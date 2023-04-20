Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Kelly's Korner Tavern

15 Reviews

$$

907 E Yorba Linda Blvd

Placentia, CA 92870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS

Wines

GLS Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$7.00

GLS Merlot

$7.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

BTL Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$21.00

BTL Merlot

$21.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

BTL Wycliff

$14.00

GLS J Lohr Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Fess Parker Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Starbrough Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Edna Valley Sau Blanc

$10.00

GLS Cowboys n Angels Rose

$10.00

GLS Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Fess Parker Riesling

$8.00

BTL J Lohr Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Fess Parker Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL Starbrough Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

BTL Edna Valley Sauv Blanc

$30.00

BTL Angels n Cowboys Rose

$30.00

BTL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL Fess Parker Riesling

$27.00

Lamarca

$7.00

Frexeienet Split

$7.00

GLS Louis M Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GLS Bear Flag Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GLS Macmurray Ranch Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS J PINOT

$11.00

GLS Apothic Red Blend

$9.00

BTL Louis M Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

BTL J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

BTL Bear Flag Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Macmurray Ranch Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL Apothic Red Blend

$30.00

BTL J Pinot Noir

$36.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Cans N Bottles

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$6.00

Coors NA Bottle

$4.00

Pabst Tall Boy

$8.00

White Claws

12 Oz Raspberry

$6.00

12 Oz. Grapefruit

$6.00

12 Oz. Watermelon

$4.00

12 oz. Peach

$4.00

12 oz Blackberry

$4.00Out of stock

16 Oz Mango Claw

$7.00

16 oz Black Cherry White Claw

$7.00

24 Oz. Strawberry

$11.00

Non Alcoholic

Water

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Pint Ice

Water No Ice

Soda Water

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Red Bull 12oz.

$6.00

Pitcher

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Dog Water Bowl

FOOD

Snacks

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Chips Salsa And Guacamole

$10.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Pretzel

$8.00

Wings (6)

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos (Poppers)

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Basket Of Tots

$7.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Chips Refill

Santa Fe Spring Rolls

$10.00

Street Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

Chicken Verde

$3.00

Carnitas & Guac

$4.50

Kel Taco

$3.50Out of stock

Chipotle Cod Taco

$3.00Out of stock

Garlic-Serrano Short Rib

$3.00Out of stock

Nachos

Sm Irish Nachos

$10.00

Large Irish Nachos

$14.00

Small Super Nachos

$8.00

Large Super Nachos

$11.00

Small Asada Fries

$10.00

Large Asada Fries

$13.00

Sm Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00Out of stock

LG Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$15.00

Western Burger

$15.00

THE FATTY MELT

$15.00

Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

Yorba Linda Chicken Sandwich of Placentia

$15.00

Turkey Stack

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

BLT

$14.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Californian

$17.00

Chipotle Burger

$15.00

Turkey Fire Melt

$16.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Cordon Blu

$15.00Out of stock

Stoner-Melt

$16.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Extras

2 OZ. Guac

$1.50

4 Oz.. Guac

$3.00

8 oz. Guac

$5.50

Fish

Fish (2) and Chips

$13.00

Fish (3) n Chips

$16.00

Fish (4) and Chips

$17.00Out of stock

Baja Fish Taco

$7.00

Desserts

Cookie a la mode

$8.50

Brownie a la Mode

$8.50

Ice Cream

$3.50

Specials

Chicken Plate

$15.00

Steak Special

$22.00Out of stock

Salmon Dinner

$22.00

Mahi Mahi Plate

$22.00

Short Rib Noodles

$15.00Out of stock

Lunch Specials

Small Irish Nachos (Lunch Special)

$8.00

Small Super Nacho (Lunch Special)

$6.00

2 Piece Fish Chips (Lunch Special)

$10.00

4 Wings & Fries

$12.00

1/2 YL Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

1/2 Prime Rib Dip

$11.00

1/2 Turkey Stack

$9.00

1/2 BLT

$8.00

1/2 Turkey Fire Melt

$10.00

1/2 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.00

1/2 Chicken Salad

$10.00

1/2 BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.00

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

1/2 Taco Salad

$8.00

1/2 Tuna Melt

$10.00

Merch

T-shirts

Hockey Hoodie

$65.00Out of stock

Jim's Mom's Garage Retro Shirt

$10.00

"Beefy" 3x-4x Sale

$10.00

Mens Short Sleeve

$20.00

Mens Long Sleeve

$25.00

Womens Tank

$12.00

Beer Department Short Sleeve

$23.00

WYLLL

$23.00

UFC 285 Cover

UFC 285 Cover Charge

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTV
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Sports bar and Grill with Terrific Pub Fare and a comfortable environment.

Website

Location

907 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia, CA 92870

Directions

Gallery
Kelly's Korner Tavern image
Kelly's Korner Tavern image
Kelly's Korner Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire Wings
orange starNo Reviews
985 E. Birch St Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Green Tomato Grill - Brea
orange starNo Reviews
796 N Brea Blvd. Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Gonzos Tacos - Downtown Fullerton
orange star4.1 • 580
827 North Harbor Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Zito's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2036 N Tustin S Orange, CA 92865
View restaurantnext
Georgia's Restaurant - Anaheim Packing House
orange starNo Reviews
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A ANAHEIM, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Craft By Smoke and Fire - Anaheim - 195 West Center Street Promenade
orange starNo Reviews
195 West Center Street Promenade Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Placentia

The Whole Enchilada - Placentia
orange star4.6 • 2,524
106 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0204 - Placentia
orange star4.7 • 1,683
720 N. Rose Dr Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
The Bruery Tasting Room - 717 Dunn Way
orange star4.5 • 1,082
717 Dunn Way Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Clubhouse Grille & Spirits
orange star4.6 • 380
2053 E Orangethorpe Ave Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Duke's Cafe - E Orangethorpe Ave
orange star4.0 • 58
2099 E Orangethorpe Ave Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Placentia
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston