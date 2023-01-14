Main picView gallery

Kennedy Chicken 8074 Lone Star Rd

8074 Lone Star Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32211

Platters

Home Fries Platter

$8.99

Our freshly made homestyle breakfast potatoes, with onions and bell peppers served with two eggs, your choice of meat, and a side of toast.

Grits Platter

$8.99

Piping hot cheese grits, served with two eggs, your choice of meat, and a side of toast.

Fish and Grits Platter

$9.99

Piping hot cheese grits, served with fresh fried Whiting filets, two eggs any style and a side of toast.

French Toast Platter

$9.99

Homestyle French Toast, served with two eggs any style, and your choice of meat.

Pancakes Platter

$9.99

Fluffy homestyle pancakes, served with two eggs any style, and your choice of meat.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Our crispy beef bacon, served atop a fried egg and melty cheese, all on a soft Kaiser roll.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$4.99

Juicy beef sausage, atop a fried egg, with melty cheese, all served on a Kaiser roll.

A La Carte

Side of Bacon

$4.99

A side of our crispy beef bacon.

Side of Sausage

$3.00

A side order of our juicy breakfast beef sausage.

Side of Eggs

$2.50

A side order of two eggs, any style.

Side of Home Fries

$3.99

A side order of our homestyle breakfast potatoes, sautéed with onions and bell peppers.

Side of French Toast

$4.99

A side of our homestyle French toast.

Side of Grits

$2.99

A side of our cheesy grits.

Side of Toast

$0.99

Side order of toast.

Stack of Pancakes

$4.99

A side order of our fluffy, fresh, made to order pancakes.

Hash browns

$2.99

Order of crispy fried hash brown patties.

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$5.49

Our juicy 1/4 pound cheeseburger, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun.

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Two of our juicy 1/4 pound beef patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise all on a sesame seed bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Our juicy 1/4 pound beef patty, topped with our beef bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Our marinated juicy grilled chicken breast, served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Our crispy fried chicken patty, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise, all on a sesame seed bun.

Fish Sandwich

$5.79

Our crispy, cod patty fish filet, served with mayo, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on a sesame seed bun.

Gyro

$7.99

Our seasoned lamb/beef mix, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and our homemade tzatziki sauce, on pita.

Steak and Cheese

$7.99

Juicy shredded beef, cooked with onions and bell peppers, sautéed to perfection. Served on a sub roll with mayonnaise.

Roast Beef Sub

$7.99

Pastrami Sub

$7.99

Turkey Sub

$7.99

Chicken Wings

6 Pc. Chicken Wings

$5.99

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

8-Pc. Chicken Wings

$7.99

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

10-Pc. Chicken Wings

$9.99

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

12-Pc. Chicken Wings

$11.99

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

16-Pc. Chicken Wings

$15.99

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

20-Pc. Chicken Wings

$18.99

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

Mix Chicken ONLY

2-Pc. Mix Chicken

$4.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

3-Pc. Mix Chicken

$6.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

4-Pc. Mix Chicken

$8.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

6-Pc. Mix Chicken

$11.95

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken, 2 sides and 2 rolls.

9-Pc. Mix Chicken

$16.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken, 3 sides, and 3 rolls.

12-Pc. Mix Chicken

$21.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

15-Pc. Mix Chicken

$26.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

21-Pc. Mix Chicken

$36.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

35-Pc. Mix Chicken

$59.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

Finger Foods

3-Pc. Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.

4-Pc. Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.

6-Pc. Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.

8-Pc. Chicken Nuggets

$4.49

Crispy fried chicken nuggets, fried to golden brown perfection.

12-Pc. Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

Crispy fried chicken nuggets, fried to golden brown perfection.

Seafood

2-Pc. Fish

$5.99

Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.

3-Pc. Fish

$8.99

Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.

5-Pc. Fish

$12.99

Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.

6-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp

$6.49

A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.

9-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp

$9.19

A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.

12-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.

15 Small Shrimp

$4.99

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Combo

$8.99+

Our juicy 1/4 pound beef patty, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$10.99+

Our juicy 1/4 pound beef patty combined with our savory beef bacon, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Double Cheeseburger Combo

$10.99+

Two of our juicy 1/4 pound beef patties, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$8.99+

Our crispy golden brown chicken patty, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Fish Sandwich Combo

$8.99+

Our crispy golden brown cod filet, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.99+

Our juicy, in-house marinated chicken breast grilled and served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.

Gyro Combo

$10.99+

Our seasoned lamb/beef mix, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and our homemade tzatziki sauce, on pita. Served with your choice of side and fountain drink.

Steak and Cheese Combo

$10.99+

Juicy shredded beef, cooked with onions and bell peppers, sautéed to perfection, on a sub roll with mayonnaise. Served with your choice of side and fountain drink.

Roast Beef Combo

$11.79+

Pastrami Combo

$11.79+

Turkey Combo

$11.79+

Chicken Wings

6 Pc. Chicken Wings Combo

$9.99+

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

8-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo

$11.99+

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

10-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo

$13.99+

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

12-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo

$15.99+

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

16-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo

$19.99+

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

20-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo

$22.99+

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.

Mix Chicken

2-Pc. Mix Chicken Combo

$8.99+

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

3-Pc. Mix Chicken Combo

$10.99+

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

4-Pc. Mix Chicken Combo

$12.99+

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

6-Pc. Mix Chicken Combo

$16.99+

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

Finger Foods

3-Pc. Chicken Tenders Combo

$9.99+

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.

4-Pc. Chicken Tenders Combo

$10.99+

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.

6-Pc. Chicken Tenders Combo

$12.99+

Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.

8-Pc. Chicken Nuggets Combo

$7.99+

Crispy fried chicken nuggets, fried to golden brown perfection.

12-Pc. Chicken Nuggets Combo

$9.99+

Crispy fried chicken nuggets, fried to golden brown perfection.

Seafood

6-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$9.99+

A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.

9-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$12.99+

A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.

12-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$16.99+

A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.

2-Pc. Fish Combo

$9.99+

Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.

3-Pc. Fish Combo

$10.99+

Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.

5-Pc. Fish Combo

$15.99+

Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.

Family Specials

6-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special

$14.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken, 2 sides and 2 rolls.

9-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special

$19.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken, 3 sides, and 3 rolls.

12-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special

$24.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

15-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special

$35.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

21-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special

$48.99

Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.

Mix and Match Platters

Fish and Wings

$11.99+

Fish and Shrimp

$11.99+

Wings and Shrimp

$11.99+

Dinner Meals

Chicken over Rice

$9.99

Gyro over Rice

$9.99

Teriyaki Chicken over Rice

$9.99

Teriyaki Beef over Rice

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99+

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$2.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Okra

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Sauce

$0.50

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

$3.99

Chocolate Shake

$3.99

Strawberry Shake

$3.99

Cookies and Cream Shake

$3.99

Butter Pecan Shake

$3.99

Pistachio Almond Shake

$3.99

Cotton Candy Shake

$3.99

Cakes

Chocolate Cake

$3.49

Red Velvet Cake

$3.49

Cheesecake

$3.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.49

Carrot Cake

$3.49

Oreo Mousse Cake

$3.49

Snickers Peanut Butter Caramel Cake

$3.49

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$2.50+

Chocolate

$2.50+

Strawberry

$2.50+

Cookies and Cream

$2.50+

Butter Pecan

$2.50+

Pistachio Almond

$2.50+

Cotton Candy

$2.50+

Fountain Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.49+

Cherry Coca-Cola

$1.49+

Diet Coke

$1.49+

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.49+

Pink Lemonade

$1.49+

Sprite

$1.49+

Orange Fanta

$1.49+

Barq's Root Beer

$1.49+

Sweet Tea

$1.49+

Water

$1.49+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

8074 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211

