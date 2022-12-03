Kelly's Bar and Lounge imageView gallery
Kelly's Bar and Lounge East Liberty

559 Reviews

$

6012 Centre Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Beyond Burger
Burger

Mac-N-Cheese

Mini Mac

$6.00

Full Size Mac

$8.00

Good Food

Bbq Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Blt

$8.00

Burger

$12.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

French Dip

$13.00

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Grilled Salad

$11.00

Joy's Fried Chicken

$13.00

Meatloaf Melt

$12.00

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Pitt Platter

$12.50

Plant Based Chicken

$12.00

Rachel

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Turkey Melt

$10.00

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Pierogies With Onions 5

$7.00

Pierogies With Onions 10

$10.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Aoli

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sauerkraut

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Leonas Ice Cream

Leona’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

$8.00

Pierogi

Taco

$1.75

Vegan Sauerkraut

$1.75

Vegan Potato and Onion

$1.75

Smoked Cheddar and Potato

$1.75

Farmer's Cheese and Herb

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
