  • Home
  • /
  • Frisco
  • /
  • Kemosabe At Silverheels - 603 East Main St.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kemosabe At Silverheels 603 East Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

603 East Main Street

Frisco, CO 80443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Spicy Crunch Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Miso Soup

Salad, Soups & Starters

Bread For The Table

Bread For The Table

$5.95
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.95+

Miso broth, green onion, shiitake, tofu, wakame, daikon sprout

Soup Du Jour

$6.95+

Chef’s rotating preparation, subject to availability

House Salad

House Salad

$6.95+

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucucmber, shredded carrot, choice of dressing

Award-Winning Pork Green Chili

Award-Winning Pork Green Chili

$6.95+
Cucumber Sunomono Salad

Cucumber Sunomono Salad

$6.95+

Mixed greens, sesame pickled cucumber, roasted red pepper, diced tomato, avocado, choice of dressing

Salted Edamame

Salted Edamame

$5.95

Steamed edamame pods, kosher salt

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, seaweed, sesame seed, soy, shredded carrot

House-Breaded Wings

House-Breaded Wings

$17.95+

Choice of ranch or bleu cheese, carrots, celery. Choice of lemon pepper, thai peanut, char sui BBQ, buffalo, or ghost (plus $2. HOT, no joke, no refunds)

Crab Cream Cheese Wontons

Crab Cream Cheese Wontons

$12.95+

Surimi crab, cream cheese, diablo sauce, sesame soy vinaigrette

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$10.95

Stir fry vegetables, crushed peanuts, crispy rice noodle, sweet soy, chili sauce

Baked Dynamite Mussels

Baked Dynamite Mussels

$13.95

Half shell green lip mussels, orange, dynamite sauce, sweet soy

Tempura Fried Zucchini

Tempura Fried Zucchini

$10.95

Fried zucchini chip, furikake seasoning, garlic soy and dynamite dipping sauces

Spicy Tuna Tartare

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$13.95

Spicy tuna, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro oil, sweet soy, wonton chips

Sashimi Sumiso

Sashimi Sumiso

$25.95

Choice of yellow tail, tuna or salmon. Citrus miso sauce, cilantro oil, fresh jalapeno

Jalapeno Shooter

Jalapeno Shooter

$5.95

One slice tuna sashimi, tempura fried jalapeno, garlic soy

Salmon Zinger

Salmon Zinger

$4.95

One slice salmon sashimi, fresh lemon, fresh jalapeno, ponzu, sweet soy

Bar Favorites

House Burger

House Burger

$11.95

1/3 lb. pressed patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, toasted bun, fancy sauce

Garden Veggie Patty Burger

$11.95

Garden veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, toasted bun, fancy sauce

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

1/3 lb. grilled breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, toasted bun, Dijon mayo

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$12.95

Sliced lamb, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$13.95

6 oz breaded cod filet, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, tartar sauce

Sandwich of the Day

$12.95

Chef’s rotating preparation, subject to availability

Frisco Fried Rice

Frisco Fried Rice

$15.95

Scrambled egg, stir fry vegetables, crispy rice noodle, soy sauce, sesame ginger vegetable medley (No Additional Side)

Classic Entrees

Lemon Pepper Trout

Lemon Pepper Trout

$23.95

8 oz citrus grilled trout filet, garlic brown butter, roasted tomato

Bacon Wrapped Filet

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$49.95

7 oz center cut beef tenderloin filet, smoked bacon, demi-glace

Southwest Trout

Southwest Trout

$29.95

8 oz blackened trout filet, chili cream, shrimp, pico de gallo, tortilla strips

Pepper Grilled Sirloin

Pepper Grilled Sirloin

$37.95

8 oz sliced top sirloin, sweet caramelized onions, demi-glace

Salmon Sonora

$27.95

6 oz Scottish salmon filet, grilled medium well, orange diablo glaze

Fusion Entrees

Braised Beef Short Rib

Braised Beef Short Rib

$35.95

10 oz slow cooked boneless short rib, sesame cucumber salad, crushed peanut, natural jus

Wasabi Seared Salmon

Wasabi Seared Salmon

$28.95

6 oz panko wasabi crusted scottish salmon filet, seared medium well, dynamite sauce, sweet soy

Glazed Pork Chop

Glazed Pork Chop

$34.95

10 oz center cut bone-in pork chop, char siu glaze

Katsu Anasazi

Katsu Anasazi

$28.95

6 oz panko breaded chicken breast, crab cream cheese blend, chili cream, roasted tomato

Tokyo Strip

Tokyo Strip

$47.95

11 oz togarashi grilled strip steak, ponzu sesame glazed shiitake mushrooms

Vegetable Ramen Bowl

Vegetable Ramen Bowl

$15.95

Ginger vegetable broth, hard boiled egg, noodles, carrot, snap pea, scallion, shiitake mushroom, spinach, sesame seed (no additional side)

Sides

Side of Potato du Jour

Side of Potato du Jour

$6.95
Side of Sesame Slaw

Side of Sesame Slaw

$3.95
Side of Battered Sidewinder Fries

Side of Battered Sidewinder Fries

$6.95
Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95
Side of Sesame Ginger Carrot Snap Pea Medley

Side of Sesame Ginger Carrot Snap Pea Medley

$6.95

Side of Steamed White Rice

$3.95

Side of Fried Rice

$6.95
Side of Grilled Asparagus

Side of Grilled Asparagus

$6.95

Side of Sushi Rice

$3.95

Sashimi

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$14.95
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$13.95
Seasame Seared Tuna (Tataki Maguro) Sashimi

Seasame Seared Tuna (Tataki Maguro) Sashimi

$14.95

Scottish Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$14.95

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi

$13.95
Broiled Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

Broiled Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$14.95

Nigiri

Steamed Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

Steamed Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$10.95
Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$14.95
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$13.95
Seasame Seared Tuna (Tataki Maguro) Nigiri

Seasame Seared Tuna (Tataki Maguro) Nigiri

$14.95
Scottish Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

Scottish Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$14.95
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$13.95
Broiled Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

Broiled Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$14.95

Battleship Nigiri

Snow Crab (Kani) Nigiri

Snow Crab (Kani) Nigiri

$14.95
Flying Fish Roe (Red Tobiko) Nigiri

Flying Fish Roe (Red Tobiko) Nigiri

$13.95
Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri

Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri

$13.95
Spicy Scallop (Kaibashira) Nigiri

Spicy Scallop (Kaibashira) Nigiri

$14.95
Wasabi Tobiko (Green Tobiko) Nigiri

Wasabi Tobiko (Green Tobiko) Nigiri

$13.95

6 Piece Rolls

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.95
Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$6.95
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$10.95
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$11.95
Yellowtail Scallion Roll

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$9.95
Yellowtail Avocado Roll

Yellowtail Avocado Roll

$10.95
Eel Cucumber Avocado with Sweet Soy Roll

Eel Cucumber Avocado with Sweet Soy Roll

$13.95
Spicy Salmon Tempura Shrimp with Sweet Soy Roll

Spicy Salmon Tempura Shrimp with Sweet Soy Roll

$13.95
Sesame Seared Tuna with Sweet Soy

Sesame Seared Tuna with Sweet Soy

$11.95

8 Piece Rolls

California Roll

$10.95

Surimi crab, cucumber, avocado, smelt roe

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber, togarashi

Fresh Philly Roll

Fresh Philly Roll

$10.95

Scottish salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Hot Hippie Roll

Hot Hippie Roll

$10.95

Scallion, jalapeno, red pepper, sprout, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese, togarashi, dynamite sauce

Tempura Fried Roll

Tempura Fried Roll

$14.95

Cream cheese, avocado, choice of surimi crab, shrimp or salmon, dynamite sauce, sweet soy

Crusty Crab Roll

Crusty Crab Roll

$18.95

Surimi crab, avocado, cream cheese, snow crab, tempura crunchies, wasabi tobiko, citrus miso sauce

Ruby Express Roll

Ruby Express Roll

$18.95

Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, snow crab, cucumber, avocado, flying fish roe

Curtis-C Roll

Curtis-C Roll

$16.95

Tempura jalapeño, cream cheese, avocado, yellow tail, cilantro oil

Psycho Shrimp Roll

Psycho Shrimp Roll

$14.95

Steamed shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies, dynamite sauce

Mrs. Perfect Roll

Mrs. Perfect Roll

$15.95

Spicy salmon, cucumber, surimi crab, tempura crunchies, dynamite sauce, sweet soy

Super Spicy Crunch Roll

Super Spicy Crunch Roll

$18.95

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tempura crunchies, salmon, sesame seared tuna, super spicy sauce

T-N-Tuna Roll

T-N-Tuna Roll

$17.95

Steamed shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, spicy tuna, fresh jalapeno, dynamite sauce

Roll Of The Day

$19.95

10 Piece Rolls

Mount Vesuvius Roll

Mount Vesuvius Roll

$19.95

Scallop, surimi crab, asparagus, cream cheese, baked with dynamite sauce

Monster Spider Roll

$19.95

Soft shell crab, surimi crab, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy

Dessert

Mochi (1 pcs)

Mochi (1 pcs)

$3.95

Traditional rice dough, flavored ice cream, whipped cream. Ask your server for available flavors

Mochi (3 pcs)

$9.95

Mud Pie

$9.95

Oreo cookie crust, caramel, coffee ice cream, chocolate ganache, Kahlua fudge

Cream Cheese Swirled Brownie a la mode

Cream Cheese Swirled Brownie a la mode

$9.95

Hot kahlua fudge, ice cream, whipped cream

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.95

Lemon vanilla custard, graham cracker crust, whipped cream. Choice of strawberry topping, black cherry topping, turtle topping

Ice Cream Sunday

$6.95

Children's Menu

4oz USDA Steak Strips
Children's Steak Strips

Children's Steak Strips

$9.95

Children's Golden Fried Shrimp

$9.95
Children's Chicken Nuggets

Children's Chicken Nuggets

$9.95

Children's Hamburger

$9.95
Children's Breaded Fish Fillets

Children's Breaded Fish Fillets

$9.95
Children's PB & J Sandwich

Children's PB & J Sandwich

$9.95
Children's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Children's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Cirtron

$8.00

360 Chocolate

$7.00

Stolichnaya Cucumber

$7.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$7.00

Yazi Ginger Vodka

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stolichnaya Orange

$7.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$7.00

Tito's

$7.50

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Woody Creek

$9.00

Well Vodka DBL

$11.00

360 Chocolate DBL

$12.00

Absolut DBL

$13.00

Absolut Cirtron DBL

$13.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$16.00

Ketel One DBL

$16.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple DBL

$12.00

Stolichnaya Cucumber DBL

$12.00

Stolichnaya Orange DBL

$12.00

Stolichnaya Vanilla DBL

$12.00

Tito's DBL

$12.50

Van Gogh Espresso DBL

$12.00

Woody Creek DBL

$14.00

Yazi Ginger Vodka DBL

$14.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Gin DBL

$11.00

Beefeater DBL

$13.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$15.00

Hendricks DBL

$16.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi 10yr Anejo

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling's Dark

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$13.00

Bacardi 10yr Anejo DBL

$15.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$13.00

Gosling's Dark DBL

$12.00

Malibu Coconut DBL

$12.00

Tequila

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Kimo Sabe Mezcal

$9.00

Maestro Dobel

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Tequila DBL

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$17.00

Espolon Anejo DBL

$16.00

Herradura Silver DBL

$14.00

Kimosabe Mezcal DBL

$14.00

Maestro Dobel DBL

$15.00

Patron Silver DBL

$16.00

Tanteo Jalapeno DBL

$15.00

Whiskey

10th Mountain Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Breckenridge

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Iwai

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$11.00

10th Mountain Rye DBL

$15.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$17.00

Breckenridge DBL

$14.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$14.00

Bulleit DBL

$15.00

Crown Royal DBL

$13.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Iwai DBL

$14.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$13.00

Jameson DBL

$13.00

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$15.00

Makers Mark DBL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$15.00

Scotch

Auchentoshan Single Malt

$10.00

Balvienie

$13.00

Brandy, Christian Brother's

$6.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$11.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$9.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$11.00

Balvienie

$18.00

Brandy, Christian Brother's

$11.00

Dewars White Label

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 12yr DBL

$15.00

Auchentoshan Single Malt DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label DBL

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label DBL

$18.00

Laphroaig 10yr DBL

$16.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Black Raspberry

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Citronage

$8.00

Coffe Liqueur, Bols

$6.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy V.S.O.P.

$13.00

Irish Cream, Carolans

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Melon

$5.00

Pama

$8.00

Peach

$5.00

Port, Dow's Old Tawny

$12.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

St.Germain

$8.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Amaretto DBL

$11.00

Black Raz DBL

$10.00

Butterscotch DBL

$10.00

Campari DBL

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green DBL

$17.00

Citronage DBL

$13.00

Coffe Liqueur, Bols DBL

$11.00

Courvoisier DBL

$15.00

Drambuie DBL

$13.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$15.00

Hennessy V.S.O.P. DBL

$18.00

Irish Cream, Carolans DBL

$15.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Melon DBL

$10.00

Pama DBL

$13.00

Peach DBL

$10.00

Port, Dow's Old Tawny DBL

Rumple Minze DBL

$12.00

St.Germain DBL

$13.00

Tuaca DBL

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

Herr a' the Dog

$11.00

Margarita, Top Shelf

$16.00

Pink Lotus

$12.00

Last Word

$15.00

Final Word

$15.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Komodo Dragon

$12.00

Summit Sour

$11.00

Iwai 45 Old Fasshioned

$15.00

Cucumber Ginger Martini

$15.00

Raimu Moon

$14.00

St. Germain Cocktail

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bartender's Cocktail

$9.00

Peach Sake Prosecco Spritzer

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Chocotini

$13.00

Colorado Bull Dog

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita, House

$8.00

Margarita, Jalapeno

$13.00

Margarita, Orange Pomegranate

$12.00

Margarita, Top Shelf

$16.00

Martini, Gin

$12.00

Martini, Vodka

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Prosecco Cocktail

$10.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Draft Beer

Sapporo Premium Beer 16oz

$6.00

Coors Light 16oz

$5.00