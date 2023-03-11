- Home
- League City
- Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena - 7011 Spencer Highway
Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena 7011 Spencer Highway
No reviews yet
7011 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77573
Family Breakfast
Breakfast Taco Pack
5 XL Breakfast Tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante.
Country Boy Pack
Pancakes, scrambled eggs, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Feeds 5.
Breakfast in a Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns.
Country Fried Chicken Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with Country Fried Chicken Breast. Served with hash browns.
Family Lunch & Dinner
Family Country Fried Chicken Strips
Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
Family Chicken Fried Steak Stips
Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
Family Combo-1/2 Chicken Strips, 1/2 Steak Strips
Country fried chicken strips and chicken fried steak strips. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
Family Fried Fish Strips
Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.
Family Grilled Chicken Strips
Grilled chicken strips mixed with onion, bell pepper, and tomato. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.
Quart of Gravy
Sides by the Quart
1/2 Pan Sides
Full Pan Sides
Dozen Rolls
Dozen Cornbread
Drinks
Appetizers
Breakfast
Hungry Man
For the meat lover! Bacon, sausage & ham, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Grand Slam
TX Size Chicken Fried Steak, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Iron Skillet
For the ham lover! TX Size bone-in ham (approx. 1 lb.), three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Country Boy
2 Texas-sized pancakes, 3 eggs, choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham
Breakfast Special
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Pancake(s)
Fluffy Texas-sized Pancakes
French Toast
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Chicken & Waffle
Pork Chops & Eggs
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Steak & Eggs
Choice cut ribeye served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Hamburger Steak & Eggs
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Breakfast Tacos
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce
Fiesta Tacos
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, tomato, onion, jalapeno and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce
Smackin' Good
Sausage 'n gravy over biscuit or TX toast. Served with hash browns or grits
Oatmeal
JW's Chili & Eggs
2 large eggs smothered in JW's famous homemade chili. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy