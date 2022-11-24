Kelso's 19th Hole 2715 Washington Ave
2715 Washington Ave
Vincennes, IN 47591
Wings
Burgers
Favorites
Fish & Chips
2 hand-breaded fish filets served with your choice of housemade chips or cole slaw
Tacos
Available Thursday and Fridays only. Had shredded taco meat, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
Taco salad
Taco Platter
Chicken Salad Special
Soup & Caesar
Soup & Side Salad
Pork Chop
Salmon
Ribeye
Handhelds
Bourbon Glazed Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & bacon on a brioche bun
Breaded Tenderloin
Hand-breaded or grilled
Chicken Salad On Croissant
Club Sand-Wedge
Turkey, ham, lettuce. tomato, American cheese and mayonnaise on Texas Toast
Fish Sandwich
Fish Filet on a Brioche Bun with tartar sauce
Fried Bologna
Thick cut bologna, sauteed onions, American cheese on grilled Texas Toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Tenderloin
Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing on rye bread
Pulled Pork Special
Italian Beef
Prime Rib 12"
Prime Rib 6"
Turkey BLT
Cuban
BLT
Grilled Chx W\ Avocado
Kids
Pizza
Ham & Cheese
Stromboli
Pizza Special
Strom Special
Garlic Cheese Sticks
Ham & Chz Special
Tuscan Flatbread
Moose Pizzas
Catering Event
7" Cheese Pizza
7" 1 Topping Pizza
7" 2 Topping Pizza
7" 3-5 Topping Pizza
7" Deluxe Pizza
7" BBQ CHKN
7" Chkn Bacon Ranch
10" Cheese Pizza
10" 1 Topping Pizza
10" 2 Topping Pizza
10" 3-5 Topping Pizza
10" Deluxe Pizza
10" BBQ CHKN
10" Chkn Bacon Ranch
14" Cheese Pizza
14" 1 Topping Pizza
14" 2 Topping Pizza
14" 3-5 Topping Pizza
14" Deluxe Pizza
14" BBQ CHKN
14" Chkn Bacon Ranch
Salads
Chef Salad
Spring mix, ham, turkey, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons & egg
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, egg, red onion, shredded cheese & bacon
Breaded Chicken Salad
Grilled or breaded chicken, spring mix, tomato, bacon, croutons & shredded cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Berry Salad
Caesar Salad W/ Chicken
Caesar Salad
Sides
French Fries
Chip Shots
Seasoned house chips
Side Salad
Spring mix, shredded cheese, diced tomato and croutons
Cole Slaw
Pasta Salad
Cup of Cheese
Ranch
Honey Mustard
Red sauce
Applesauce
Cottage Cheese
Side Pepperoncini
French Onion Cup Of Soup
Soup Of The Day
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Starters
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served warm with fresh tortilla chips
Divots/MUSHROOMS
Hand breaded mushrooms
Irons/PRETZEL STICKS
Bavarian soft pretzel sticks (4) served with cheese sauce or hot mustard
Loaded Nachos
Fresh cut chips, seasoned grilled chicken, cheese sauce, onions, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
Onion Straws
Lightly breaded, thinly sliced onion straws
Santa Fe Chicken Rolls
Chicken, roasted corn, red peppers, black beans, green chiles
Spicy Curds
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichokes & cheese blend served with tortilla chips
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Regular or spicy
Pulled Pork Nachos
Bbq Quesadilla
Tuscan Flatbread
Jalp Ham Slider
Ham Slider
Chips & Salsa
Jalapeños Poppers
Bbq Pork Fries
Cheesy Fries
TRIO DIP
Wraps
Club Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayonnaise
Breaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Salad Wrap
Southwest Wrap
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
Snacks
Breakfast
1 - Pancake
1/2 B & G
10" Breakfast Pizza
14" Breakfast Pizza
2 Egg Platter
7" Breakfast Pizza
Bacon
Biscuit
Burrito
Country Fried Steak
Egg
French Toast
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
Full B & G
Ham
Hash Brown
Omelette
Pancakes
Rise-n-Shine
Sandwich
Sausage Patty
Toast
Side Gravy
FATHER'S DAY
Quick Order
Beer
Sunday Domestic Buckets
Import Bucket
High Noon Bucket
DRAFT Busch Light
DRAFT Mich Ultra
DRAFT Bud Light
DRAFT Shock Top Pretzel
DRAFT Stella
DRAFT Mango Cart
DRAFT Kona
DRAFT Vanilla Porter
DRAFT Beach Bum
DRAFT Quaff On
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Bud Light
BTL Corona Extra
BTL Stella
BTL Quaff On
BTL Not Your Fathers
CAN 3 Floyds Gumballhead
CAN Anry Orchard
CAN Blue Moon
CAN Bud Light
CAN Budweiser
CAN Budweiser Zero
CAN Busch Light
CAN Coors Light
CAN Corona Extra
CAN Dogfish Head IPA
CAN Hazy IPA
CAN High Noon
CAN Kona Big Wave
CAN Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
CAN Michelob Infusion Lime & Pear
CAN Michelob Pure Gold
CAN Michelob Ultra
CAN Miller Light
CAN Moscow Mule
CAN Rhinegeist Truth IPA
CAN Shocktop
CAN Smirnoff Red, White & Blue
CAN Truly Strawberry Lemonade
CAN Twisted Tea
CAN White Claw (Black Chery)
CAN Yeungling Flight
CAN Yeungling Laer
CAN Truth
CAN Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
CAN Fat Tire
Bud Light
Not Domestic
Domestic 6-Pack
Michelob Ultra 6-Pack
6 Pack Mix-n-Match
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Orange Margarita
Bloody Mary
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Brian's Sex on the Beach
Carmel Appletini
Cosmopolitan
Cranberry Kiss
Daquiri
Dreamsicle
Green Appletini
Homecoming Green
Homecoming Orange
Hot Toddy
Irish Mule
Lemon Drop Shots
Lemondrop Martini
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Teas
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Melon Marg
Michelada
Mimosa
Mimosa Flight
Moscow Mule
Mulled Wine
Old Fashion
Peach Delight
Pina Colada
Slushie
Slushie Flight
Spicy Bloody Mary
Spicy Marg
Watermelon Cosmo
White Chocolate martini
White Russian
Winter Gin Fizz
Winter Margarita
Bloody Mary Flight
Liquor
Svedka (Well)
Absolut
Absolut Mandarin
Tito's
Grey Goose
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Pink Whitney
Smirnoff Vanilla
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Kettle 1
DBL Svedka (Well)
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Mandarin
DBL Tito's
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red
DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
DBL Pink Whitney
DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Kettle 1
Tanqueray (Well)
Aviation
Hendrick's
DBL Tanqueray (Well)
DBL Aviation
DBL Hendrick's
Bacardi (Well)
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Dragonberry
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Hard Truth Toasted Coconut
Captain Morgan Silver
DBL Bacardi (Well)
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Bacardi Dragonberry
DBL Malibu
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Hard Truth Toasted Coconut
Captain Morgan Silver
Jose Cuervo Gold (Well)
Espolon Blanco
Hornitos
Don Julio
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold (Well)
DBL Espolon Blanco
DBL Hornitos
DBL Don Julio
Candian Club (Well)
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
E & J Brandy
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Santory Whisky
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Screwball
Crown Peach
Christian Brothers Brandy
DBL Candian Club (Well)
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL E & J Brandy
DBL Fireball
DBL Gentleman Jack
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Orange
DBL Santory Whisky
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Southern Comfort
Cown Peach
DBL Screwball
Dbl Christian Brothers
Angels Envy
Blade & Bow
Dewars
Four Roses
Jim Beam (Well)
Johnnie Walker
Laphroaig
Maker's Mark
Michters
The Macallan
Whistle Pig
Woodford Reserve
Knob Creek
Lagent
Basil Hayden
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Blade & Bow
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Four Roses
DBL Jim Beam (Well)
DBL Johnnie Walker
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Lagent
DBL Laphroaig
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Michters
DBL The Macallan
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Whistle Pig
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Basil Hayden
Watermelon
Melon
Triple Sec
Blue Curacao
Kahlua
Amaretto
Peach Schnapps
Sour Apple
Creme de Cacao
Baileys
Butterscotch
Jaeger
DBL Watermelon
DBL Melon
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Kahlua
NA Beverages
Alert
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry
Diet Mt Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Grapefruit
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mt Dew
O.J.
Orange Crush
Pepsi
Pineapple
Red Bull Can
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Slushie N\A
Sweetened Iced Tea
TO-GO WATER
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Virgin Mary
Water
Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2715 Washington Ave, Vincennes, IN 47591