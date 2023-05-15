Kelseyville Pizza na

A map showing the location of Kelseyville Pizza naView gallery

5285 State St

Kelseyville, CA 95451

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic spread

Garlic Bread with cheese

$5.50

Garlic spread with Mozzarella

Calzones

BBq Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Chicken, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce

Create your own - 3 toppings Calzone

$13.00

Any toppings except sausage, beef, linguica

Italian Calzone

$13.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, and Kalamata Olives

Margherita Calzone

$13.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Garlic

Dipping Sauces

2 oz Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

2 Liters

$4.00

Pitcher

$5.00

Soda

$3.25

House Specialty Pies

Mini Margarita Pizza

$8.95

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Garlic

Mini Veggie Pizza

$8.95

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Garlic

Mini Pacific Pizza

$8.95

Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple

Mini The Taco Pizza

$8.95

Our Bean Base, Cheddar Cheese, Seasoned Beef, finished with crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Black Olives

Mini All Meat Pizza

$8.95

Sausage, Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham and Linguisa

Mini Combo Pizza

$8.95

Sausage, Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Bell Peppers

Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.95

BBQ Sauce, our 3 Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, and Red Onions

Mini Zesty Chicken Pizza

$8.95

Olive Oil, our 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, and Chicken, finished with a BBQ drizzle

Mini K-Ville Pizza

$8.95

Pesto Base, our 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage and Kalamata Olives

Small Margarita Pizza

$13.95

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes, and Garlic

Small Veggie Pizza

$13.95

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, and Garlic

Small Pacific Pizza

$13.95

Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple

Small The Taco Pizza

$13.95

Our Bean Base, Cheddar Cheese, Seasoned Beef, finished with crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Black Olives

Small All Meat Pizza

$13.95

Sausage, Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, and Linguisa

Small Combo Pizza

$13.95

Sausage, Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Bell Peppers

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95

BB Sauce, our 3 Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, and Red Onions

Small Zesty Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Olive Oil, our 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, and Chicken. Finished with a BBQ Drizzle

Small K-Ville Special

$13.95

Medium Margarita Pizza

$18.95

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes, and Garlic

Medium Veggie Pizza

$18.95

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, and Garlic

Medium Pacific Pizza

$18.95

Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple

Medium The Taco Pizza

$18.95

Our Bean Base, Cheddar Cheese, Seasoned Beef, finished with crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Black Olives

Medium All Meat Pizza

$18.95

Sausage, Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham and Linguisa

Medium Combo Pizza

$18.95

Sausage, Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Bell Peppers

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95

BBQ Sauce, our 3 Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, and Red Onions

Medium Zesty Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Olive Oil, our 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, and Chicken finished with a BBQ drizzle

Medium K-Ville Special

$18.95

Large Margarita Pizza

$23.50

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes, and Garlic

Large Veggie Pizza

$23.50

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, and Garlic

Large Pacific Pizza

$23.50

Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple

Large The Taco Pizza

$23.50

Our Bean Base, Cheddar Cheese, Seasoned Beef, finished with Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Black Olives

Large All Meat Pizza

$23.50

Sausage, Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, and Linguisa

Large Combo Pizza

$23.50

Sausage, Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Linguica, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onion, and Green Bell Peppers

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.50

BBQ Sauce, our 3 Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, and Red Onion

Large Zesty Chicken Pizza

$23.50

Olive Oil, our 3 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Chicken, finished with a BBQ drizzle

Large K-Ville Special

$23.50

Oven Baked Sando's

5 Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, American, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and served with a Pickle Spear and Chips.

Ham and Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.50

Ham, Mozzarella, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and served with a Pickle Spear and Chips

Pastrami and Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.50

Pastrami, Mozzarella, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and served with a Pickle Spear and Chips

Pepperoni and Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and served with a Pickle Spear and Chips

Salami and Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.50

Salami, Mozzarella, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and served with a Pickle Spear and Chips

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.50

Ham, Egg, American Cheese, Tomato, topped with Mozzarella

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Tomato, topped with Salami, and Mozzeralla

Italian Chef Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini's and topped with fresh Mozzarella

Traditional Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese

Medium Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese

Mini Cheese Pizza

$4.95

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese

Traditional Thin Crust Pizza

Mini Pizza

$5.95

Small Pizza

$11.20

Medium Pizza

$14.95

Large Pizza

$18.45
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for giving Kelseyville Pizza the opportunity to serve you. See you again soon!

Location

5285 State St, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

