Kendra's Bakery Creations 18 Park Square

18 Park Square

Granite Falls, NC 28630

Cupcake

$2.50

Cake Slice

$4.00

Brownies

$2.50

Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

Bagel

$2.50

Turnover

$3.00

Creamhorn

$3.00

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Jumbo Muffin

$3.00

Danish

$3.00

Rice Krispy Treat

$1.00

Cookie

$1.00

Cookie Sandwich

$2.00

Fruit Salsa Cup with pita chips

$6.00

Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle Cone

$6.00

Waffle Bowl Dessert

$4.00

Banana Pudding Cup

$3.00

Dirt Cake Cup

$3.00

Cobbler Cup

$3.00

7 layer Bar

$2.50

Pecan Pie Cheesecake Bar

$3.00

Churro Cheesecake Bar

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

Cake pop

$2.00

Red Candy apple

$3.00

Caramel Apple

$4.00

Gourmet Apple

$6.00

Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

Dessert Jar

$5.00

individual chocolate covered strawberry

$2.00

1/2 dozen chocolate covered strawberries

$15.00

dozen chocolate covered strawberries

$25.00

individual peanut butter ball

$1.25

1 dozen peanut butter balls

$15.00

chocolate dipped pretzel rod

$1.50

soft pretzel bites

$3.50

homemade pop tart

$2.50

canned drink

$1.00

12 oz coffee

$2.00

whole cake

$35.00

whole cheesecake

$35.00

lemon bar

$3.00

ooey gooey bar

$3.00

apple pie enchilada

$3.00

peach enchilada

$3.00

mini pie

$3.00

mini bundt cake

$5.00

10" Cookie Cake

$30.00

12" Cookie Cake

$35.00

10" Fruit Pizza

$30.00

12" Fruit Pizza

$35.00

Gluten Free Bagel

$3.00

Chocolate Covered peanut butter ritz cracker

$1.50

Chocolate Covered oreo

$1.50

yogurt parfait

$3.00

Smore Bar

$2.50

Pumpkin cheesecake bar

$3.00

Cherry bomb

$2.00

Apple bomb

$2.00

Pumpkin bomb

$2.00

Pumpkin cream cheese enchilada

$3.00

Individual mini cake

$5.00

Large bowl fruit salsa

$40.00

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus Treat Box

$20.00

Hocus pocus spellbook brownie

$3.00

3 sisters apple set

$18.00

Hocus Pocus 7 cookie set

$32.00

3 sisters cookie set

$15.00

I smell children cookie set

$15.00

Hocus pocus yall cookie set

$15.00

Hocus pocus individual cookie

$3.50

Cauldron cocoa bomb

$6.00

Rice krispy spellbook

$2.00

Spellbook heart smashable

$35.00

Cauldron Cake pop

$2.50

Hocus pocus strawberries dozen

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

18 Park Square, Granite Falls, NC 28630

