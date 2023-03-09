Kelus Riverside Inn 34 Riverview Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
34 Riverview Ave, Paulsboro, NJ 08066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Joe's Sandwich Shop - 416 Wanamaker Avenue
No Reviews
416 Wanamaker Avenue Essington, PA 19029
View restaurant
WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
No Reviews
Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F Philadelphia, PA 19153
View restaurant