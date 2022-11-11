Kennedy Chicken and Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Kennedy Chicken & Grill brings together a mix of classic American cuisine and Mediterranean favorites for an authentic Halal menu. From our made-to-order fried chicken to our rice platters, our menu was designed with everyone in mind. And for your ultimate convenience, we even offer online ordering, catering, and delivery through our order engine.
Location
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando, FL 32835
Gallery
