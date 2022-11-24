Kelso's 19th Hole 2715 Washington Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wings

12 pc Boneless Wings

$14.99

12 pc Traditional Wings

$20.99

6 pc Boneless Wings

$7.50

6 pc Traditional Wings

$13.99

6 Bnls & Fries

$9.99

Breadsticks

Breadsticks (4)

$4.25

Pepperoni Stix

$7.99

Pepperoni Stix w/ Jalapeno

$8.24

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.25

Cheeseburger

$11.25

Hamburger

$10.50

Hole In One

$14.00Out of stock

Mushroom Onion Swiss

Out of stock

Patty Melt

$14.00Out of stock

Smash burger, 1000 island dressing, sauteed onions, swiss cheese

Pizza Burger

$11.50

Western

$13.25Out of stock

Pimento

$13.99

Favorites

Fish & Chips

$11.99

2 hand-breaded fish filets served with your choice of housemade chips or cole slaw

Tacos

$5.00

Available Thursday and Fridays only. Had shredded taco meat, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese on a flour tortilla

Taco salad

$11.99

Taco Platter

$11.99

Chicken Salad Special

$8.99

Soup & Caesar

$9.99

Soup & Side Salad

$9.99

Pork Chop

$14.99

Salmon

$15.99

Ribeye

$24.99

Handhelds

Bourbon Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled chicken breast, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & bacon on a brioche bun

Breaded Tenderloin

$9.99

Hand-breaded or grilled

Chicken Salad On Croissant

$9.99Out of stock

Club Sand-Wedge

$11.99Out of stock

Turkey, ham, lettuce. tomato, American cheese and mayonnaise on Texas Toast

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Filet on a Brioche Bun with tartar sauce

Fried Bologna

$8.99

Thick cut bologna, sauteed onions, American cheese on grilled Texas Toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Grilled Tenderloin

$9.99

Rueben

$14.25

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing on rye bread

Pulled Pork Special

$13.99

Italian Beef

$9.99

Prime Rib 12"

$14.99

Prime Rib 6"

$9.00

Turkey BLT

$8.99

Cuban

$8.99

BLT

$7.99

Grilled Chx W\ Avocado

$12.25

Kids

6 Piece Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

4 Piece Chicken Bites

$5.99

Grilled Cheese On Texas Toast

$5.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99Out of stock

SPAGHETTI & BREADSTICK

$5.99Out of stock

Pizza

$5.99

Pizza

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Stromboli

$9.50

Pizza Special

$8.50

Strom Special

$8.50

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Ham & Chz Special

$8.50

Tuscan Flatbread

$9.99

Moose Pizzas

$3.50

Catering Event

$660.00

7" Cheese Pizza

$3.75

7" 1 Topping Pizza

$4.00

7" 2 Topping Pizza

$4.25

7" 3-5 Topping Pizza

$4.50

7" Deluxe Pizza

$4.50

7" BBQ CHKN

$5.00

7" Chkn Bacon Ranch

$5.00

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.50

10" 1 Topping Pizza

$9.00

10" 2 Topping Pizza

$9.50

10" 3-5 Topping Pizza

$10.25

10" Deluxe Pizza

$10.25

10" BBQ CHKN

$10.50

10" Chkn Bacon Ranch

$10.50

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.75

14" 1 Topping Pizza

$15.75

14" 2 Topping Pizza

$16.75

14" 3-5 Topping Pizza

$18.00

14" Deluxe Pizza

$18.00

14" BBQ CHKN

$18.25

14" Chkn Bacon Ranch

$18.25

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, ham, turkey, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons & egg

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Fresh baby spinach, egg, red onion, shredded cheese & bacon

Breaded Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or breaded chicken, spring mix, tomato, bacon, croutons & shredded cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Berry Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad W/ Chicken

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Chip Shots

$2.99

Seasoned house chips

Side Salad

$2.99

Spring mix, shredded cheese, diced tomato and croutons

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Cup of Cheese

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Red sauce

$0.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Pepperoncini

$0.99

French Onion Cup Of Soup

$3.99

Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Served warm with fresh tortilla chips

Divots/MUSHROOMS

$8.99

Hand breaded mushrooms

Irons/PRETZEL STICKS

$8.99

Bavarian soft pretzel sticks (4) served with cheese sauce or hot mustard

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

Fresh cut chips, seasoned grilled chicken, cheese sauce, onions, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa

Onion Straws

$7.99

Lightly breaded, thinly sliced onion straws

Santa Fe Chicken Rolls

$7.99

Chicken, roasted corn, red peppers, black beans, green chiles

Spicy Curds

$8.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Spinach, artichokes & cheese blend served with tortilla chips

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.99

Regular or spicy

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Bbq Quesadilla

$8.99

Tuscan Flatbread

$9.99

Jalp Ham Slider

$8.99

Ham Slider

$8.49

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Jalapeños Poppers

$4.99

Bbq Pork Fries

$9.99

Cheesy Fries

$7.99

TRIO DIP

$7.99

Wraps

Club Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayonnaise

Breaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.99

Southwest Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$11.99

Snacks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Candy Bar

$1.50

Cliff Bar

$3.00

Crackers

$1.00

Granola Bar

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Nuts

$2.00

Breakfast

1 - Pancake

$2.29

1/2 B & G

$3.99

10" Breakfast Pizza

$10.25

14" Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

2 Egg Platter

$4.99

7" Breakfast Pizza

$4.50

Bacon

$0.99

Biscuit

$0.99

Burrito

$6.49

Country Fried Steak

$8.99

Egg

$1.29

French Toast

$4.99

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$3.99

Full B & G

$4.99

Ham

$2.99

Hash Brown

$2.49

Omelette

$5.99

Pancakes

$3.99

Rise-n-Shine

$8.99

Sandwich

$3.49

Sausage Patty

$1.69

Toast

$0.99

Side Gravy

$1.29

FATHER'S DAY

BAKED COD

$14.99

BONE-IN PORK CHOP

$15.99

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.99

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.99

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.99

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$12.99

BOURBON CHICKEN

$12.99

FISH SANDWICH

$12.99

FISH PLATTER

$11.99

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$5.99

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$4.99

SCOOP OF ICECREAM

$2.19

Brownie & Ice Cream

$5.99

Quick Order

10" SUB

$9.50

5" SUB

$5.99

5" SUB MEAL

$9.50

BRAT

$3.50

CB Meal

$9.75

CB & BRAT

$12.99

CB & DOG

$12.99

DOG Meal

$5.99

HB Meal

$9.50

HB & BRAT

$12.99

HB & DOG

$12.99

Hot Dog

$3.00

Hamburger

$3.99

Cheeseburger

$4.29

Beer

Sunday Domestic Buckets

$15.00

Import Bucket

$20.00

High Noon Bucket

$25.00

DRAFT Busch Light

$3.50

DRAFT Mich Ultra

$3.50

DRAFT Bud Light

$3.50

DRAFT Shock Top Pretzel

$4.75

DRAFT Stella

$5.50

DRAFT Mango Cart

$4.75

DRAFT Kona

$4.75

DRAFT Vanilla Porter

$4.75

DRAFT Beach Bum

$4.75

DRAFT Quaff On

$4.75

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.75

BTL Bud Light

$3.50

BTL Corona Extra

$4.75

BTL Stella

$6.00

BTL Quaff On

$6.50

BTL Not Your Fathers

$5.00

CAN 3 Floyds Gumballhead

$6.00

CAN Anry Orchard

$5.50

CAN Blue Moon

$5.50

CAN Bud Light

$3.50

CAN Budweiser

$3.50

CAN Budweiser Zero

$3.75

CAN Busch Light

$3.50

CAN Coors Light

$3.50

CAN Corona Extra

$4.75

CAN Dogfish Head IPA

$6.00

CAN Hazy IPA

$5.00

CAN High Noon

$6.00

CAN Kona Big Wave

$5.00

CAN Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.00

CAN Michelob Infusion Lime & Pear

$4.75

CAN Michelob Pure Gold

$4.75

CAN Michelob Ultra

$3.75

CAN Miller Light

$3.50

CAN Moscow Mule

$8.00

CAN Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$6.00

CAN Shocktop

$4.50

CAN Smirnoff Red, White & Blue

$5.00

CAN Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

CAN Twisted Tea

$4.50

CAN White Claw (Black Chery)

$5.00

CAN Yeungling Flight

$3.75

CAN Yeungling Laer

$3.75

CAN Truth

$5.75

CAN Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.50

CAN Fat Tire

$6.00

Bud Light

$18.00

Not Domestic

$22.00

Domestic 6-Pack

$18.00

Michelob Ultra 6-Pack

$20.00

6 Pack Mix-n-Match

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Orange Margarita

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Brian's Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Carmel Appletini

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

Cranberry Kiss

$6.25

Daquiri

$6.50

Dreamsicle

$8.00

Green Appletini

$7.50

Homecoming Green

$5.00

Homecoming Orange

$5.50

Hot Toddy

$5.50

Irish Mule

$7.50

Lemon Drop Shots

$6.00

Lemondrop Martini

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.50

Long Island Iced Teas

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.50

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.50

Melon Marg

$7.00

Michelada

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Flight

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mulled Wine

$5.50

Old Fashion

$7.50

Peach Delight

$9.00

Pina Colada

$6.50

Slushie

$8.50

Slushie Flight

$11.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$7.50

Spicy Marg

$9.50

Watermelon Cosmo

$7.50

White Chocolate martini

$9.50

White Russian

$6.00

Winter Gin Fizz

$6.50

Winter Margarita

$7.50

Bloody Mary Flight

$10.99

Liquor

Svedka (Well)

$4.00

Absolut

$5.75

Absolut Mandarin

$5.75

Tito's

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$4.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.00

Kettle 1

$5.50

DBL Svedka (Well)

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$11.50

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$11.50

DBL Tito's

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$10.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$8.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Kettle 1

$11.00

Tanqueray (Well)

$5.50

Aviation

$6.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray (Well)

$11.00

DBL Aviation

$12.00

DBL Hendrick's

$18.00

Bacardi (Well)

$4.25

Bacardi Limon

$4.25

Bacardi Dragonberry

$4.25

Malibu

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Hard Truth Toasted Coconut

$5.50

Captain Morgan Silver

$4.50

DBL Bacardi (Well)

$8.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.50

DBL Bacardi Dragonberry

$8.50

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Hard Truth Toasted Coconut

$11.00

Captain Morgan Silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold (Well)

$4.00

Espolon Blanco

$6.50

Hornitos

$5.50

Don Julio

$11.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold (Well)

$8.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$13.00

DBL Hornitos

$11.00

DBL Don Julio

$22.00

Candian Club (Well)

$4.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

E & J Brandy

$4.00

Fireball

$4.25

Gentleman Jack

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$5.75

Jack Daniels Apple

$5.75

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Santory Whisky

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Screwball

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.50

Christian Brothers Brandy

$4.00

DBL Candian Club (Well)

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$13.00

DBL E & J Brandy

$8.00

DBL Fireball

$8.50

DBL Gentleman Jack

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.50

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Jameson Orange

$13.00

DBL Santory Whisky

$20.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.00

Cown Peach

$13.00

DBL Screwball

$12.00

Dbl Christian Brothers

$8.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Blade & Bow

$10.50

Dewars

$6.50

Four Roses

$8.50

Jim Beam (Well)

$4.50

Johnnie Walker

$10.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Maker's Mark

$6.50

Michters

$10.50

The Macallan

$18.75

Whistle Pig

$11.75

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Knob Creek

$9.75

Lagent

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

DBL Angels Envy

$22.00

DBL Blade & Bow

$21.00

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

$13.00

DBL Four Roses

$17.00

DBL Jim Beam (Well)

$9.00

DBL Johnnie Walker

$20.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.50

DBL Lagent

$16.00

DBL Laphroaig

$30.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$13.00

DBL Michters

$21.00

DBL The Macallan

$37.50

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Whistle Pig

$23.52

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$22.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Amaretto

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Sour Apple

$4.00

Creme de Cacao

$4.00

Baileys

$5.50

Butterscotch

$4.00

Jaeger

$5.50

DBL Watermelon

$8.00

DBL Melon

$8.00

DBL Triple Sec

$8.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$8.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

NA Beverages

Alert

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.19

Chocolate Milk

$2.19

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry

$2.19

Diet Mt Dew

$2.19

Diet Pepsi

$2.19

Dr. Pepper

$2.19

Grapefruit

$2.19

Hot Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.19

Milk

$2.19

Mt Dew

$2.19

O.J.

$2.19

Orange Crush

$2.19

Pepsi

$2.19

Pineapple

$2.19

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.19

Shirley Temple

$2.19

Sierra Mist

$2.19

Slushie N\A

$2.99

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.19

TO-GO WATER

$0.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.19

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Water

Wine

GLS Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLS Cypress Vineyards Cabernet

$5.00

GLS San Giulio Malvasia

$8.50

GLS Cypress Vineyards Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS San Giulio Moscato

$8.50

Kim Crawford

$8.00

Ava Grace

$6.50

Oliver Cherry

$8.00

Shots/Bombs

PB&J

$5.00

APPLE PIE

$5.00

BUTTERED TOFFEE

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$5.00

VEGAS BOMB

$5.00
