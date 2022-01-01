Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

No reviews yet

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW

Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Order Again

Popular Items

Rotisserie Chicken Melt

Shareables

Housemade Kettle Chips

$5.95

Served with Fancy Sauce & Seasoned Sour Cream

Tavern Fries

$5.95

Served with Fancy Sauce & Seasoned Sour Cream

Tater Tots

$5.95

Served with Fancy Sauce & Seasoned Sour Cream

Onion Rings

$7.95

Colossal Sweet Onions & Buttermilk Ranch

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Tomato Jam & Buttermilk Ranch

Potato Skins

$10.95

Cheddar & Pepper Jack, Bacon, Scallions & Sour Cream

Giant Soft Pretzel

$11.95

Beer Cheese & Carolina Mustard

Nachos

$11.95

Cheddar, Jack, Salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Guacamole

Chicken Nachos

$14.95

Chicken, Cheddar, Jack, Salsa, Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Guacamole

Chicken Wings

$15.95

Choice of Dry Rubbed, Buffalo or Whisky-Glazed with Buttermilk Ranch or Blue Cheese

Steak Bites

$16.95

Whisky-Glazed Cajun Steak & Horseradish Cream Sauce

Blackened Shrimp

$17.95

Jumbo Shrimp in Sweet, Tangy Hot Sauce

Brick Oven Flatbreads

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

Rotisserie Chicken, Pesto, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli & Balsamic Glaze

Mushroom Flatbread

$12.95

Roasted Mushrooms, Boursin, Rosemary, Parmesan & Sherry Aioli

Charbroiled Burgers

Tavern Burger

$11.95

Make it Your Way with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. 1/2 Lb Burger Cooked to Awesome with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub Plant Based Patty $2. Sub GF Bun $1

Patty Melt

$14.95

Caramelized Onions, Muenster, Cheddar & Horseradish Aioli on Grilled Sauerkraut Sourdough. 1/2 Lb Burger Cooked to Awesome with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub Plant Based Patty $2. Sub GF Bun $1

Smokehouse Burger

$15.95

Smoked Thick-Cut Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onions & Tomato Jam. 1/2 Lb Burger Cooked to Awesome with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub Plant Based Patty $2. Sub GF Bun $1

Whisky Burger

$16.95

Whisk-Glazed with Thick-Cut Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Garlic Aioli. 1/2 Lb Burger Cooked to Awesome with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub Plant Based Patty $2. Sub GF Bun $1

Tavern Favorites

Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Creamy Cheddar & Gouda

Pot Pie

$15.95

Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Tenders

$17.95

Buttermilk Hand-Breaded, Honey Mustard, Coleslaw & Fries

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Hand-Battered Cod Bites, Tartar Sauce, Coleslaw & Fries

Handhelds

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.95

Rotisserie Chicken, Thick-Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack & Ranch in a Spinach Wrap with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Add Avocado $2

Turkey Bacon Club

$14.95

Turkey, Thick-Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub GF Bread $1. Add Avocado $2

Rotisserie Chicken Melt

$15.95

Thick-Cut Bacon, Smoked Gouda & Garlic Mayo on Grilled Sourdough with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub GF Bread $1.

Walleye Sandwich

$17.95

Lightly Seasoned, Flour-Dusted and Pan-Fried with Lettuce, Tomato & Tartar Sauce on Grilled Ciabatta Hoagie with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2.

Big Greens

Caesar Salad Entree

$12.95

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing served with Toast Points. Add Grilled Chicken $3, Add Blackened Salmon or Shrimp or Grilled Steak $5

Farmer's Market

$15.95

Rotisserie Chicken, Mixed Greens, Butternut Squash, Apples, Dried Cranberries, Amablu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Walnuts & Sherry Vinaigrette served with Toast Points

Grilled Peach Salad

$16.95

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Peached, Mixed Greens, Roamaine, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Avocado & Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette served with Toast Points

Soups & Little Greens

Cup chicken noodle

$5.95

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$8.95

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.95

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.95

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.95

Carrot, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato & Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Wedge Salad

$7.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Thick-Cut Bacon, Amablu Cheese Crumbles & Choice of Dressing

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Penne Pasta

$6.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2

Kids Hamburger

$8.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with Honey Mustard & French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with Tartar Sauce & French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2

Kids Steak Medallions

$13.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. Served with French Fries, Tater Tots, Kettle Chips, or Fruit. Sub Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad $2

Sides

Side Kettle Chips

$3.95

Side Tavern Fries

$3.95

Side Tater Tots

$3.95

Side Onion Rings (3)

$5.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Side Coleslaw

$3.95

Side Fruit

$3.95

Side Baguette

$1.95

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$5.95

Classic Vanilla

Housemade Cheesecake

$6.95

Ala Mode

$2.00

Breakfast

Bacon & Eggs

$13.95

Two Eggs Your Way & Bacon Served with Creamy Hash Browns & Buttered Whole Wheat or Sourdough Toast with Jam. Sub GF Toast $1

Sausage Links & Eggs

$13.95

Two Eggs Your Way & Country Sausage Links Served with Creamy Hash Browns & Buttered Whole Wheat or Sourdough Toast with Jam. Sub GF Toast $1

Avocado Toast

$15.95

Two Eggs Your Way, Avocado & Bacon on Sourdough Toast with Creamy Hash Browns. Sub GF Toast $1

Biscuit's & Gravy

$16.95

Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Three Eggs Your Way with Creamy Hash Browns

Chophouse Breakfast

$18.95

Three Eggs Your Way, Bacon, Country Sausage Links and One Buttermilk Pancake Served with Creamy Hash Browns & Buttered Whole Wheat or Sourdough Toast with Jam. Sub GF Toast $1

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.95

With Butter & Maple Syrup

French Toast

$11.95

With Butter & Maple Syrup

Meat Lovers Omelet

$16.95

Three egg omelet, cheddar cheese, bacon and sausage with creamy hash browns & buttered sourdough toast with jam

Caprese Omelet

$15.95

Three egg omelet, spinach, tomato, onion and mozzarella cheese with creamy hash browns & buttered sourdough toast with jam

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$1.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Biscuit

$2.95

Side Biscuit with Gravy

$5.95

Side French toast

$5.95

Side Fruit

$4.95

Side Gluten Free Toast

$3.95

Side Hash browns

$4.95

Side Pancake

$5.95

Side Sausage

$4.95

Side Sourdough Toast

$2.95

Side Tater Tots

$3.95

Side Tavern Fries

$3.95

Side Wheat Toast

$2.95

Kids Menu

Kids Classic

$6.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. One Scrambled Egg, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Bacon or Sausage & Buttered Whole Wheat or Sourdough Toast with Jam

Kids Pancake

$6.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. With Butter and Maple Syrup & Choice of Bacon or Sausage. Add Macerated Berries $3

Kids French Toast

$6.95

All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda. With Butter and Maple Syrup & Choice of Bacon or Sausage. Add Macerated Berries $3

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Kids beverage

$2.00

Soda Bottles

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Mellow Yellow

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Water

$3.00

Red Powerade

$4.00

Blue Powerade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse overlooks the scenic Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Kendall’s features exceptional, approachable cuisine, warm, thoughtful service in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. With a menu featuring shareable appetizers, brick-oven flatbreads, char-broiled burgers, sandwiches and wood-fired meats, Kendall’s is a great place for casual lunches, apres-golf snacks, group dinners, private parties and more.

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

