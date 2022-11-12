Kemosabe At Silverheels 603 East Main St.
603 East Main Street
Frisco, CO 80443
Salad, Soups & Starters
Bread For The Table
Miso Soup
Miso broth, green onion, shiitake, tofu, wakame, daikon sprout
Soup Du Jour
Chef’s rotating preparation, subject to availability
House Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucucmber, shredded carrot, choice of dressing
Award-Winning Pork Green Chili
Cucumber Sunomono Salad
Mixed greens, sesame pickled cucumber, roasted red pepper, diced tomato, avocado, choice of dressing
Salted Edamame
Steamed edamame pods, kosher salt
Seaweed Salad
Mixed greens, seaweed, sesame seed, soy, shredded carrot
House-Breaded Wings
Choice of ranch or bleu cheese, carrots, celery. Choice of lemon pepper, thai peanut, char sui BBQ, buffalo, or ghost (plus $2. HOT, no joke, no refunds)
Crab Cream Cheese Wontons
Surimi crab, cream cheese, diablo sauce, sesame soy vinaigrette
Lettuce Wraps
Stir fry vegetables, crushed peanuts, crispy rice noodle, sweet soy, chili sauce
Baked Dynamite Mussels
Half shell green lip mussels, orange, dynamite sauce, sweet soy
Tempura Fried Zucchini
Fried zucchini chip, furikake seasoning, garlic soy and dynamite dipping sauces
Spicy Tuna Tartare
Spicy tuna, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro oil, sweet soy, wonton chips
Sashimi Sumiso
Choice of yellow tail, tuna or salmon. Citrus miso sauce, cilantro oil, fresh jalapeno
Jalapeno Shooter
One slice tuna sashimi, tempura fried jalapeno, garlic soy
Salmon Zinger
One slice salmon sashimi, fresh lemon, fresh jalapeno, ponzu, sweet soy
Bar Favorites
House Burger
1/3 lb. pressed patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, toasted bun, fancy sauce
Garden Veggie Patty Burger
Garden veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, toasted bun, fancy sauce
Marinated Chicken Sandwich
1/3 lb. grilled breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, toasted bun, Dijon mayo
Lamb Gyro
Sliced lamb, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Fried Cod Sandwich
6 oz breaded cod filet, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, tartar sauce
Sandwich of the Day
Chef’s rotating preparation, subject to availability
Frisco Fried Rice
Scrambled egg, stir fry vegetables, crispy rice noodle, soy sauce, sesame ginger vegetable medley (No Additional Side)
Classic Entrees
Lemon Pepper Trout
8 oz citrus grilled trout filet, garlic brown butter, roasted tomato
Bacon Wrapped Filet
7 oz center cut beef tenderloin filet, smoked bacon, demi-glace
Southwest Trout
8 oz blackened trout filet, chili cream, shrimp, pico de gallo, tortilla strips
Pepper Grilled Sirloin
8 oz sliced top sirloin, sweet caramelized onions, demi-glace
Salmon Sonora
6 oz Scottish salmon filet, grilled medium well, orange diablo glaze
Fusion Entrees
Braised Beef Short Rib
10 oz slow cooked boneless short rib, sesame cucumber salad, crushed peanut, natural jus
Wasabi Seared Salmon
6 oz panko wasabi crusted scottish salmon filet, seared medium well, dynamite sauce, sweet soy
Glazed Pork Chop
10 oz center cut bone-in pork chop, char siu glaze
Katsu Anasazi
6 oz panko breaded chicken breast, crab cream cheese blend, chili cream, roasted tomato
Tokyo Strip
11 oz togarashi grilled strip steak, ponzu sesame glazed shiitake mushrooms
Vegetable Ramen Bowl
Ginger vegetable broth, hard boiled egg, noodles, carrot, snap pea, scallion, shiitake mushroom, spinach, sesame seed (no additional side)
Sides
Sashimi
Nigiri
Battleship Nigiri
6 Piece Rolls
8 Piece Rolls
California Roll
Surimi crab, cucumber, avocado, smelt roe
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, togarashi
Fresh Philly Roll
Scottish salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Hot Hippie Roll
Scallion, jalapeno, red pepper, sprout, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese, togarashi, dynamite sauce
Tempura Fried Roll
Cream cheese, avocado, choice of surimi crab, shrimp or salmon, dynamite sauce, sweet soy
Crusty Crab Roll
Surimi crab, avocado, cream cheese, snow crab, tempura crunchies, wasabi tobiko, citrus miso sauce
Ruby Express Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, flying fish roe
Curtis-C Roll
Tempura jalapeño, cream cheese, avocado, yellow tail, cilantro oil
Psycho Shrimp Roll
Steamed shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies, dynamite sauce
Mrs. Perfect Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, surimi crab, tempura crunchies, dynamite sauce, sweet soy
Super Spicy Crunch Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies, salmon, sesame seared tuna, super spicy sauce
T-N-Tuna Roll
Steamed shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, spicy tuna, fresh jalapeno, dynamite sauce
Roll Of The Day
10 Piece Rolls
Dessert
Mochi (1 pcs)
Traditional rice dough, flavored ice cream, whipped cream. Ask your server for available flavors
Mochi (3 pcs)
Mud Pie
Oreo cookie crust, caramel, coffee ice cream, chocolate ganache, Kahlua fudge
Cream Cheese Swirled Brownie a la mode
Hot kahlua fudge, ice cream, whipped cream
New York Style Cheesecake
Lemon vanilla custard, graham cracker crust, whipped cream. Choice of strawberry topping, black cherry topping, turtle topping