Popular Items

SHRIMP TEMPURA (MAKI)

$8.00

KEWPIE. BUTTER LETTUCE. *CONTAINS EGG & GLUTEN (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

DUROC PORK BELLY BUN

$6.50

DUROC PORK BELLY. RADISH. CABBAGE. MICRO-CILANTRO. PICKLED SHALLOTS. KEWPIE & HOUSE HOISIN-GINGER BBQ SAUCE.

CRUNCHY SPICY SALMON

$7.50

TEMPURA FLAKES. SRIRACHA. & CILANTRO.

ALL DAY

TODAY’s SPECIALS

MANGO TANGO (MAKI/ROLL)

$15.00

AVOCADO. CUCUMBER. RED ONION. KAIWARE. UME. TOPPED W/AKAMI (TUNA), SAKE (SALMON), CRISPY SHALLOT & SPICY MANGO-YUZU TOBANJAN SAUCE. GLUTEN FREE

NEW SPICY HAMACHI (MAKI/ROLL)

$14.00

AVOCADO. CUCUMBER. SHISO. TEMPURA FLAKES. CHIVES. TOPPED WITH SPICY HAMACHI & SCALLION

SASHIMI TASTING (8PC)

$25.00

8PC. AKAMI. HAMACHI. SAKE. OTORO ABURI. IKURA. SERVED W/RICE

BLUEFIN CHU-TORO SASHIMI

$12.00Out of stock

2PC. MED FATTY TUNA.

BLUEFIN O-TORO SASHIMI

$16.00

2PC. TUNA BELLY FROM SPAIN.

CHU-TORO DONBURI

$22.00

MED FATTY TUNA IN GARLIC-GINGER SHOYU. TOPPED W/SCALLION & WATERMELON RADISH OVER RICE.

BLUEFIN TASTING DONBURI

$28.00

AKAMI. CHU-TORO. O-TORO & KAMA ABURI (COLLAR W/GARLIC CHIP, SCALLION & PONZU) OVER RICE. TOPPED W/SHISO & WATERMELON RADISH.

O’TORO ABURI DONBURI

$24.00Out of stock

SEARED FATTY TUNA. TOPPED W/PONZU, DAIKON & SCALLION OVER RICE.

MADAI + PEACH

$18.00Out of stock

JAPANESE SEA BREAM. PERSIAN CUCUMBERS. KAIWARE. SHISO. MALDON SALT. EVOO. PONZU.

BRONZINO ABURI

$16.00Out of stock

SEARED BRONZINO. WHITE PONZU PEACH VIN. EVOO. WATERMELON RADISH CHIVE. CUCUMBER. MALDON SALT.

SIGNATURE MAKI (ROLLS)

BLACK MAGIC

$15.00

FORBIDDEN RICE, SPICY TUNA, PICKLED JALAPENO. TRUFFLE OIL. TEMPURA FLAKES. BLACK TOBIKO/ROE. AVOCADO AND CRISPY LEEKS. *CONTAINS MAYO (EGG), SESAME OIL & SESAME SEEDS (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

NEW SPICY TUNA

$14.00

SPICY TUNA. TEMPURA FLAKES. AVOCADO. CILANTRO. SRIRACHA. JALAPENO. PICKLED GINGER. CHIVES. *CONTAINS MAYO (EGG), SESAME OIL & SESAME SEEDS (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

GREEN MONSTER

$15.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA. SHIITAKE. SPICY TUNA. ITO KATSUO. SPICY MAYO AND AVOCADO. *CONTAINS MAYO (EGG), SESAME OIL & SESAME SEEDS (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

DONKEY KONG

$10.00

EEL. FRIED PLANTAIN. CREAM CHEESE. CUCUMBER. TEMPURA FLAKES. TOGARASHI MAYO AND SWEET SHOYU

HOT CHICK

$9.00

5PC. JAPANESE FRIED CHICKEN. PICKLED JALAPENO. BIBB LETTUCE. ITO KATSUO. CHIVE. KEWPIE & SWEET SHOYU. *CONTAINS GLUTEN & SOY (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

J-POP

$15.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA. CREAM CHEESE. PICKLED & FRESH JALAPENO. AVOCADO. TOPPED WITH SEARED SALMON BELLY. CRISPY GARLIC. CILANTRO PESTO. *CONTAINS NUTS.

OLD BAE

$12.00

BLUE CRAB. AVOCADO. SCALLION. OLD BAY CRISPY POTATO

STANDARD MAKI (ROLLS)

SPICY TUNA

$7.50

AVOCADO. GARI. SCALLION. JALAPENO. *CONTAINS MAYO (EGG), SESAME OIL & SESAME SEEDS (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED). GLUTEN FREE

CALI

$5.50

CALIFORNIA. IMITATION CRAB MEAT. CUCUMBER. & AVOCADO. *CONTAINS GLUTEN. CRAB ESSENCE. MAYO/EGG (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

SHRIMP TEMPURA (MAKI)

$8.00

KEWPIE. BUTTER LETTUCE. *CONTAINS EGG & GLUTEN (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

CRUNCHY SPICY TUNA

$8.50

TEMPURA FLAKES. SRIRACHA. & CILANTRO.

CRUNCHY SPICY SALMON

$7.50

TEMPURA FLAKES. SRIRACHA. & CILANTRO.

CRUNCHY SPICY AVOCADO + CUCUMBER

$6.00

TEMPURA FLAKES. SRIRACHA. CILANTRO.

CRUNCHY SHRIMP

$8.50

SHRIMP, TEMPURA FLAKES, MASAGO/ROE, SCALLION, AND KEWPIE. *CONTAINS GLUTEN, SCALLION, MAYO, EGG & FISH ROE (ALL CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

PHILLY

$7.50

FRESH SALMON. CREAM CHEESE. CUCUMBER. GLUTEN FREE

TUNA + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER

$8.50

GLUTEN FREE

SALMON + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER

$7.50

GLUTEN FREE

EEL + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER

$8.50

*CONTAINS GLUTEN & SOY (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

LUMP CRAB + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER

$10.00

GLUTEN FREE

SHIITAKE + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER

$6.00

*CONTAINS SOY (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED). GLUTEN FREE

AVOCADO + CUCUMBER

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE

AVOCADO

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE

CUCUMBER

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE

SASHIMI (2PC)

BLUEFIN AKAMI (MAGURO) SASHIMI

$9.00

2PC. LEAN TUNA FROM SPAIN.

BLUEFIN CHU-TORO SASHIMI

$12.00

2PC. MED FATTY TUNA.

BLUEFIN O-TORO SASHIMI

$16.00

2PC. TUNA BELLY FROM SPAIN.

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$9.00

2PC. YELLOWTAIL FROM JAPAN.

SAKE SASHIMI

$7.50

2PC. SCOTTISH SALMON.

CRUDO

AKAMI & ORANGE

$18.00

*CONTAINS GLUTEN & SOY (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

HAMACHI + GRAPEFRUIT

$18.00

WATERMELON RADISH. MICRO-CILANTRO. PUFFED RICE. EVOO. MALDON SALT. WHITE PONZU

SAKE & GREEN GRAPE

$16.00

SHISO. RED ONION. JALAPENO. MALDON SALT. GREEN APPLE WINE GEL. SPICY YUZU VIN. *CONTAINS GLUTEN & SOY (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

DONBURI (RICE BOWLS)

SPICY TEKKA

$20.00

HOUSE SPICY TUNA TOPPED WITH IKURA/ROE, AVOCADO, CRISPY SHALLOT, SCALLION, CHUNKY RAYU. SERVED OVER SUSHI RICE. *CONTAINS NUTS, SHELLFISH, MAYO (EGG), SESAME OIL & SESAME SEEDS (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

OSAKI

$14.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL IN A BOWL! IMITATION CRAB, MASAGO/ROE, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, NORI, AND TEMPURA FLAKES. SERVED OVER SUSHI RICE. *CONTAINS GLUTEN. CRAB ESSENCE. MAYO/EGG (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

COLD - SMALL PLATES

SPICY CUCUMBERS

$6.00

PONZU. CHUNKY RAYU. CRISPY SHALLOTS. SCALLION. *CONTAINS NUTS, SHELLFISH, SOY, GLUTEN, SESAME OIL & SESAME SEEDS (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

KALE SALAD

$8.00

DINOSAUR & CURLY KALE. NAPPA. PECORINO. WALNUTS. DRIED CRANBERRY. CRISPY RED ONION. CARROT-GINGER DRESSING.

ARUGULA SALAD

$8.00

ORANGE. WATERMELON RADISH. RED ONION. CRISPY SHALLOTS. YUZU-SHOYU VIN. *CONTAINS GLUTEN & SOY (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

BEETS BY KEN

$9.00

ROASTED BEETS. GINGER INFUSED BEET STEM. EVOO. RASPBERRY PUREE. BLACK SESAME WHIP. PUFFED RICE & ORANGE ZEST. GLUTEN FREE

HOT - SMALL PLATES

MISO SOUP

$3.00

SCALLION. SEAWEED. TOFU

CRAB EGG DROP

$7.50

SCALLION. WONTON

KUROMAME

$6.00

BLACK EDAMAME

CRISPY RICE + SPICY TUNA

$9.00

2PCS. CHUNKY RAYU. SCALLION. *CONTAINS NUTS/SHELLFISH

SHRIMP TEMPURA PLATE

$8.00

4PC. ROASTED GARLIC DASHI AIOLI. *CONTAINS GLUTEN & EGG (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

KARAAGE PLATE

$8.50

JAPANESE STYLE FRIED CHICKEN. LEMON. TRUFFLE PECORINO KEWPIE. *CONTAINS GLUTEN & SOY (CAN'T BE EXCLUDED)

DUROC PORK BELLY BUN

$6.50

DUROC PORK BELLY. RADISH. CABBAGE. MICRO-CILANTRO. PICKLED SHALLOTS. KEWPIE & HOUSE HOISIN-GINGER BBQ SAUCE.

SAUCES | DRESSING | SIDES

SIDE SUSHI RICE

SIDE SAUCES

SHOYU | HOUSE SOY SAUCE

$5.00

Low Sodium. *Contains fish (8oz)

GARI | HOUSE PICKLED GINGER

$4.50

Sushi Ginger (8oz)

PLAIN BAO BUN

$2.75

PLAIN CRISPY RICE

$3.50

SIDE TEMPURA FLAKES

$0.50

SIDE SLICED AVOCADO

$5.00

BEVERAGES

N/A DRINKS

LEMONADE

$4.00

GUAVA LEMONADE

$4.50

GREEN TEA CAN

$3.50

GENMAICHA

$3.50

COCA-COLA

$3.50

DIET COLA

$3.50

SPRITE

$4.50

ORANGE FANTA

$4.50

RAMUNE - MELON

$4.50

JAPANESE MARBLE SODA

BOYLAND SELTZER

$4.75

SMARTWATER

$4.75