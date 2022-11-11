Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

6601 old wintergarden rd

orlando, FL 32835

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
LARGE FRIES

CHICKEN BOXES

SNACK BOX

SNACK BOX

$6.99

2 PIECE CHICKEN 1 SIDE 1 BISCUIT

DINNER BOX

DINNER BOX

$8.25

3 PIECE CHICKEN 1 SIDE 1 BISCUIT

JUMBO BOX

JUMBO BOX

$13.25

5 PIECE CHICKEN 2 SIDE 2 BISCUIT

PICNIC BOX

PICNIC BOX

$14.75

6 PIECE CHICKEN 2 SIDE 2 BISCUIT

THRIFT BOX

THRIFT BOX

$19.75

9 PIECE CHICKEN 3 SIDE 3 BISCUIT

DINNER PACK

DINNER PACK

$25.99

12 PIECE CHICKEN 2 LG SIDE 4 BISCUIT

VALUE PACK

$32.99

15 PIECE CHICKEN 3 LG SIDE 5 BISCUIT

SPECIAL BUCKET

$42.99

20 PIECE CHICKEN 4 LG SIDE 8 BISCUIT

PARTY BOX

PARTY BOX

$59.99

30 PIECE CHICKEN 5 LG SIDE 10 BISCUIT

CHICKEN ONLY

2 PIECE CHICKEN 1 BISCUIT

2 PIECE CHICKEN 1 BISCUIT

$4.49

2 PIECE CHICKEN AND 1 BISCUIT

3 PIECE CHICKEN 1 BISCUIT

3 PIECE CHICKEN 1 BISCUIT

$5.99

3 PIECE CHICKEN AND 1 BISCUIT

4 PIECE CHICKEN 1 BISCUIT

$7.49
6 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

6 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$9.99

6 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

9 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

9 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$14.49

9 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

12 PIECE CHICKEN

$17.49

15 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$21.99

15 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

20 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$27.99

20 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

30 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$40.99

30 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

50 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

$66.49

50 PIECE CHICKEN ONLY

BUFFALO WINGS

6 BUFFALO WINGS

6 BUFFALO WINGS

$6.99

6 BUFFALO WINGS

9 BUFFALO WINGS

9 BUFFALO WINGS

$10.49

9 BUFFALO WINGS

12 BUFFALO WINGS

$12.99

12 BUFFALO WINGS

15 BUFFALO WINGS

$15.49

15 BUFFALO WINGS

20 BUFFALO WINGS

20 BUFFALO WINGS

$19.99

20 BUFFALO WINGS

30 BUFFALO WINGS

$29.49

30 BUFFALO WINGS

50 BUFFALO WINGS

50 BUFFALO WINGS

$47.99

50 BUFFALO WINGS

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$4.99

LETTUCE,TOMMATO,ONION,CUCUMBER

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.49

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER SLAAD

GYRO SALAD

GYRO SALAD

$8.49

GYRO MEAT OVER SALAD

SHRIMP SALAD

SHRIMP SALAD

$8.49

6 JUMBO SHRIMP OVER SALAD

TENDER SALAD

$8.49

3 TENDERS OVER SALAD

FISH SALAD

FISH SALAD

$8.49

2 PIECE FISH OVER SALAD

NUGGETS

6 NUGGETS

6 NUGGETS

$3.99

6 NUGGETS

9 NUGGETS

$4.99

9 NUGGETS

12 NUGGETS

$5.99

12 NUGGETS

20 NUGGETS

$8.99

20 NUGGETS

BURGERS

1/4 LB CHEESEBURGER

1/4 LB CHEESEBURGER

$4.49

1/4LB GROUND BEEF w/lettuce,tommato,pickel,mayo and ketchup

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

1/2LB GROUND BEEF w/lettuce,tommato,pickel,mayo and ketchup

BEEF BACON CHEESBURGER

BEEF BACON CHEESBURGER

$5.99

1/4LB GROUND BEEF, beef bacon w/lettuce,tommato,pickel,mayo and ketchup

ITALIAN CHEESBURGER

$6.99

1/4lb ground beef patty on sub with mayo,ketchup and fries

KENNEDY BURGER

KENNEDY BURGER

$8.49

1/2lb ground beef,beef bacon,gyro meat

SANDWICHES

GYRO

GYRO

$6.99

FINE GROUND BEEF MIXED WITH LAMB IN PITA with lettuce, tommato, onion, sauce

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$6.99

thinly sliced beef with mayo, onions, pepper, mushroom mozzerrla chessse, on a 10 inch roll

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$4.49

fried chicken patty on bun with lettuce, tommato, mayo

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.49

1/4 lb of grilled chicken on a bun with lettuce, tommato, and mayo

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$4.49

1/4 lb of fried fish patty with lettuce, tommato, tartar sauce

FISH SUB

FISH SUB

$6.99

2 piece of fish on a sub with lettuce, tommato and tarter sauce

RICE PLATTERS

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE

$8.99

6 Oz of grilled chicken over rice with small salad

GYRO OVER RICE

GYRO OVER RICE

$8.99

4 oz of gyro meat over rice with small salad

FISH OVER RICE

FISH OVER RICE

$8.99

2 piece of fish over rice with small salad

MIX OVER RICE

$12.49

GRILLED CHICKEN AND GYRO OVER RICE

SHRIMP OVER RICE

SHRIMP OVER RICE

$8.99

6 piece of jumbo shrimp over rice with small salad

RICE ONLY

RICE ONLY

$2.50

brown rice

LARGE RICE

$4.75

brown rice

3 PC FRIED CHICKEN OVER RICE

3 PC FRIED CHICKEN OVER RICE

$8.99

APPETIZERS

3 PCS TENDERS

3 PCS TENDERS

$4.99

3 PIECE OF FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

5 PCS TENDERS

$7.49

5 PIECE OF FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

9 PCS TENDERS

$12.99

9 PIECE OF FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

FRIED OKRA

FRIED OKRA

$3.99

BREADDED FRIED OKRA

FRIED ZUCCHINI

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$3.99

BREADDED FRIED ZUCCHINI

CAULIFLOWER

CAULIFLOWER

$4.99

FRIED CAULIFLOWER SPICY BREADED

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$4.99

6 PIECES OF MOZZARELLA STICKS

POTATO WEDGES

POTATO WEDGES

$3.99
CURLY FRIES

CURLY FRIES

$3.99

Corn Nuggets

$3.99Out of stock

SIDE ORDERS

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

LARGE FRIES

$5.50
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$3.99
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$2.99
CORN ON THE COB

CORN ON THE COB

$2.25
COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$2.99
MACARONI SALAD

MACARONI SALAD

$2.99
MASHED POTATO

MASHED POTATO

$2.49
MAC AND CHEESE

MAC AND CHEESE

$2.99

DINNER ROLL

$0.50

Side Salad

$2.50

COMBOS

#1 2 PC CHICKEN

$7.49

2 PCS CHICKEN FRIES AND DRINK

#2 3 PC CHICKEN

#2 3 PC CHICKEN

$8.99

3 PCS CHICKEN FRIES AND DRINK

#3 BURGER

#3 BURGER

$7.99

1/4 LB BURGER WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#4 CHICKEN SANDWICH

#4 CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

1/4LB GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#5 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

#5 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

1/4LB GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#6 FISH SANDWICH

#6 FISH SANDWICH

$7.99

FISH SANDWICH WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#7 WHOLE WINGS

#7 WHOLE WINGS

$8.99

4 PIECE OF WHOLE WINGS WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#8 2 PCS FISH

#8 2 PCS FISH

$7.99

2 PCS FISH WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#9 9 BUFFALO WINGS

#9 9 BUFFALO WINGS

$12.99

9 PCS BUFFALO WINGS WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#10 GYRO

#10 GYRO

$9.99

GYRO SANDWICH WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#11 PHILLY STEAK

#11 PHILLY STEAK

$9.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#12 3 PCS TENDERS

#12 3 PCS TENDERS

$8.49

3 PCS CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#13 SHRIMP BASKET

#13 SHRIMP BASKET

$8.49

21 PCS OF BABY SHRIMP OVER FRIES AND A DRINK

#14 SEAFOOD COMBO

#14 SEAFOOD COMBO

$12.99

2 PCS FISH, 6 JUMBO SHRIMP OVER FRIES WITH A DRINK

#15 WING AND SHRIMP

#15 WING AND SHRIMP

$12.99

5 BUFFALO WINGS 5 SHRIMP WITH FRIES AND DRINK

#16 6 BUFFALO WINGS

#16 6 BUFFALO WINGS

$9.99

6 BUFFALO WINGS WITH FRIES AND DRINK

SHRIMP

6 PCS JUMBO SHRIMP

6 PCS JUMBO SHRIMP

$5.99
9 PCS JUMBO SHRIMP

9 PCS JUMBO SHRIMP

$7.99
12 PIECE JUMBO SHRIMP

12 PIECE JUMBO SHRIMP

$9.99

21 PCS BABY SHRIMP

$5.99

FISH

1 PC FISH

$2.49

3 PCS FISH

$6.99

5 PCS FISH

$10.49

8 PCS FISH

$15.99

DESSERT

CHEESE CAKE

CHEESE CAKE

$2.99
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$2.99
CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$2.99
RED VELVET CAKE

RED VELVET CAKE

$3.99
BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$3.49
MARBLE CAKE

MARBLE CAKE

$3.99
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$3.99

COCONUT CAKE

$3.99

KULFI

$2.99

CATERING

2LB CHICKEN OVER RICE

$38.00

2LB GRILLED CHICKNE OVER RICE(HALF PAN TRAY)

2LB GYRO OVER RICE

$38.00

2 LB GYRO OVER RICE (HALF PAN TRAY)

5LB GYRO OVER RICE

$80.00
5 LB CHICKEN OVER RICE

5 LB CHICKEN OVER RICE

$80.00

5LB GRILLED CHICKNE OVER RICE(FULL PAN TRAY)

7 LB CHICKEN OVER RICE

$95.00

7LB GRILLED CHICKNE OVER RICE(FULL PAN TRAY)

LARGE TRAY RICE

LARGE TRAY RICE

$30.00

FULL PAN TRAY OF BROWN RICE

LARGE SALAD

$25.00

FULL PAN TRAY OF SALAD

HALF TRAY RICE

$15.00

Half tray of brown rice

HALF TRAY SALAD

$13.00

BEVERAGES

2 LT PEPSI

$3.00

GATORADE

$1.99

CREAM SODA

$1.99

CAN SODA

$1.50

WATER

$1.00

20 OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.99

Pineapple Soda

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kennedy Chicken & Grill brings together a mix of classic American cuisine and Mediterranean favorites for an authentic Halal menu. From our made-to-order fried chicken to our rice platters, our menu was designed with everyone in mind. And for your ultimate convenience, we even offer online ordering, catering, and delivery through our order engine.

Website

Location

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando, FL 32835

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
orange star4.8 • 636
7320 W Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32818
View restaurantnext
Judy's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,092
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Ocoee
orange star4.4 • 557
8995 W Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Taglish, A filipino inspired burger joint
orange starNo Reviews
3191 W Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808
View restaurantnext
Agave Azul: Kirkman - 4750 South Kirkman Road
orange starNo Reviews
4750 South Kirkman Road Orlando, FL 32811
View restaurantnext
Antonio's House of Pizza - 4626 S Kirkman Rd
orange star4.3 • 1,606
4626 S Kirkman Rd Orlando, FL 32811
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston