Kelley's Country Cookin'- Park Place 8015 Park Place Blvd.

No reviews yet
8015 Park Place Blvd.
Houston, TX 77087
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
5 XL Breakfast Tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante.
Pancakes, scrambled eggs, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Feeds 5.
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns.
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with Country Fried Chicken Breast. Served with hash browns.