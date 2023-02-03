  • Home
  • Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place - 11555 W. Airport Blvd.
Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place 11555 W. Airport Blvd.

No reviews yet

11555 W. Airport Blvd.

Meadows Place, TX 77477

Utensils

NO UTENSILS NEEDED

INCLUDE UTENSILS

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.39
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.39
Sprite

Sprite

$3.39
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.39
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.39
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.39
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.39
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.39

Arnold Palmer

$3.39

Coffee

$3.39

24 oz Orange Juice

$3.49

24 oz Apple Juice

$3.49

Gallon of Tea

$7.99

Small Milk

$2.79

Regular Milk

$3.49

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.49+
Appetizer Chicken Strips

Appetizer Chicken Strips

$8.49

Appetizer Steak Strips

$8.49
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.49
Appetizer Fried Shrimp

Appetizer Fried Shrimp

$7.99
App Betty's Shrimp Salad

App Betty's Shrimp Salad

$8.99

Betty's homemade shrimp salad-cold & creamy classic served on a bed of lettuce

Breakfast

Hungry Man

Hungry Man

$15.49

For the meat lover! Bacon, sausage & ham, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Grand Slam

Grand Slam

$15.49

TX Size Chicken Fried Steak, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Iron Skillet

Iron Skillet

$16.49

For the ham lover! TX Size bone-in ham (approx. 1 lb.), three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Country Boy

Country Boy

$12.49

2 Texas-sized pancakes, 3 eggs, choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Special

$7.49+

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Pancake(s)

Pancake(s)

$6.49+

Fluffy Texas-sized Pancakes

French Toast

French Toast

$8.49
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$8.49
Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.49
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$12.49
Pork Chops & Eggs

Pork Chops & Eggs

$13.49+

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$19.49

Choice cut ribeye served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$13.49

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.49

2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce

Fiesta Tacos

Fiesta Tacos

$13.49

2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, tomato, onion, jalapeno and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce

Smackin' Good

Smackin' Good

$10.49

Sausage 'n gravy over biscuit or TX toast. Served with hash browns or grits

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.49+

JW's Chili & Eggs

$11.49

2 large eggs smothered in JW's famous homemade chili. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Breakfast in a Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)

Breakfast in a Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)

$11.49

Scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns

Country Fried Chicken Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)

Country Fried Chicken Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)

$10.49

Served with hash browns

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$10.49

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns

Smoked Link Sausage & Eggs

Smoked Link Sausage & Eggs

$14.49

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.49

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Cup of Fruit

Cup of Fruit

$2.99

Seasonal & subject to change.

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$10.49

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.49

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.49

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.49

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Fiesta Omelette

$11.49

Cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Western Omelette

$12.99

Ham, cheese, onion, and bell pepper. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Country Omelette

$13.49

Hamburger meat, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Veggie Omelette

$12.49

Cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Meat Lover's Omelette

$16.49

For the carnivore! Bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Thursday Specials

Stuffed Chicken

Stuffed Chicken

$12.49

Stuffed with broccoli & cheese casserole

Meat Loaf

$12.49Out of stock
Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$12.49

8 oz steak topped with grilled onions & brown gravy

Fish & Shrimp Combo

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$12.49

One fried or grilled fish fillet and 3 jumbo fried shrimp

Country Fried Chicken Breast

Country Fried Chicken Breast

$12.49
Grilled Chicken Breast with Pineapple

Grilled Chicken Breast with Pineapple

$12.49
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.49
Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$12.49
Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish

$12.49

Roast Beef

$12.49

Vegetable Plate Thursday

$11.49

4 daily sides served with a roll & cornbread

Chicken Breast Sandwich Special

$9.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries

Entrees & Potatoes

#1 Baked Potato

#1 Baked Potato

$9.49

TEXAS-SIZED baked potato stuffed with butter, cheese, chives, bacon, and sour cream

#2 Baked Potato

#2 Baked Potato

$13.49

TEXAS-SIZED baked potato stuffed with butter, cheese, chives, bacon, sour cream, and your choice of meat