Kelus Riverside Inn 34 Riverview Ave

34 Riverview Ave

Paulsboro, NJ 08066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Bottle Beer

Bud

Bud Bottle

$3.75

Bud light Bottle

$3.75

Aluminum 16 oz Bud Bottle

$4.00

Aluminum 16 oz Bud light Bottle

$4.00

Coors

Coors ban Bottle

$3.75

Coors light Bottle

$3.75

Heineken

Heineken Bottle

$3.75

Heineken light Bottle

$3.75

Amstel

Amstel light bottle

$3.75

Corona

Corona Extra Bottle

$3.75

Corona Light Bottle

$3.75

Miller

Miller High Life Bottle

$3.75

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.75

Michelob

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.75

Aluminum Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.75

Rolling Rock

Rolling Rock Bottle

$3.75

Yuengling

Yuengling Bottle

$3.75

Yuengling Light Bottle

$3.75

Becks

Becks bottle

$3.50

Twisted

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Twisted Tea Light

$4.75

Twisted Tea Half and Half

$4.75

Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard Original

$5.75

Victory IPA

Sour Monkey

$4.00

Can Beer

Bud

Bud can

$2.00

Bud light can

$2.00

Corona Extra

Corona Extra can

$2.00

Corona Light Can

$2.00

White Claw Seltzers

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

White Claw Lemon

$4.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Peach

$4.00

White Claw Watermelon

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

Black Cherry

Lime

Lemon

Grapefruit

Mango

Peach

Watermelon

Raspberry

Blueberry

Truly Passion Fruit

$4.00

Busch

Busch cans

$2.00

Busch light cans

$2.00

Coors

$2.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon Can

$2.00

Truly Seltzer

Truly Pineapple

$4.00

Truly Passion Fruit

$4.00

Truly Mango

$4.00

Truly Watermelon

$4.00

Truly Mango-Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.00

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Truly Blueberry

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

Mango

$2.00

Lime

$2.00

Lemon Lime

$2.00

Strawberry

$2.00

Kelus Riverside Bar Menu

Sandwiches

Upscale Roast Beef

$14.00

KR Dockside Chicken Sandwach

$14.00

Black Angus Explosion Burger

$15.00

Chili Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Filet Mignon Grilled Sandwich

$18.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Roll up

$12.00

Appetizers & Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Delaware Bay Fries

$4.50

Chili Baguettes

$5.50

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Cheese Steak egg roll

$11.00

Pretzels

$7.00

Basket Food

6 Wings

$6.50

10 wings

$10.50

12 wings

$12.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$12.00

Chips

$3.00

Soups & Other

Chili cup

$8.00

Chili Bowl

$12.00

Deserts

Classic chocolate Moose

$6.00

Classic chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Shots

$5 Shots

Absolut

$7.25

Absolut Mandarin

$7.25

Bacardi

$7.25

Bacardi Dragonberry

$7.25

Bacardi Raspberry

$7.25

Parrot Bay Passionfruit

$7.25

Parrot Bay Strawberry

$7.25

Kahlua

$7.25

Southern Comfort

$7.25

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jack Tennessee Fire

$7.25

Jack Tennessee Honey

$7.25

Tullamore Dew

$7.25

Jim Beam

$7.25

Jim Beam Apple

$7.25

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.25

Burnettes Grape

$7.25

Burnetts Vanilla

$7.25

Burnettes Orange Cream

$7.25

Pinnacle Cake

$7.25

Pinnacle Whipped Cream

$7.25

Pinnacle Cherry

$7.25

Peach Schnapps

$7.25

Malibu Rum

$7.25

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Triple Sec

$7.25

Calico Jack Mango

$7.25

Marquett Banana

$7.25

Whalers Vanilla

$7.25

Calico Jack Spiced Rum

$7.25

Don Q Coconut

$7.25

Don Q Pineapple

$7.25

Smirnoff

$7.25

Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.25

Jacquins Blackberry Brandy

$7.25

Jacquins Ginger Brandy

$7.25

DiSarrono Amaretto

$7.25

Hiram Walker Amaretto

$7.25

Grand Marnier

$7.25

Rumplemintz

$7.25

Seagrams Vo

$7.25

Seagrams 7

$7.25

Seagrams Gin

$7.25

Old Grand Dad

$7.25

Jose Cuervo

$7.25

Sheep Dog

$7.25

Jack Apple

$7.25

Jim Beam Peach

$7.25

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.25

Sambuca

$7.25

On the Rocks

$2.00

$6 Shots

Dewars White Label

$8.25

Dr McGillicuddys

$8.25

Tanqueray

$8.25

Titos

$8.25

Grey Goose Citron

$8.25

Ketel One

$8.25

Jameson

$8.25

Jager

$8.25

Rum Chata

$8.25

Goldschlager

$8.25

Kraken Black Spiced Rum

$8.25

Fireball

$8.25

Ketel One Citron

$8.25

Three Olives Rose

$8.25

Three Olives Cherry

$8.25

Grey Goose Orange

$8.25

Stolichhaya Vodka

$8.25

Three Olives Grape

$8.25

Bullet Bourbon

$8.25

Christian Brothers

$8.25

$7 Shots

Gentlemans Jack

$8.25

1800

$9.25

Crown Royal

$8.25

Chivas

$8.25

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$8.75

Makers Mark

$8.25

Crown Apple

$8.25

Crown Vanilla

$8.25

Crown Peach

$8.25

$8 Shots

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$9.00

Tribuno

$8.50

99 Banana

$8.50

Cabowabo

$8.50

$9 Shots

Casamigos Tequila

$10.00

El Espolon

$10.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$9.00

Hpnotiq

$10.00

hennessy

$9.00

House Liquor

House Skyy Vodka

$5.75

House Gin

$5.75

House Rum

$5.75

House Tequila

$5.75

House Whiskey

$5.75

Skyy Orange Vodka

$5.75

Mixed Drinks

Purple Motherfucker

$8.25

Green Tea

$8.25

Washington Apple

$8.25

Rum Bucket

$14.50

Kamikaze

$8.25

Tall Bacardi

$8.25

Red Bull Vodka Tall

$8.25

Irish Potato

$8.25

Irish Breakfast

$8.25

Baby Guinness

$8.25

Pickle Back

$8.25

Frozen Drink

$8.25

Bloody Mary

$8.25

Love Potion

$8.25

Mimosa

$8.25

Screwdriver

$8.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.25

White Tea

$8.25

White Russian

$8.25

Wine

Red

$5.00

White

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Draft Beer

Draft

Bud Light

$3.00

Coor Light

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Stealla

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

yuengling

$3.00

Sour Monkey

$7.00

Cloud

$7.00

Samel Adams

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Pbr

$2.25

To Go Six Packs

Bud

Bud 6 pack

$8.50

Bud Light 6 Pack

$8.50

coors

Coors Ban 6 Packs

$8.50

Coors Light 6 Pack

$8.50

Heineken

Heineken 6 pack

$8.50

Heineken Light 6 pack

$8.50

Yuengling

Yuengling

$9.50

Yuengling Light

$9.50

Miller

Miller High Life 6 pack

$8.50

Miller Light 6 Pack

$8.50

Amstel

Amstel Light 6 pack

$9.50

Corona

Corona Etra

$9.50

Corona Light

$9.50

Michelob

Michelob 6 pack

$9.50

Rolling Rock

Rolling Rock

$8.50

Becks

Becks 6 Pack

$8.50

Twisted

Twisted Tea

$12.75

Twisted Tea Light

$12.75

Twisted Tea Half and Half

$12.75

Victory IPA

Sour Monkey

$13.00

Pitchers

Miller Light

Miller Light

$9.50

Coors Light

Coors Light Pitcher

$9.50

Yuengling

Yuengling

$10.50

Bud

Bud Light

$9.50

Specials

food

Roast Beef

$9.00

hot dog

$3.00

Petite chicken sandwich

$5.00

$5 Cheeseburger Deal

$5.00

$7 Chili

$7.00

Soda and Water

non Drinks

non alcoholic no label

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprit

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginge Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

34 Riverview Ave, Paulsboro, NJ 08066

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

