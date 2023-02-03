Kelley's Country Cookin'- Meadows Place 11555 W. Airport Blvd.
11555 W. Airport Blvd.
Meadows Place, TX 77477
Breakfast
Hungry Man
For the meat lover! Bacon, sausage & ham, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Grand Slam
TX Size Chicken Fried Steak, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Iron Skillet
For the ham lover! TX Size bone-in ham (approx. 1 lb.), three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Country Boy
2 Texas-sized pancakes, 3 eggs, choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham
Breakfast Special
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Pancake(s)
Fluffy Texas-sized Pancakes
French Toast
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Chicken & Waffle
Pork Chops & Eggs
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Steak & Eggs
Choice cut ribeye served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Hamburger Steak & Eggs
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Breakfast Tacos
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce
Fiesta Tacos
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, tomato, onion, jalapeno and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce
Smackin' Good
Sausage 'n gravy over biscuit or TX toast. Served with hash browns or grits
Oatmeal
JW's Chili & Eggs
2 large eggs smothered in JW's famous homemade chili. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Breakfast in a Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)
Scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns
Country Fried Chicken Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)
Served with hash browns
Fried Egg Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns
Smoked Link Sausage & Eggs
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Cup of Fruit
Seasonal & subject to change.
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Fiesta Omelette
Cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Western Omelette
Ham, cheese, onion, and bell pepper. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Country Omelette
Hamburger meat, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Veggie Omelette
Cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Meat Lover's Omelette
For the carnivore! Bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Thursday Specials
Stuffed Chicken
Stuffed with broccoli & cheese casserole
Meat Loaf
Hamburger Steak
8 oz steak topped with grilled onions & brown gravy
Fish & Shrimp Combo
One fried or grilled fish fillet and 3 jumbo fried shrimp
Country Fried Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast with Pineapple
Chicken Fried Steak
Fried Fish
Grilled Fish
Roast Beef
Vegetable Plate Thursday
4 daily sides served with a roll & cornbread
Chicken Breast Sandwich Special
Fried or grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries