Kender Sisters & Firestarter Pizza
593 Main St.
Dennis, MA 02638
Popular Items
THANKSGIVING 2022 - - pickup wed., 11/23
COOKIE PARTY BOX
a variety of our most popular cookies - - 8 pieces
8" NANTUCKET OATMEAL SPICE CAKE
warm spiced cake folded in with oatmeal, topped with a coconut & pecan crust - - 8 inches, 6 to 8 slices
8.5" PUMPKIN TART
silky smooth custard interior & a flaky crust - - 8.5 inches, 8 to 10 slices
8" APPLE CRUMB PIE
buttery crust filled with roasted apples and topped with a brown sugar crumb - - 8 inches, 6 to 8 slices
CRANBERRY ORANGE PECAN QUICK BREAD
dense loaf studded with cranberries and tart orange glaze - - 5 to 6 slices
** MANDATORY** Available Pickup Times Tonight **
5:00-10
**PIZZA PSA**YOUR ORDER PICKUP TIME IS THE ONE YOU CHOSE. DISREGARD TIME THE SYSTEM PROMPT GIVES YOU. EXPECT A CALL/TEXT IF YOU DID NOT CHOOSE A TIME! after providing your vehicle information and adding the time slot to your cart please scroll down to the menu to begin your actual pizza order.
5:10-20
5:20-30
5:30-40
5:40-50
5:50-6
6:00-10
6:10-20
6:20-30
6:30-40
6:40-50
6:50-7
7:00-10
7:10-20
7:20-30
7:30-40
7:40-50
7:50-8
8:00-10
8:10-20
8:20-30
8:30-40
Z A - M E N U
Basic Red
fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, California tomato sauce, olive oil, grana padano
Basic White
fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, garlic oil, grana padano
the TOMMY PICKLES
fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, garlic oil, bacon, dill pickles, automatic drizzle of ranch dressing
Pesto
fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, walnut & basil pesto, arugula, olive oil, grana padano
OG Truffled Mushroom
shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, roasted onion, finished with white truffle oil
the MEAT LIKER
a basic red with pepperoni, house made sausage & bacon
the SLIM
basic red with onion, bell peppers, sausage & pepperoni. the jim minus the spinach!
Buffalo Chicken
fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, wood-fired chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch or bleu cheese dressing, diced celery, grana padano
the BOBito
our basic red pizza with garlic oil and basil added. just that little extra!
the ROBERT PLANT
a jumble of veggies atop a basic red. think mushrooms, broccoli, peppers & onions. finished with olive oil.
the STONED COWBOY
shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, buffalo sauce, bacon. finished with diced celery & ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side or on pie.
S N A C K S
B O T T L E D - D R I N K S
Pigeon Cove Kombucha 12 oz.
Pigeon Cove Ferments is a small, family run fermenting company based out of Gloucester, MA. Their kombucha, a fermented tea, is prepared using traditional methods that maintain the integrity of the vitamins and minerals found in the fruits and produce they use. They source their ingredients "hyper local" from small North Shore, Massachusetts farms dedicated to organic growing practices.
A' Siciliana Aranciata
Galvanina Ginger Beer
Galvanina Red Grapefruit
IBC Root Beer
Can of Soda
Still Single Serve Mountain Valley 300 ml
Sparkling Single Serve Mountain Valley 300 ml
.75 LT Mountain Valley Sparkling
1 LT Mountain Valley Still
swaggy
kender sisters t-shirt
limited edition t-shirt screen printed by pocket studio press in lawrence, ks. printed on unisex gildan soft style tees.
kender sisters youth t-shirt
limited edition screen printed shirts by pocket studio press. printed on hanes ecosmart tees.
firestarter t-shirt
printed by undeground printing on gildan heavy cotton tees.
kender sisters enamel pin
1" soft enamel pin made by wizardpins.
firestarter enamel pin
1" soft enamel pin made by wizardpins.
kender sisters bumper sticker
4" x 2" bumper sticker. made by sticker giant.
firestarter sticker
4" x 2" bumper sticker. made by sticker giant.
Call for Open Hours
happily offering curbside coffee & food options. hope to see you soon!
593 Main St., Dennis, MA 02638