Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kender Sisters & Firestarter Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

593 Main St.

Dennis, MA 02638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic Red
the BOBito
Garden Salad

THANKSGIVING 2022 - - pickup wed., 11/23

COOKIE PARTY BOX

COOKIE PARTY BOX

$22.00

a variety of our most popular cookies - - 8 pieces

8" NANTUCKET OATMEAL SPICE CAKE

8" NANTUCKET OATMEAL SPICE CAKE

$28.00

warm spiced cake folded in with oatmeal, topped with a coconut & pecan crust - - 8 inches, 6 to 8 slices

8.5" PUMPKIN TART

8.5" PUMPKIN TART

$30.00

silky smooth custard interior & a flaky crust - - 8.5 inches, 8 to 10 slices

8" APPLE CRUMB PIE

8" APPLE CRUMB PIE

$28.00

buttery crust filled with roasted apples and topped with a brown sugar crumb - - 8 inches, 6 to 8 slices

CRANBERRY ORANGE PECAN QUICK BREAD

CRANBERRY ORANGE PECAN QUICK BREAD

$18.00

dense loaf studded with cranberries and tart orange glaze - - 5 to 6 slices

** MANDATORY** Available Pickup Times Tonight **

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME!

5:00-10

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

5:10-20

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

5:20-30

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

5:30-40

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

5:40-50

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

5:50-6

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

6:00-10

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

6:10-20

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

6:20-30

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

6:30-40

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

6:40-50

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

6:50-7

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

7:00-10

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

7:10-20

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

7:20-30

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

7:30-40

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

7:40-50

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

7:50-8

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

8:00-10

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

8:10-20

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

8:20-30

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.

8:30-40

**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME!

Z A - M E N U

Basic Red

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, California tomato sauce, olive oil, grana padano

Basic White

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, garlic oil, grana padano

the TOMMY PICKLES

$22.50

fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, garlic oil, bacon, dill pickles, automatic drizzle of ranch dressing

Pesto

$21.00

fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, walnut & basil pesto, arugula, olive oil, grana padano

OG Truffled Mushroom

$24.25

shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, roasted onion, finished with white truffle oil

the MEAT LIKER

$27.25

a basic red with pepperoni, house made sausage & bacon

the SLIM

$26.75

basic red with onion, bell peppers, sausage & pepperoni. the jim minus the spinach!

Buffalo Chicken

$24.25

fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, wood-fired chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch or bleu cheese dressing, diced celery, grana padano

the BOBito

$18.00

our basic red pizza with garlic oil and basil added. just that little extra!

the ROBERT PLANT

$27.25

a jumble of veggies atop a basic red. think mushrooms, broccoli, peppers & onions. finished with olive oil.

the STONED COWBOY

$22.50

shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, buffalo sauce, bacon. finished with diced celery & ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side or on pie.

S N A C K S

Wood-Fired Wings

$19.75Out of stock

Garden Salad

$10.79

mixed greens & fresh vegetables

Side Of Dill Pickle Chips 8oz Container

$2.49

Dipping Sauces

$0.70

B O T T L E D - D R I N K S

Pigeon Cove Kombucha 12 oz.

$4.75

Pigeon Cove Ferments is a small, family run fermenting company based out of Gloucester, MA. Their kombucha, a fermented tea, is prepared using traditional methods that maintain the integrity of the vitamins and minerals found in the fruits and produce they use. They source their ingredients "hyper local" from small North Shore, Massachusetts farms dedicated to organic growing practices.

A' Siciliana Aranciata

$2.50

Galvanina Ginger Beer

$4.25

Galvanina Red Grapefruit

$4.25

IBC Root Beer

$3.25

Can of Soda

$1.30

Still Single Serve Mountain Valley 300 ml

$4.00

Sparkling Single Serve Mountain Valley 300 ml

$4.00

.75 LT Mountain Valley Sparkling

$6.00

1 LT Mountain Valley Still

$6.25

swaggy

kender sisters t-shirt

kender sisters t-shirt

$25.00

limited edition t-shirt screen printed by pocket studio press in lawrence, ks. printed on unisex gildan soft style tees.

kender sisters youth t-shirt

kender sisters youth t-shirt

$18.00

limited edition screen printed shirts by pocket studio press. printed on hanes ecosmart tees.

firestarter t-shirt

firestarter t-shirt

$20.00

printed by undeground printing on gildan heavy cotton tees.

kender sisters enamel pin

$4.00

1" soft enamel pin made by wizardpins.

firestarter enamel pin

$4.00

1" soft enamel pin made by wizardpins.

kender sisters bumper sticker

kender sisters bumper sticker

$2.00

4" x 2" bumper sticker. made by sticker giant.

firestarter sticker

firestarter sticker

$2.00

4" x 2" bumper sticker. made by sticker giant.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

happily offering curbside coffee & food options. hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

593 Main St., Dennis, MA 02638

Directions

Gallery
Kender & Sisters image
Kender & Sisters image
Kender & Sisters image
Kender & Sisters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zest Cafe and Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
593 Route 6A Dennis, MA 02638
View restaurantnext
Showtime Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
614 Main Street Dennis, MA 02638
View restaurantnext
Scargo Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
799 Main St. Dennis, MA 02638-6025
View restaurantnext
Corner of Yum - 766 Route 6A
orange starNo Reviews
766 Route 6A Dennis, MA 02660
View restaurantnext
Fin - Cape Cod
orange star4.5 • 2,077
800 Main St. Route 6A Dennis, MA 02638
View restaurantnext
Chapin's Bayside
orange star3.7 • 597
85 Taunton Ave Dennis, MA 02638
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dennis

Fin - Cape Cod
orange star4.5 • 2,077
800 Main St. Route 6A Dennis, MA 02638
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dennis
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston