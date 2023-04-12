Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pearland 2933 E Broadway St
Family Breakfast
Breakfast Taco Pack
5 XL Breakfast Tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante.
Country Boy Pack
Pancakes, scrambled eggs, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Feeds 5.
Breakfast in a Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns.
Country Fried Chicken Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with Country Fried Chicken Breast. Served with hash browns.
Family Lunch & Dinner
Family Country Fried Chicken Strips
Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
Family Chicken Fried Steak Stips
Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
Family Combo-1/2 Chicken Strips, 1/2 Steak Strips
Country fried chicken strips and chicken fried steak strips. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
Family Fried Fish Strips
Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.
Family Grilled Chicken Strips
Grilled chicken strips mixed with onion, bell pepper, and tomato. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.