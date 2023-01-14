- Home
- /
- Jacksonville
- /
- Kennedy Chicken - 8074 Lone Star Rd
Kennedy Chicken 8074 Lone Star Rd
No reviews yet
8074 Lone Star Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Platters
Home Fries Platter
Our freshly made homestyle breakfast potatoes, with onions and bell peppers served with two eggs, your choice of meat, and a side of toast.
Grits Platter
Piping hot cheese grits, served with two eggs, your choice of meat, and a side of toast.
Fish and Grits Platter
Piping hot cheese grits, served with fresh fried Whiting filets, two eggs any style and a side of toast.
French Toast Platter
Homestyle French Toast, served with two eggs any style, and your choice of meat.
Pancakes Platter
Fluffy homestyle pancakes, served with two eggs any style, and your choice of meat.
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Our crispy beef bacon, served atop a fried egg and melty cheese, all on a soft Kaiser roll.
Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Juicy beef sausage, atop a fried egg, with melty cheese, all served on a Kaiser roll.
A La Carte
Side of Bacon
A side of our crispy beef bacon.
Side of Sausage
A side order of our juicy breakfast beef sausage.
Side of Eggs
A side order of two eggs, any style.
Side of Home Fries
A side order of our homestyle breakfast potatoes, sautéed with onions and bell peppers.
Side of French Toast
A side of our homestyle French toast.
Side of Grits
A side of our cheesy grits.
Side of Toast
Side order of toast.
Stack of Pancakes
A side order of our fluffy, fresh, made to order pancakes.
Hash browns
Order of crispy fried hash brown patties.
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Our juicy 1/4 pound cheeseburger, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun.
Double Cheeseburger
Two of our juicy 1/4 pound beef patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise all on a sesame seed bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our juicy 1/4 pound beef patty, topped with our beef bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our marinated juicy grilled chicken breast, served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Chicken Sandwich
Our crispy fried chicken patty, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise, all on a sesame seed bun.
Fish Sandwich
Our crispy, cod patty fish filet, served with mayo, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on a sesame seed bun.
Gyro
Our seasoned lamb/beef mix, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and our homemade tzatziki sauce, on pita.
Steak and Cheese
Juicy shredded beef, cooked with onions and bell peppers, sautéed to perfection. Served on a sub roll with mayonnaise.
Roast Beef Sub
Pastrami Sub
Turkey Sub
Chicken Wings
6 Pc. Chicken Wings
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
8-Pc. Chicken Wings
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
10-Pc. Chicken Wings
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
12-Pc. Chicken Wings
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
16-Pc. Chicken Wings
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
20-Pc. Chicken Wings
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
Mix Chicken ONLY
2-Pc. Mix Chicken
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
3-Pc. Mix Chicken
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
4-Pc. Mix Chicken
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
6-Pc. Mix Chicken
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken, 2 sides and 2 rolls.
9-Pc. Mix Chicken
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken, 3 sides, and 3 rolls.
12-Pc. Mix Chicken
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
15-Pc. Mix Chicken
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
21-Pc. Mix Chicken
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
35-Pc. Mix Chicken
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
Finger Foods
3-Pc. Chicken Tenders
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.
4-Pc. Chicken Tenders
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.
6-Pc. Chicken Tenders
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.
8-Pc. Chicken Nuggets
Crispy fried chicken nuggets, fried to golden brown perfection.
12-Pc. Chicken Nuggets
Crispy fried chicken nuggets, fried to golden brown perfection.
Seafood
2-Pc. Fish
Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.
3-Pc. Fish
Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.
5-Pc. Fish
Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.
6-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp
A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.
9-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp
A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.
12-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp
A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.
15 Small Shrimp
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger Combo
Our juicy 1/4 pound beef patty, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
Our juicy 1/4 pound beef patty combined with our savory beef bacon, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Double Cheeseburger Combo
Two of our juicy 1/4 pound beef patties, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our crispy golden brown chicken patty, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Fish Sandwich Combo
Our crispy golden brown cod filet, served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our juicy, in-house marinated chicken breast grilled and served on a sesame seed bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise. Comes with your choice of side and a fountain drink.
Gyro Combo
Our seasoned lamb/beef mix, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and our homemade tzatziki sauce, on pita. Served with your choice of side and fountain drink.
Steak and Cheese Combo
Juicy shredded beef, cooked with onions and bell peppers, sautéed to perfection, on a sub roll with mayonnaise. Served with your choice of side and fountain drink.
Roast Beef Combo
Pastrami Combo
Turkey Combo
Chicken Wings
6 Pc. Chicken Wings Combo
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
8-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
10-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
12-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
16-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
20-Pc. Chicken Wings Combo
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken wings, get them with your choice of sauce or enjoy them fried.
Mix Chicken
2-Pc. Mix Chicken Combo
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
3-Pc. Mix Chicken Combo
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
4-Pc. Mix Chicken Combo
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
6-Pc. Mix Chicken Combo
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
Finger Foods
3-Pc. Chicken Tenders Combo
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.
4-Pc. Chicken Tenders Combo
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.
6-Pc. Chicken Tenders Combo
Our crispy, hand-breaded chicken tenders, carefully marinated, and fried to perfection.
8-Pc. Chicken Nuggets Combo
Crispy fried chicken nuggets, fried to golden brown perfection.
12-Pc. Chicken Nuggets Combo
Crispy fried chicken nuggets, fried to golden brown perfection.
Seafood
6-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp Combo
A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.
9-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp Combo
A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.
12-Pc. Jumbo Shrimp Combo
A basket of our golden brown, butterflied jumbo shrimp.
2-Pc. Fish Combo
Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.
3-Pc. Fish Combo
Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.
5-Pc. Fish Combo
Wild-caught Whiting filets, hand-breaded, and fried nice and crisp.
Family Specials
6-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken, 2 sides and 2 rolls.
9-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken, 3 sides, and 3 rolls.
12-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
15-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
21-Pc. Mix Chicken Family Special
Our signature recipe, crispy hand-breaded, and juicy mix chicken.
Mix and Match Platters
Dinner Meals
Sides
Milkshakes
Cakes
Ice Cream
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8074 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211