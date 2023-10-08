Kelly's Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fantastic deli featuring Decatur's best sandwiches along with a super wine & beer selection, fancy food, not-so-fancy food, and a cool vibe.
Location
308 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lit Ass Wings - Decatur - 1820 Austin Dr decatur ga
No Reviews
1820 Austin Dr decatur ga Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurant