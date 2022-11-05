Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Soul Food
Southern

Kelz Kitchen - South

469 Reviews

$$

5015 Old National Hwy #A

Atlanta, GA 30349

Order Again

Baskets

Burger Basket

$12.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.99

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Fish Basket

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Geechee Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.99

Wing Baskets

$12.99+

Shrimp Taco Baskets

$13.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$13.49

Seafood Entrees

Catfish (Fried Only)

$15.99

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$22.99Out of stock

Salmon

$17.99

Salmon + Shrimp

$23.99

Shrimp (8)

$15.99

Tilapia + Shrimp

$17.99

Whiting (Fried Only)

$15.99

Tilapia Meal

$15.99

Entrees

Chicken Breast

$13.99

Lamb Chops (3)

$25.99

Porkchops (2)

$14.99

Ribeye Steak

$17.99

Surf & Turf (Ribeye Steak + Shrimp)

$27.99

Veggie Plate

$15.99

Wing Dinner (10pc)

$15.99

Pastas

Chicken + Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Kelz Famous Turkey Spaghetti

$12.99

Salmon Alfredo

$18.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Steak + Shrimp Alfredo

$27.99

Steak Alfredo

$19.99

Shrimp + Salmon Alfredo

$23.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Sides

Broccoli & Cheese

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Corn on the Cobb

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00Out of stock

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Broccoli

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Green Salad

$5.00

Loaded Mash

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Yams

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

No Side

Green Beans

Double Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Mask

$1.00

Kidz Menu

Turkey Spaghetti

$7.99

Tenders (2pc w/ fries)

$7.99

Drinks

Homemade Sweet Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Homemade Lemonade

$2.25

Pure Exotic Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Alkaline Water

$3.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.25Out of stock

Ice Cup

$0.50

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$1.50

Refills

$1.00

Desserts

Cake

$5.00

Sweet Potatoe Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Specials

Fried Chicken Breast

$11.99

Extra

Extra Chicken Breast

$8.99

Extra Whiting (1pc)

$8.99

Extra Salmon

$9.99

Extra Ribeye

$11.99

Extra Porkchops (2pc)

$11.99

Extra Catfish (2pc)

$8.99

Extra Alfredo

$2.99

Extra Spaghetti Sauce

$2.99

Extra Lamb Chops (3pc)

$15.99

Extra Wings (8pc)

$9.99

Extra Shrimp (8pc)

$8.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Toast

$0.99

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coastal Carolina Seafood with southern sides

Location

5015 Old National Hwy #A, Atlanta, GA 30349

Directions

Gallery
Kelz Kitchen - South image
Kelz Kitchen - South image
Kelz Kitchen - South image

Search similar restaurants

