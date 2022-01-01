Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Southern

Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe

1,291 Reviews

$$

201 Melrose Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Popular Items

Chicken Wing Platter
Side
Whiting Platter

Entrees

Chicken Wing Platter

$19.99

Whiting Platter

$19.99

Beef Rib Platter

$26.99

Boneless Breast Platter

$19.99Out of stock

Catfish Platter

$21.99

COMBO Catfish & Shrimp

$25.99Out of stock

COMBO Whiting & Shrimp

$24.99Out of stock

Crab Cake Platter

$26.99Out of stock

Dark Meat Platter

$19.99Out of stock

Fried Pork Chop Platter

$21.99

Fried Turkey Chop Platter

$21.99

Grilled Pork Chop Platter

$21.99

Grilled Turkey Chop Platter

$21.99

Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$23.99

Liver & Onions

$18.99Out of stock

Meatloaf Platter

$18.99

Pork Rib Platter

$22.99

Pulled Beef Brisket Platter

$19.99

Pulled Chicken Platter

$16.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.99

Salmon Blackened

$23.99

Salmon Grilled

$23.99

Smothered Pork Chop

$22.99

Smothered Turkey Chops

$22.99

Tender Platter

$19.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwiches

Burgers

Out of stock

Chicken Sandwiches

$14.99

Fish Sandwiches

Side Dishes

Side

$7.99

Apps & Soups

Chicken Wings Appetizer

$12.99

Catfish Nuggets

$12.99

Sing Cornbread

$1.99

Tenders

$12.99

Small French Fries

$3.99

Large French Fries

$6.99

Chicken Gumbo Bowl

$8.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$10.99

Salmon Salad

$18.99

Waffles

Pork Chop Waffle

$21.99

Shrimp & Waffle

$18.99

Turkey Chop Waffle

$21.99Out of stock

Whiting Fish Waffle

$19.99

Catfish Waffle

$21.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Melrose Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

