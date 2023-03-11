  • Home
  • Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena - 7011 Spencer Highway
Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pasadena 7011 Spencer Highway

7011 Spencer Highway

Pasadena, TX 77573

Family Breakfast

Breakfast Taco Pack

$29.99

5 XL Breakfast Tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante.

Country Boy Pack

$44.95

Pancakes, scrambled eggs, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Feeds 5.

Breakfast in a Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)

$44.95

5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns.

Country Fried Chicken Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)

$44.95

5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with Country Fried Chicken Breast. Served with hash browns.

Family Lunch & Dinner

Family Country Fried Chicken Strips

$49.99

Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.

Family Chicken Fried Steak Stips

$49.99

Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.

Family Combo-1/2 Chicken Strips, 1/2 Steak Strips

$49.99

Country fried chicken strips and chicken fried steak strips. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.

Family Fried Fish Strips

$49.99

Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.

Family Grilled Chicken Strips

$49.99

Grilled chicken strips mixed with onion, bell pepper, and tomato. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.

Quart of Gravy

$10.99

Sides by the Quart

$12.99

1/2 Pan Sides

$49.99

Full Pan Sides

$74.99

Dozen Rolls

$7.99

Dozen Cornbread

$7.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

$2.99
Root Beer

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

$2.99
Lemonade

$2.99
Unsweet Tea

$2.99
Sweet Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.89

24 oz Orange Juice

$3.99

24 oz Apple Juice

$3.99

Gallon of Tea

$7.99

Small Milk

$2.29

Regular Milk

$2.99

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.99
Onion Rings

$6.99+
Appetizer Chicken Strips

$7.99

Appetizer Steak Strips

$7.99
Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99
Appetizer Fried Shrimp

$7.49
App Betty's Shrimp Salad

$8.49

Betty's homemade shrimp salad-cold & creamy classic served on a bed of lettuce

Breakfast

Hungry Man

$14.99

For the meat lover! Bacon, sausage & ham, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Grand Slam

$14.99

TX Size Chicken Fried Steak, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Iron Skillet

$15.99

For the ham lover! TX Size bone-in ham (approx. 1 lb.), three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Country Boy

$11.99

2 Texas-sized pancakes, 3 eggs, choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham

Breakfast Special

$6.99+

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Pancake(s)

$3.99+

Fluffy Texas-sized Pancakes

French Toast

$7.99
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$7.99
Belgian Waffle

$7.99
Chicken & Waffle

$11.99
Pork Chops & Eggs

$12.99+

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Choice cut ribeye served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy

Breakfast Tacos

$11.99

2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce

Fiesta Tacos

$12.99

2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, tomato, onion, jalapeno and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante sauce

Smackin' Good

$9.99

Sausage 'n gravy over biscuit or TX toast. Served with hash browns or grits

Oatmeal

$3.99+

JW's Chili & Eggs

$10.99

2 large eggs smothered in JW's famous homemade chili. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy