Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse overlooks the scenic Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Kendall’s features exceptional, approachable cuisine, warm, thoughtful service in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. With a menu featuring shareable appetizers, brick-oven flatbreads, char-broiled burgers, sandwiches and wood-fired meats, Kendall’s is a great place for casual lunches, apres-golf snacks, group dinners, private parties and more.
Location
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh - Coon Rapids
No Reviews
3179 Northdale Blvd NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coon Rapids
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant