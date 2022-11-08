Kelnero
545 Main St
Edmonds, WA 98020
Popular Items
Food
Bar Nuts
Hazelnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, maple candied pecans, sumac, rosemary, orange zest. Gluten free, vegan.
Bread and Butter
Cottage Bakery petit ficille, rotating house-made butters. Vegetarian.
Carrot Cake
Nuflours bakery gluten free carrot cake, house-made carrot marmalade, hazelnuts, mint. Gluten free, vegetarian.
Carrots
roasted carrots, Greek yogurt sauce, toasted hazelnuts, pickled shallot, fresh herbs, sumac. Gluten free, vegetarian.
Charcuterie
Rotating selection of meat and cheese, house-made jam and mustard, crackers. Gluten free option, vegetarian option.
Cheesecake
house-made vanilla cheesecake, seasonal compote. Gluten free, vegetarian.
Confit Duck Leg
Creme Brulee
House-made crème brûlée, rotating flavors. Gluten free, vegetarian.
Deviled Eggs
Half-eggs stuffed with cream filling, pickled peppers, mustard, spices, micro greens. Gluten free, vegetarian. Choice of three, six, or nine.
Hot Wings
Nine baked chicken wings served with house-made hot sauce. Rotating flavor.
Popcorn
One serving of popcorn with the flavor of your choice: chili-lime, curry, or sea salt-pepper. Gluten free, vegan.
Pretty in Pink Salad
Arugula, Lost Peacock Chevre, Pickled Strawberries, Candied Hazelnuts, Blueberry Vinaigrette, Mint
Pretzel Board
Locally-sourced, locally-made Cottage Bakery pretzel, house-made beer cheese, house mustard, Firefly Kitchens kraut. Vegetarian.
Quesadilla
Patty Pan Cooperative flour tortilla, Super Slayer pepper jack cheese, black bean puree, corn, pickled sweet peppers, citrus crema. Vegetarian. Add short rib for $8.
Roastpano
Toasted Cottage Bakery baguette with your choice of Beet or Smoked Salmon. Beet: Cottage Bakery baguette, red and golden beets, chevre, roasted garlic, carrot tops. Vegetarian; vegan without butter or cheese. Smoked Salmon: smoked salmon, herbed yogurt, pickled shallots, fried salmon skin, olives, mixed greens.
Sorbet
Squash Soup
Carrot, squash, tomato, corn, veggie stock, garlic, clove & sage crème fraiche. Gluten free. Vegan without créme fraiche.
Tamales
Choose chicken or green chile tamales, with hazelnut mole, citrus crema, micro greens.
Cocktails
A Man's Fools To Go
Ron Colón Salvadorian, Chairman's Reserve spiced rum, Giffard, Banane du Brasil, fresh grapefruit and lime juices, cinnamon.
Acid Adjustment To Go
Plantation 3 Star rum, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, Kronan Swedish Punsch, acid-adjusted orange juice, lime juice, Jamaica #1 and aromatic bitters, mint.
Beautiful Stranger To Go
Rye whiskey, Highside Amaro Rosina, Bénédictine, fresh lemon juice, cinnamon tincture, and orange bitters.
Black Rose To Go
200 mL bottle of Kelnero's signature Black Rose cocktail: vodka, fresh blackberry juice, fresh lemon juice, orange curação, simple syrup. A notice from the LCB: "Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519."
Black Walnut Manhattan To Go
100 mL of Kelnero's signature Black Walnut Manhattan: rye whiskey, Averna amaro, black walnut liqueur, Angostura bitters, Luxardo cherry. A notice from the LCB: "Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach). RCW 46.61.519."
Bloody Mary To Go
Vodka, tomato, fresh lemon, spices, smoked chili bitters, and a pickled green bean.
Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned To Go
Champagne Smooches To Go
Highside Amaro Rosina, fresh lemon, unsweetened passion fruit purée, demerara, rosé bubbles, lemon zest.
Fire Drill To Go
Glenfiddich Fire & Cane, Transcontinental Jamaica rum, Kummel, vanilla liqueur, Blackstrap bitters.
For Your Eyes Only To Go
Dr. Bird, Plantation OFTD, Chairman’s Spiced, lime, pineapple, house-made falernum, demerara, aromatic & Blackstrap bitters.
Goddess Martini To Go
Farmer's gin, licorice fern-infused peat cask single malt Kalak vodka, Mata Blanco vermouth, orange bitters, orange zest.
Hawai'i Seventyfive-O To Go
Stiggin's Fancy Pineapple rum, kumquat liqueur, pineapple and lemon juices, bubbles, Burlesque and Elemakule Tiki bitters.
Jello Shot
Try one of Kelnero's World Famous Jello Shots! Rotating flavors.
Kind of a Big Deal To Go
**Future availability on specials not guaranteed** 100 mL of Kelnero's signature special Kind of a Big Deal: cognac, Black Note Amaro, barrel-aged Peychaud’s bitters, lemon zest
Kuma Kuma Kuma Chameleon To Go
Mezcal, Kuma turmeric liqueur, and Heirloom pineapple amaro.
Kumquat Did You Say? To Go
Novo Fogo Bar Strength Cachaça, The Botanist gin, kumquat liqueur, green tea-infused simple, fresh lemon, Bolivar & Smoked Apricot bitters.
Last Day of Summer To Go
Aquavit, Highside Amaro Rosina, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, fresh lime, lemon zest, Luxardo cherry.
Lumberjack To Go
Gin, honey, Angostura bitters, Douglas fir bitters, Clear Creek Douglas Fir Brandy, rosemary.
Lychee Cauldron To Go
Lychee sake, spiced rum, fresh lime juice, and honey.
Martinez To Go
Gin, sweet vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino, aromatic & orange bitters, lemon zest.
Orchard's Bounty To Go
Compass Box Orchard House Scotch, fresh lemon, unsweetened passion fruit purée, honey, rosemary tincture, grapefruit tonic.
Pistachio Punch To Go
Vodka, fresh lemon, pistachio orgeat, peach liqueur, and cardamom tincture.
Ponche Villa To Go
Chili-infused tequila, tamarind liqueur, fresh lime, agave, house-made tajin.
Sazerac To Go
Sazerac rye, simple, Peychaud's bitters, absinthe spritz, lemon zest.
Some Flowers In Your Hair To Go
Singani 63, Montenegro, Highside Amaro Rosina, grapefruit zest.
Stiggin's Fancy Margarita To Go
Stiggin's Fancy Pineapple Rum, silver tequila, fresh lime, and agave.
The Contender To Go
Mezcal, Bonal gentian, Cynar, Xocolatl Mole bitters, grapefruit zest.
Trident To Go
Aquavit, Cynar, Mata Blanco vermouth, lemon zest, Luxardo cherry.
Wander Out Yonder To Go
Mezcal, fresh lemon, honey, cardamom tincture, Yonder dry cider.
Beverages
Channel Marker Habañero Lime
Great Divide Yeti
Icicle Dark Persuasion
Lindemans Cuvée Rene
Yonder Cider
16 oz can
Cherry Lemonade To Go
Fresh lemon, Luxardo cherry syrup, and a splash of soda water.
Grog Blossom To Go
Grapefruit, lime, pineapple, orgeat, cloves, and cinnamon.
Hunni Co Greenkind Hunni Water
Greenkind hunniwater: green apple lime flavor, sweetened with pure wildflower honey.
NA Old Fashioned To Go
Seedlip Spice non-alcoholic spirit, Bradley's Kina tonic concentrate, and non-alcoholic aromatic and orange bitters.
Pop
Seedlip Bloody Mary To Go
Seedlip Spice, tomato, lemon, spices, and smoked chili bitters. Bitters contain a small amount of alcohol, 100% alcohol free without bitters.
The City To Go
Seedlip Spice, Pathfinder Hemp Amaro, aromatic and orange bitters, cherry. Entirely alcohol free.
Topo Chico Agua Mineral
Young, Wild, & Spirit Free To Go
Wilderton Lustre, acid-adjusted orange juice, lemon, honey, aromatic bitters, egg white. Entirely alcohol free, can be made vegan.
Liquor Store
Aha Yeto Silver Tequila Bottle
Angels Envy Bourbon Bottle
Ardbeg Scorched Bottle
Bainbridge Organic Doug Fir Gin Bottle
Bakers 7 Year Bourbon Bottle
Banhez Arroqueño Bottle
Avua Cachaca Prata (unaged) Bottle
Bittercube Cocoa Chipotle Bottle
Bittermens Bitters
Botanist Gin Bottle
Brennivin Aquavit Bottle
Brinley Coconut Rum Bottle
broVo Jammy Vermouth 187 mL
broVo Orange Curação Bottle
broVo Pretty Vermouth 187 mL
broVo Tacoma Punk'd Bottle
broVo Witty Vermouth 187 mL
Buffalo Trace Bourbon 1 liter
Centenario 20yr Bottle
Chairman's Reserve Spiced Bottle
Compass Box Great King Street Bottle
Corzo Blanco Tequila Bottle
Creyente Bottle
Crop Vodka Bottle
Cruz De Fuego Madrecuishe Bottle
Dewars 12 Year 1 Liter
Dickel Rye 1 liter
Diplomatico Reserva Bottle750ML
Dorda Chocolate Bottle
Dorda Coconut Bottle
Drambuie 1 liter
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Bottle
E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bottle
El Buho Mezcal 1 liter
Farmer's Gin Bottle
Fast Penny Amaricano Bianca
Fast Penny Amaricano Rouge
Fernet Francisco Bottle
Giffard Abricot Bottle
Giffard Pêche de Vigne Bottle
Glass Vodka Bottle
Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or Bottle
Gray Whale Gin Bottle
Heirloom Pineapple Amaro Bottle
Highside Distilling Fernet Lario Bottle
Highside Rosina Bottle
Kavalan Concertmaster Bottle
Ketel One Vodka Bottle
Kilchoman Machir Bay Bottle
750 mL bottle of Kilchoman Machir Bay peated Islay Scotch. Citrus fruit, layered vanilla and butterscotch sweetness.
Lustau Vermut Rojo
Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur Bottle
Michter's Small Batch Bourbon Bottle
750 mL bottle of Michter's Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey
Michters Rye Bottle
Milagro Bottle
750 mL of Kelnero's house tequila, Milagro Silver.
Monkey 47 bottle
Peychaud's Bitters
Plantation 3 Star Rum 1 liter
Regan Orange Bitters
Salcombe Gin Bottle
Scratch G&T Gin Bottle
Scrappys
Scratch Martini Gin Bottle
Scratch Potato Vodka Bottle
Scratch Underground Aquavit bottle
Scratch WAquavit Bottle
St George Baller Bottle
St. Liberty Rye Bottle
Takamine 8 yr Bottle
Teeling Single Malt Bottle
The Senator 6 Year Rye Bottle
Yellow Spot Bottle
Yuu Baal Espadin Bottle
Yuu Baal Pechuga Bottle
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
libations | victuals | piano
545 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020