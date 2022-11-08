Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kelnero

295 Reviews

545 Main St

Edmonds, WA 98020

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Last Day of Summer To Go
Carrot Cake

Food

Bar Nuts

$13.00

Hazelnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, maple candied pecans, sumac, rosemary, orange zest. Gluten free, vegan.

Bread and Butter

$11.00

Cottage Bakery petit ficille, rotating house-made butters. Vegetarian.

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Nuflours bakery gluten free carrot cake, house-made carrot marmalade, hazelnuts, mint. Gluten free, vegetarian.

Carrots

$14.00

roasted carrots, Greek yogurt sauce, toasted hazelnuts, pickled shallot, fresh herbs, sumac. Gluten free, vegetarian.

Charcuterie

$26.00

Rotating selection of meat and cheese, house-made jam and mustard, crackers. Gluten free option, vegetarian option.

Cheesecake

$8.00

house-made vanilla cheesecake, seasonal compote. Gluten free, vegetarian.

Confit Duck Leg

$23.00
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$8.00

House-made crème brûlée, rotating flavors. Gluten free, vegetarian.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$5.00+

Half-eggs stuffed with cream filling, pickled peppers, mustard, spices, micro greens. Gluten free, vegetarian. Choice of three, six, or nine.

Hot Wings

$17.00

Nine baked chicken wings served with house-made hot sauce. Rotating flavor.

Popcorn

Popcorn

$5.00

One serving of popcorn with the flavor of your choice: chili-lime, curry, or sea salt-pepper. Gluten free, vegan.

Pretty in Pink Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Lost Peacock Chevre, Pickled Strawberries, Candied Hazelnuts, Blueberry Vinaigrette, Mint

Pretzel Board

Pretzel Board

$10.00

Locally-sourced, locally-made Cottage Bakery pretzel, house-made beer cheese, house mustard, Firefly Kitchens kraut. Vegetarian.

Quesadilla

$13.00

Patty Pan Cooperative flour tortilla, Super Slayer pepper jack cheese, black bean puree, corn, pickled sweet peppers, citrus crema. Vegetarian. Add short rib for $8.

Roastpano

$11.00

Toasted Cottage Bakery baguette with your choice of Beet or Smoked Salmon. Beet: Cottage Bakery baguette, red and golden beets, chevre, roasted garlic, carrot tops. Vegetarian; vegan without butter or cheese. Smoked Salmon: smoked salmon, herbed yogurt, pickled shallots, fried salmon skin, olives, mixed greens.

Sorbet

$8.00

Squash Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot, squash, tomato, corn, veggie stock, garlic, clove & sage crème fraiche. Gluten free. Vegan without créme fraiche.

Tamales

$19.00

Choose chicken or green chile tamales, with hazelnut mole, citrus crema, micro greens.

Cocktails

A Man's Fools To Go

$18.00

Ron Colón Salvadorian, Chairman's Reserve spiced rum, Giffard, Banane du Brasil, fresh grapefruit and lime juices, cinnamon.

Acid Adjustment To Go

$20.00

Plantation 3 Star rum, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, Kronan Swedish Punsch, acid-adjusted orange juice, lime juice, Jamaica #1 and aromatic bitters, mint.

Beautiful Stranger To Go

$15.00

Rye whiskey, Highside Amaro Rosina, Bénédictine, fresh lemon juice, cinnamon tincture, and orange bitters.

Black Rose To Go

Black Rose To Go

$13.00

200 mL bottle of Kelnero's signature Black Rose cocktail: vodka, fresh blackberry juice, fresh lemon juice, orange curação, simple syrup. A notice from the LCB: "Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519."

Black Walnut Manhattan To Go

Black Walnut Manhattan To Go

$14.00

100 mL of Kelnero's signature Black Walnut Manhattan: rye whiskey, Averna amaro, black walnut liqueur, Angostura bitters, Luxardo cherry. A notice from the LCB: "Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519."

Bloody Mary To Go

$12.00

Vodka, tomato, fresh lemon, spices, smoked chili bitters, and a pickled green bean.

Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned To Go

$12.00

Champagne Smooches To Go

$15.00

Highside Amaro Rosina, fresh lemon, unsweetened passion fruit purée, demerara, rosé bubbles, lemon zest.

Fire Drill To Go

$17.00

Glenfiddich Fire & Cane, Transcontinental Jamaica rum, Kummel, vanilla liqueur, Blackstrap bitters.

For Your Eyes Only To Go

$16.00

Dr. Bird, Plantation OFTD, Chairman’s Spiced, lime, pineapple, house-made falernum, demerara, aromatic & Blackstrap bitters.

Goddess Martini To Go

$15.00

Farmer's gin, licorice fern-infused peat cask single malt Kalak vodka, Mata Blanco vermouth, orange bitters, orange zest.

Hawai'i Seventyfive-O To Go

$13.00

Stiggin's Fancy Pineapple rum, kumquat liqueur, pineapple and lemon juices, bubbles, Burlesque and Elemakule Tiki bitters.

Jello Shot

$4.00

Try one of Kelnero's World Famous Jello Shots! Rotating flavors.

Kind of a Big Deal To Go

$13.00

**Future availability on specials not guaranteed** 100 mL of Kelnero's signature special Kind of a Big Deal: cognac, Black Note Amaro, barrel-aged Peychaud’s bitters, lemon zest

Kuma Kuma Kuma Chameleon To Go

$15.00

Mezcal, Kuma turmeric liqueur, and Heirloom pineapple amaro.

Kumquat Did You Say? To Go

$15.00

Novo Fogo Bar Strength Cachaça, The Botanist gin, kumquat liqueur, green tea-infused simple, fresh lemon, Bolivar & Smoked Apricot bitters.

Last Day of Summer To Go

$16.00

Aquavit, Highside Amaro Rosina, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, fresh lime, lemon zest, Luxardo cherry.

Lumberjack To Go

$13.00

Gin, honey, Angostura bitters, Douglas fir bitters, Clear Creek Douglas Fir Brandy, rosemary.

Lychee Cauldron To Go

$12.00

Lychee sake, spiced rum, fresh lime juice, and honey.

Martinez To Go

$14.00

Gin, sweet vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino, aromatic & orange bitters, lemon zest.

Orchard's Bounty To Go

$16.00

Compass Box Orchard House Scotch, fresh lemon, unsweetened passion fruit purée, honey, rosemary tincture, grapefruit tonic.

Pistachio Punch To Go

$13.00

Vodka, fresh lemon, pistachio orgeat, peach liqueur, and cardamom tincture.

Ponche Villa To Go

$15.00

Chili-infused tequila, tamarind liqueur, fresh lime, agave, house-made tajin.

Sazerac To Go

$10.00

Sazerac rye, simple, Peychaud's bitters, absinthe spritz, lemon zest.

Some Flowers In Your Hair To Go

$17.00

Singani 63, Montenegro, Highside Amaro Rosina, grapefruit zest.

Stiggin's Fancy Margarita To Go

$13.00

Stiggin's Fancy Pineapple Rum, silver tequila, fresh lime, and agave.

The Contender To Go

$15.00

Mezcal, Bonal gentian, Cynar, Xocolatl Mole bitters, grapefruit zest.

Trident To Go

$15.00

Aquavit, Cynar, Mata Blanco vermouth, lemon zest, Luxardo cherry.

Wander Out Yonder To Go

$12.00

Mezcal, fresh lemon, honey, cardamom tincture, Yonder dry cider.

Beverages

Channel Marker Habañero Lime

$9.00

Great Divide Yeti

$8.00

Icicle Dark Persuasion

$6.00Out of stock

Lindemans Cuvée Rene

$22.00

Yonder Cider

$8.00

16 oz can

Cherry Lemonade To Go

$7.00

Fresh lemon, Luxardo cherry syrup, and a splash of soda water.

Grog Blossom To Go

$8.00

Grapefruit, lime, pineapple, orgeat, cloves, and cinnamon.

Hunni Co Greenkind Hunni Water

$4.00

Greenkind hunniwater: green apple lime flavor, sweetened with pure wildflower honey.

NA Old Fashioned To Go

$12.00

Seedlip Spice non-alcoholic spirit, Bradley's Kina tonic concentrate, and non-alcoholic aromatic and orange bitters.

Pop

$4.00
Seedlip Bloody Mary To Go

Seedlip Bloody Mary To Go

$11.00

Seedlip Spice, tomato, lemon, spices, and smoked chili bitters. Bitters contain a small amount of alcohol, 100% alcohol free without bitters.

The City To Go

$12.00

Seedlip Spice, Pathfinder Hemp Amaro, aromatic and orange bitters, cherry. Entirely alcohol free.

Topo Chico Agua Mineral

$4.00

Young, Wild, & Spirit Free To Go

$12.00

Wilderton Lustre, acid-adjusted orange juice, lemon, honey, aromatic bitters, egg white. Entirely alcohol free, can be made vegan.

Liquor Store

Aha Yeto Silver Tequila Bottle

$60.00

Angels Envy Bourbon Bottle

$70.00

Ardbeg Scorched Bottle

$185.00

Bainbridge Organic Doug Fir Gin Bottle

$40.00

Bakers 7 Year Bourbon Bottle

$75.00

Banhez Arroqueño Bottle

$140.00Out of stock

Avua Cachaca Prata (unaged) Bottle

$40.00

Bittercube Cocoa Chipotle Bottle

$25.00

Bittermens Bitters

$21.00

Botanist Gin Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Brennivin Aquavit Bottle

$55.00

Brinley Coconut Rum Bottle

$35.00

broVo Jammy Vermouth 187 mL

$10.00

broVo Orange Curação Bottle

$30.00

broVo Pretty Vermouth 187 mL

$10.00

broVo Tacoma Punk'd Bottle

$30.00

broVo Witty Vermouth 187 mL

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Bourbon 1 liter

$50.00

Centenario 20yr Bottle

$75.00

Chairman's Reserve Spiced Bottle

$35.00

Compass Box Great King Street Bottle

$45.00

Corzo Blanco Tequila Bottle

$55.00Out of stock

Creyente Bottle

$63.00

Crop Vodka Bottle

$35.00

Cruz De Fuego Madrecuishe Bottle

$140.00

Dewars 12 Year 1 Liter

$70.00

Dickel Rye 1 liter

$35.00

Diplomatico Reserva Bottle750ML

$50.00

Dorda Chocolate Bottle

$35.00

Dorda Coconut Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Drambuie 1 liter

$45.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Bottle

$50.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

El Buho Mezcal 1 liter

$55.00

Farmer's Gin Bottle

$45.00

Fast Penny Amaricano Bianca

$50.00

Fast Penny Amaricano Rouge

$50.00

Fernet Francisco Bottle

$45.00

Giffard Abricot Bottle

$50.00

Giffard Pêche de Vigne Bottle

$32.00
Glass Vodka Bottle

Glass Vodka Bottle

$38.00

Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or Bottle

$100.00Out of stock

Gray Whale Gin Bottle

$45.00

Heirloom Pineapple Amaro Bottle

$61.00

Highside Distilling Fernet Lario Bottle

$45.00

Highside Rosina Bottle

$42.00

Kavalan Concertmaster Bottle

$140.00

Ketel One Vodka Bottle

$25.00

Kilchoman Machir Bay Bottle

$85.00Out of stock

750 mL bottle of Kilchoman Machir Bay peated Islay Scotch. Citrus fruit, layered vanilla and butterscotch sweetness.

Lustau Vermut Rojo

$26.00Out of stock

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur Bottle

$50.00

Michter's Small Batch Bourbon Bottle

$60.00

750 mL bottle of Michter's Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey

Michters Rye Bottle

$60.00

Milagro Bottle

$40.00

750 mL of Kelnero's house tequila, Milagro Silver.

Monkey 47 bottle

$90.00

Peychaud's Bitters

$8.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum 1 liter

$30.00

Regan Orange Bitters

$8.00

Salcombe Gin Bottle

$55.00
Scratch G&T Gin Bottle

Scratch G&T Gin Bottle

$41.00

Scrappys

$18.00
Scratch Martini Gin Bottle

Scratch Martini Gin Bottle

$41.00
Scratch Potato Vodka Bottle

Scratch Potato Vodka Bottle

$36.00

Scratch Underground Aquavit bottle

$55.00

Scratch WAquavit Bottle

$45.00

St George Baller Bottle

$76.00Out of stock

St. Liberty Rye Bottle

$72.00

Takamine 8 yr Bottle

$145.00

Teeling Single Malt Bottle

$60.00

The Senator 6 Year Rye Bottle

$110.00

Yellow Spot Bottle

$120.00

Yuu Baal Espadin Bottle

$69.00Out of stock

Yuu Baal Pechuga Bottle

$140.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

libations | victuals | piano

Website

Location

545 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020

Directions

