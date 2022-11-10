Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kelly's Steak & Seafood

1,215 Reviews

$$

316 Boal Ave

Boalsburg, PA 16827

Order Again

Popular Items

Chop Chop
Blackened Salmon
Caesar

Starters

Maryland Style Crab Cake

$15.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, dijon mustard, old bay seasoning, and panko breadcrumb served with a housemade tartar sauce.

Teriyaki Tenderloin

$12.00

Seared pieces of tenderloin, sweet soy-ginger sauce, toasted sesame seeds and scallions

Thai Calamari

$12.00

Lightly fried tender calamari coated with Thai spices, and served with a creamy wasabi dipping sauce.

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Blue crab meat, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese and sweet onion. served with sliced baguette bread

Kelly's Prawn Cocktail

$12.00

Six large Prawns, crisp greens, fireworks wasabi cocktail sauce and fresh lemon

Soup/Salads

Kelly's Shellfish Chowder

$8.00+

Blue crab, bay shrimp, bell peppers, sweet corn, and sherry

Pumpkin Bisque

$6.00+

Creamy baked potato soup, topped with bacon, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and scallions.

Warm Spinach

$8.00+

baby spinach leaves, sweet pepper bacon vinaigrette, diced roma tomatoes, crumbled bacon, onion, and egg. topped with a warm walnut encrusted goat cheese wheel. Served with dressing on the side

Caesar

$8.00+

tender romaine, Kelly’s classic Caesar dressing, fresh garlic Parmesan croutons and grated parmesan cheese. Served with dressing on the side.

Bleu Cheese

$8.00+

crisp romaine lettuce, creamy blue cheese dressing, toasted hazelnuts, diced roma tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and julienne pear. Served with dressing on the side

Chop Chop

$9.00+

crisp romaine lettuce, creamy balsamic vinaigrette, smoked turkey, salami, garbanzo beans, julienne basil, Parmesan cheese and diced roma tomatoes

Kelly's House Salad

$8.00+

tender baby greens, scallions celery, ginger-lime vinaigrette, mandarin oranges and candied pecans. Served with dressing on the side

Sandwiches/Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fried chicken breast, award winning buffalo sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, dijon mustard, old bay seasoning, and panko breadcrumb. Served on a brioche roll with a house made tartar sauce.

Rueben

$14.00

grilled corned beef, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing. Served on rye bread

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.00

sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, and smoked Gouda. On a Ciabatta roll. Served with Au jus on the side.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.00

tender grilled strips of Mahi Mahi on two grilled tortillas, garlic, herbs, creamy slaw, and a sour cream and salsa mix.. Served with a side or tortilla chips.

Blackened Salmon

$16.00

seared wild sockeye, Cajun dry rub, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served on a brioche roll

Kelly's Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb. ground patty, Kelly's burger spread, marinated pickled onion, tomato and shredded iceberg lettuce

Bison Burger

$18.00

a ½ lb. domestic buffalo patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, smoked Gouda cheese and roasted garlic mayonnaise.

Entree

Macadamia Nut Chicken

$25.00

Two tender chicken breasts with a citrus-ginger herb marinade, macadamia nuts, and Japanese breadcrumbs. flash-seared and topped with a fresh tropical fruit chutney served over ginger-jasmine rice.

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Home made ravioli with lobster meat, ricotta cheese, and fresh herbs in a garlic cream sauce

Cajun Fettuccine

$14.00

Al dente fettuccine tossed in a spicy Cajun tomato cream sauce. *Spicy Served with two pieces of garlic butter toasted baguette

Pesto Vegetable Fettuccine

$16.00

Al dente fettuccine tossed in a pesto garlic cream sauce, zucchini, yellow squash, and sweet bell peppers

Broccoli Fettuccine

$14.00

Tender chicken breast cubed and sautéed with fresh broccoli florets. Tossed with fettuccine and a cheesy garlic cream sauce.

Steak

Southwest Bison Steak

$49.00

16oz Bison Ribeye seasoned with a housemade southwest seasoning. Served with mashed potatoes, market vegetables and a corn salsa. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO GET YOUR TEMP CORRECT. BUT STEAKS WILL CONTINUE TO COOK AFTER BEING BOXED AND BAGGED)****

10oz Filet Mignon

$45.00

A 10oz very tender center cut filet served with mashed potatoes and market vegetables. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO GET YOUR TEMP CORRECT. BUT STEAKS WILL CONTINUE TO COOK AFTER BEING BOXED AND BAGGED)****

7oz Filet Mignon

$37.00

A very tender 7oz center cut filet served with mashed potatoes and market vegetables. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO GET YOUR TEMP CORRECT. BUT STEAKS WILL CONTINUE TO COOK AFTER BEING BOXED AND BAGGED)****

New York

$42.00

A 12oz New York Strip served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO GET YOUR TEMP CORRECT. BUT STEAKS WILL CONTINUE TO COOK AFTER BEING BOXED AND BAGGED)****

Flat Iron

$33.00

A Flavorful 10oz shoulder cut topped with a bourbon demi sauce. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO GET YOUR TEMP CORRECT. BUT STEAKS WILL CONTINUE TO COOK AFTER BEING BOXED AND BAGGED)****

Delmonico Steak

$46.00

A 20oz bone in rib eye served with roasted garlic mash potatoes and oven roasted vegetables. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO GET YOUR TEMP CORRECT. BUT STEAKS WILL CONTINUE TO COOK AFTER BEING BOXED AND BAGGED)****

Porterhouse (THE KING)

$48.00

A 20oz steak comprised of both filet mignon and a New York. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO GET YOUR TEMP CORRECT. BUT STEAKS WILL CONTINUE TO COOK AFTER BEING BOXED AND BAGGED)****

Top Sirloin

$29.00

A tender 8oz cut of sirloin steak. served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. *** PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO GET YOUR TEMP CORRECT. BUT STEAKS WILL CONTINUE TO COOK AFTER BEING BOXED AND BAGGED)****

Seared Filet Medallions

$33.00

(3) Seared 3oz fillet tips. Topped with your choice of a bourbon demi, creamy blue cheese, hollandaise, bearnaise or a rich lobster cream sauce.

Seafood

Maryland Style Crab Cake Entrée

$32.00

(2) fried crab cakes with jumbo lump blue crab, Dijon mustard, old bay. Garnished with a house made tartar sauce. Served with ginger- jasmine rice and oven roasted vegetables.

Yellowfin Tuna

$28.00

flash seared rare ahi tuna, sesame seed encrusted, wasabi potato pancake, beurre blanc, and a soy reduction.

Oven Roasted Prawns

$26.00

seasoned black tiger prawns, aromatic garlic butter. served with mashed potatoes and oven roasted vegetables.

Parmesan-Asiago crusted Halibut Cheeks

$32.00

flash seared, topped with creamy chive butter. served with mashed potatoes and market vegetables.

Key lime and Ginger Swordfish

$27.00

grilled swordfish steak basted with a tangy key lime ginger butter. Served with ginger-jasmine rice, market vegetables and a Caribbean seasoned butter sauce.

Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon

$29.00

7oz of grilled wild Salmon basted with lemon, vermouth, and garlic. Salmon is cooked medium rare and served with mashed potatoes and oven roasted vegetables.

Kids Menu

Kids Steak

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Fettuccine

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Teriyaki Tenderloin

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Italian lemon cake

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Six-layer chocolate cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Oven Roasted Vegetables

$3.00

Ginger-Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Oven Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.00

Market Vegetables

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of Pasta

$8.00

Pasta Breadstick

$2.00

Sauces and Dressings

House Made Steak Sauces

Extra Dressing

Extra Condiments

Bulk Dressing To Go

$4.50+

Side of Garlic Cream

$1.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located in historic Boalsburg, Pennsylvania Just minutes from downtown State College and the University Park Campus, Kelly’s Steak and Seafood is a purveyor of fine American dining taking influence from Asia, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. Kelly’s strives to be the premier steak and seafood restaurant in the mid-price casual dining range of the Central Pennsylvania Region. Our focus is serving consistent quality food at a great value. Kelly’s Steak and Seafood philosophy can be stated simply; we want you to have a wonderful family-friendly dining experience. Every member of the staff at Kelly’s shares this sentiment – from the front door to the kitchen door. Our guests are our reason for existence; without them there would be no Kelly’s. We view each table as a chance to have a new “regular” and do our utmost to assure that you leave happy. We look forward to serving you.

