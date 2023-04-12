  • Home
Kelley's Country Cookin' - Pearland 2933 E Broadway St

No reviews yet

2933 East Broadway Street

Pearland, TX 77581

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Utensils

NO UTENSILS NEEDED

NO UTENSILS NEEDED

INCLUDE UTENSILS

Family Breakfast

Breakfast Taco Pack

$29.99

5 XL Breakfast Tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante.

Country Boy Pack

$44.95

Pancakes, scrambled eggs, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Feeds 5.

Breakfast in a Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)

$44.95

5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns.

Country Fried Chicken Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)

$44.95

5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with Country Fried Chicken Breast. Served with hash browns.

Family Lunch & Dinner

Family Country Fried Chicken Strips

$49.99

Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.

Family Chicken Fried Steak Stips

$49.99

Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.

Family Combo-1/2 Chicken Strips, 1/2 Steak Strips

$49.99

Country fried chicken strips and chicken fried steak strips. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.

Family Fried Fish Strips

$49.99

Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.

Family Grilled Chicken Strips

$49.99

Grilled chicken strips mixed with onion, bell pepper, and tomato. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.

Quart of Gravy

$10.99

Sides by the Quart

$12.99

1/2 Pan Sides

$49.99

Full Pan Sides

$74.99

Dozen Rolls

$7.99

Dozen Cornbread

$7.99

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99