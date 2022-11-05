Seafood
Soul Food
Southern
Kelz Kitchen - South
469 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Coastal Carolina Seafood with southern sides
5015 Old National Hwy #A, Atlanta, GA 30349
