

$8.99

char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with fried egg, crisp bacon, American cheese, and dijonnaise; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side

Custom Burger (Plain)

$7.29

char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun

Sandwiches & Wraps

2 Beef Soft Tacos

$8.57

2 flour tortillas filled with seasoned beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and tomato; served with a side of taco sauce

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

$7.99+

served on toasted white bread with mayo

Beef Dip au Jus

$9.12

1/3 lb. burger, on buttery, grilled Texas toast with swiss cheese, and a side of seasoned beef broth

Buffalo Wing Wrap

$9.12

boneless wings tossed in sauce, buffalo ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, and shredded cheese; in a soft flour tortilla

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.79

crispy chicken breast, sliced ham, swiss cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion; on a brioche bun

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.29

shredded corned beef, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, and sour kraut; on buttery, grilled, rye bread

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.56

crispy chicken breast with American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion; served on a pretzel bun

Dublin Pretzel Melt

$9.89

hot ham and turkey, Guinness onions, swiss cheese, creamy Italian, lettuce, and tomato; on a pretzel bun

2 Cod Fish Tacos

$9.89

2 flour tortillas filled with crispy cod fish, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, cheese, and tomato

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$8.57

2 fried eggs, bacon, and American cheese; on buttery, grilled, Texas toast

Grilled Pub Chicken

$9.89

grilled chicken breast topped with pepper-jack cheese, crispy bacon, pub sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion; on a brioche bun

Saint Patty’s Melt

$10.29

1/3 lb. beef patty, on buttery, grilled Texas toast with 1000 island dressing, Guinness onions, and American cheese

Shrimp Pub Boy

$9.79

crispy, fried shrimp topped with pepper-jack cheese, crispy bacon, pub sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion; on a brioche bun

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$8.57

ground beef in a homemade sweet and spicy sauce, with a touch of pub cheese, on a toasted brioche bun

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$9.88

sliced grilled chicken breast with a sweet and salty sauce, sautéed mushrooms, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion; in a soft four tortilla

Texas Twister Wrap

$9.88

jumbo, fried, pork tenderloin with shredded cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion; in a soft flour tortilla

Turkey Bacon Club

$9.12+

double stacked white toast, mayo, lettuce, and turkey with tomato and bacon

Salads

House Salad

$4.89+

crisp iceberg lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled egg, cheddar cheese, homemade croutons, a roll, and dressing on the side

Boneless Wing Salad

$8.99+

a house salad topped with crispy chicken strips, tossed in your favorite wing sauce or rub

Chef Salad

$8.29+

Burger Bowl

$9.79+

Cantina Taco Salad

$9.99+

Spinach Salad

$7.69Out of stock

Wedge Salad

$4.89Out of stock

Cali Cobb Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Dessert

APPLE PIE ALA MODE

$5.69

XANGO FRIED CHEESECAKE ALA MODE

$6.89

HOT FUDGE BROWNIE SUNDAE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE ALA MODE

$4.99

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$5.59

Ala Carte

Brew Fries

$3.13

Coleslaw

$3.13

Soup of the Day

$3.13

Potato Crisps

$3.13

Mac & Cheese

$3.13

Cottage Cheese

$3.13

Apple Sauce

$3.13

Celery & Ranch

$3.13

Celery & Blue Cheese

$3.49

Steamed Broccoli

$3.13

Green Beans

$3.13

Sweet Corn

$3.13

Baked Potato

$3.13

Tater Tots

$3.13

Criss-Cut Fries

$3.79

All Modifiers

On the Side

Add to Entree

Add to Side Item

Keto

Keto Chicken Quesadilla

$9.29

Broccoli Pub Nachos

$5.99+

French Onion & Mushroom Soup

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip w/Celery

$8.29

Keto Naked Wings

$6.39+

Keto Boneless Wings

$5.19+Out of stock

Keto Wing Salad

$6.99+

Wine

19 Crimes

$5.00

Cabernay

$4.75

Chardonay

$4.75

Mascato

$4.00

Merlot

$4.75

Pinot Grigio

$4.75

Pinot Nior

$4.75

White Zinn

$4.00

Sangria

$5.50

19 Crimes

$16.00

Apathic Red

$16.00

Dessert

APPLE PIE ALA MODE

$5.69

XANGO FRIED CHEESECAKE ALA MODE

$6.89

HOT FUDGE BROWNIE SUNDAE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE ALA MODE

$4.99

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$5.59

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Sundae

$3.75

Milkshakes (Copy)

Milkshake

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

105 West Washington Street, Jamestown, OH 45335

Directions

Gallery
Kelley's Cafe & Pub image
Kelley's Cafe & Pub image
Main pic

Map
