Kelly's Irish Times

review star

No reviews yet

14 F St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Food

Starters

Buffalo Chick Dip

$12.50

Buffalo Tenders

$11.50

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Hot Pretzel

$9.50

Loade Tots

$9.50

Pierogies

$9.50

Soup and Salad

Bowl du jour

$7.00

Cup du. jour

$5.00

Tavern Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.50

BBQ Pork

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Club

$12.75

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.50

Hot Pastrami

$13.50

Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Buffalo Chick Sandwich

$13.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$12.50

Burger

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

House Favs

Cod and Shrimp

$15.00

Corned Beef Cabbage

$15.00

FIsh & Chips

$15.00

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Party Food

1/2 Assortment Platter

$75.00

1/2 Cheese Platter

$75.00

1/2 Chicken Tender Platter

$75.00

1/2 Slider PLatter

$75.00

1/2 Veggie Tray

$75.00

1/2 Wing Platter

$75.00

Assortment Platter

$150.00

Cheese Platter

$150.00

Slider Platter

$150.00

Tender Platter

$150.00

Veggie Tray

$159.00

Wing Platter

$150.00

Pitchers

Pitchers (Copy)

Bold Rock Pit

$24.00

Dc Brau Pit

$24.00

Goose Pit

$24.00

Guiness

$27.00

Lite Pit

$18.00

Seasonal Pit

$24.00

Shock Top Pit

$24.00

Smithwicks Pit

$26.00

Voodoo Pit

$24.00

Stella Pit

$24.00

Yuenling

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

