KENAKI Sushi Counter

706 Center Point Way

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Order Again

Beer

Asahi (21oz)

Asahi (21oz)

$10.00
Echigo Weizen

Echigo Weizen

$9.00
Hokkaido Melon

Hokkaido Melon

$9.50
Hokkaido Peach

Hokkaido Peach

$9.50
Ichiban

Ichiban

$7.00
Orion

Orion

$7.00
Sapporo

Sapporo

$7.00
Sapporo Light*

Sapporo Light*

$7.00

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai (180ml)

Sho Chiku Bai (180ml)

$7.00
Hakushika Tanuki (200ml)

Hakushika Tanuki (200ml)

$12.00

Junmai. Dry W/Refreshingly Crisp Finish

Hakutsuru Chika (200ml)

Hakutsuru Chika (200ml)

$12.00

Junmai. Light & Dry - Pear & Grapefruit Notes

Joto Graffiti (200ml)

Joto Graffiti (200ml)

$12.00

Honjozo. Semi-Sweet, Light – Grape & Watermelon Notes

Ozeki Sparkling Yuzu (180ml)

Ozeki Sparkling Yuzu (180ml)

$12.00

Sweet, Sake Based "Jelly Shot"

Soto Cup (180ml)

Soto Cup (180ml)

$15.00

Junmai. Clean, Light - Apple, Rice & Touch Of Umami

Otokoyama Namacho (180ml)

Otokoyama Namacho (180ml)

$16.00Out of stock

Junmai. Fruity Aromas Of Apple W/Hint Of Caramel

Gold Can

Gold Can

$18.00

Honjozo Nama Genshu. Dry, Rich – Essence Of Pears.

Chiyomusubi Oyaji Gokuraku (180ml)

Chiyomusubi Oyaji Gokuraku (180ml)

$22.00

Junmai. Rich - Strawberries & Grapefruit

Miyozakura Panda (180ml)

Miyozakura Panda (180ml)

$22.00

Junmai. Smooth W/Dry Finish - Flowery Aroma

Hakushika Yamadanishiki (300ml)

Hakushika Yamadanishiki (300ml)

$25.00

Junmai. Dry & Mellow

Kizakura “Pure” (300ml)

Kizakura “Pure” (300ml)

$26.00

Junmai. Dry & Light; Mellow Flavor

Kizakura “Stars” Sparkling (300ml)

Kizakura “Stars” Sparkling (300ml)

$30.00

Junmai. Refreshingly Sweet, Crisp, Smooth

Kikusui “Perfect Snow” Nigori (300ml)

Kikusui “Perfect Snow” Nigori (300ml)

$35.00

Unfiltered. Sweet, flowery, essence of steamed rice

Kikusui “Perfect Snow” Nigori (720ml)

$64.00

Unfiltered. Sweet, flowery, essence of steamed rice

NA Beverages

Genmaicha

$2.50

Hojicha

$3.00
Cold Green Tea

Cold Green Tea

$3.50

Lemon Soda

$4.00

Yuzu + Grapefruit Lemonade

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Puck's Cola

$3.00

Puck's Ginger Ale

$3.00
Mango Cream Soda

Mango Cream Soda

$5.00
Melon Cream Soda

Melon Cream Soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
KENAKI is a local sushi concept that combines a traditional foundation with modern flavors and techniques.

706 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

