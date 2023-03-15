Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harris Brewing LLC 701 E Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

701 E Main Street

Kendrick, ID 83537

Popular Items

Steak Bites Appetizer
Shrimp Dinner
Cougar Gold Dip

Food

Appetizers

Loaded Potatoes - Appetizer

$15.00

Your Choice of a heap of homemade fries or crispy potato skins, loaded with garlic, cheese, green onions, bacon bits, fresh tomatoes, and sour cream.

Chips and Salsa - Appetizer

$9.00

Our signature fresh tortilla chips, homemade salsa, and pico de gallo.

Cougar Gold Dip

$15.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Nachos

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Bites Appetizer

$12.00

Fried Prawns Appetizer

$15.00

Cougar Gold Fries

$18.00

Kraut

$14.00

Veg Tray

$8.00

Cracker Plate

$5.00

Nuts And Asparagus

$8.00

Cheese Tray

$12.00

MeatTray

$14.00

Entrees

Bite Size Dinner

$26.00

Steak

$18.00

Shrimp Dinner

$26.00

Prime Rib

$36.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Dinner Special

$22.00

Sides (a la carte)

House Salad

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

House Fries

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

5 Fried Shrimp

$7.00

5 Sauteed Shrimp

$7.00

5 Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Roll

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Salsa

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

White Rice

Salads

Salad Bar Big Plate

$15.00

Salad Bar

$10.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip

$18.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato

$14.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Cougar Gold Burger

$18.95

The Porker Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

TURKEY

$14.00

Desserts

Donut

$2.00

Danish

$4.50

Crossoint

$3.00

Brownie

$2.00

Ice Cream (double scoop)

$4.00

Brownie and Ice Cream

$4.50

Affagatto (Ice Cream with Espresso )

$4.50

Dump Cake and Ice Cream

$6.00

Ferdinands Ice Cream (double scoop)

$6.50

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.00

Gluten Free

History Book

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac+Cheese

$8.00

Kids Nachos

$8.00

Kids PB+J

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strip

$8.00

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Drinks

Beers

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

White Claws

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Alaska Amber

$6.00

Keystone Light

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Taps

Pipeline Porter

$6.00

Big Juicy - No Li

$6.00+

River Rat Red - Riverport

$6.00+

Irish Death - Quilters

$6.00+

Hazy IPA

$6.00+

RPM IPA - Boneyard

$6.00

Pilsner - Bayern

$6.00+

Blue Moon - Belgium Wheat

$6.00

Bale Breaker

$6.00+

Mixed Drinks

Cutwater

$6.00

Huckleberry Cider

$6.00

Flight

$9.00

Non-Alchoholic

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Non Alcholic Beer

Wines

Chardonay - Menage a Trois

$8.00

Reisling STE Chapelle

$10.00

Chardonnay - Columbia Crest

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Waterbrook

$10.00

Pinot Grigio - Edna Valley

$8.00

Chardonnay - Lecole

$12.00

Merlot - Red Diamond

$8.00

Cabernet Sav - 14 Hands

$8.00

Cab Sav - Josh Cellars

$8.00

Pinot Noir - Knotty Vines

$8.00

Frenchtown Red - Lecole

$12.00

Pinot Noir - Liberty

$6.00

Cabranet (Walla Walla) Waterbrook

$10.00

Pinot Noir Rose - Erath

$8.00

Red Blend - Menage a Trois

$8.00

Apothic Red Blend

$8.00

Red Blend - Josh Cellars

$8.00

Soft Huckleberry - STE Chapelle

$8.00

Rose - Erath

$8.00

Rose - Dark Horse

$8.00

Bottle Josh Cellars

$24.00

Waterbrook Cab

$8.00

Apothothic White

$7.00

Barista

Coffees

Drip

$2.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Breve

$5.00

Cap. or Machchiato

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Teas

Green Tea

$2.00

Earl Grey Black Tea

$2.00

English Breakfast Black Tea

$2.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Orange Spice

$2.00

Fruit Teas

$2.00

Hot Cocoas

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Pastries

Danish

$4.50

Doughnut

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Red Bull Blast

Red Bull Blast

$4.50

Medium Red Bull Blast

$5.50

Large Red Bull Blast

$6.50

Merch

Shirts

Black Long Sleeve

$30.00

Black Tank

$25.00

Black Tee

$25.00

Black V neck

$25.00

White Long Sleeve

$30.00

White Tank

$25.00

White Tee

$25.00

White V neck

$25.00

Camo Hoodie

$48.00

Black Hoodie

$40.00

Signs

Sign

$16.00

Cups and Mugs

Sniffer Glass

$6.00

Pint

$5.50

Imperial Pint

$7.00

Yellow Cup

$1.00

Growlers

Stainless Steel

$45.00

Stainless Steel With First Fill

$55.00

Glass Small

$15.00

Glass Large

$25.00

Glass Small with First Fill

$20.00

Glass Large with First Fill

$30.00

Other

Dog leash

$7.50

Dog collar

$5.00

Frisbee

$5.00

Tales Worth Remembering

$15.00

Hats

Baseball Cap

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 E Main Street, Kendrick, ID 83537

Directions

