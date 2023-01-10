  • Home
  • /
  • Bronx
  • /
  • Kennedy Fried Chicken - 368 E 188th Street
A map showing the location of Kennedy Fried Chicken 368 E 188th StreetView gallery

Kennedy Fried Chicken 368 E 188th Street

review star

No reviews yet

368 E 188th Street

Bronx, NY 10467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Mix Chk Bx

Snack Box

$6.99

2 PCS Mixed Chicken W/Fries or Mashed Potato & 1 Roll

Dinner Box

$7.99

3 PCS Mixed Chicken W/Fries or Mashed Potato & 1 Roll

Jumbo Box

$9.99

5 PCS Mixed Chicken W/Mash or 1 Small French Fries & Coleslaw & 1 Roll

Picnic Box

$12.99

6 PCS Mixed Chicken W/2 Mash or 1 Small Fries & 1 Coleslaw & 2 Rolls

Super Box

$17.99

9 PCS Mixed Chicken W/2 Mash or 1 Small French Fries & 1/2 PT. Salad & 2 Rolls

Value Pack

$24.99

15 PCS Chicken W/3 Mash or 1 Large Fries & & 1/2 PT. Salad & 4 Rolls

Special Chicken Bucket

$34.99

21 PCS Chicken W/3 Mash or 2 Large Fries & 1 PT. Salad & 8 Rolls

2 PCS Mixed Chicken W/Fries & Can Soda

$6.99

Leg & Thigh Only

3 PCS Mixed Chicken W/Fries & Can Soda

$7.99

Leg & Thigh Only

4 PCS Mixed Chicken W/Fries & Can Soda

$8.99

Leg & Thigh Only

Mix Chicken Combo

10 PCS Mixed Chicken

$19.99

W/Box Fries & 1.25 Liter Soda

20 PCS Mixed Chicken

$32.99

W/Box Fries & 1.25 Liter Soda

15 PCS Mixed Chicken

$25.99

W/Box Fries & 1.25 Liter Soda

Mixed Ck Combo

15 PCS Mixed Chicken

$25.99

W/Box Fries & 1.25 Liter Soda

Mixed Chicken Only

2 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$3.99

3 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$4.99

4 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$6.99

5 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$7.99

10 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$12.99

15 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$18.99

20 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$23.99

30 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$34.99

50 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$49.99

100 PCS Mixed Chicken Only

$99.99

Hot Wings

6 PCS Hot Wings Only

$6.99

6 PCS Hot Wings Combo

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

9 PCS Hot Wings Only

$9.99

9 PCS Hot Wings Combo

$12.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

12 PCS Hot Wings Only

$12.99

15 PCS Hot Wings Only

$15.99

20 PCS Hot Wings Only

$21.99

30 PCS Hot Wings Only

$31.99

6 PCS Boneless Hot Wings Only

$10.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

9 PCS Boneless Hot Wings Combo

$13.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

12 PCS Boneless Hot Wings Combo

$16.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

20 PCS Boneless Hot Wings Combo

$23.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Chicken Wings

4 PCS Chicken Wings Only

$4.99

4 PCS Chicken Wings Combo

$7.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

6 PCS Chicken Wings Only

$6.99

6 PCS Chicken Wings Combo

$10.50

W/Fries & Can Soda

15 PCS Chicken Wings Only

$19.99

20 PCS Chicken Wings Only

$29.99

30 PCS Chicken Wings Only

$38.99

50 PCS Chicken Wings Only

$59.99

100 PCS Chicken Wings Only

$109.99

Buffalo Wings Special

6 PCS Buffalo Wings Only

$7.99

6 PCS Buffalo Wings Combo

$10.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

10 PCS Buffalo Wings Only

$11.99

10 PCS Buffalo Wings Combo

$14.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

15 PCS Buffalo Wings Only

$19.99

15 PCS Buffalo Wings Combo

$21.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

20 PCS Buffalo Wings Only

$26.99

20 PCS Buffalo Wings Combo

$29.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Chicken Nuggets Special

6 PCS Chicken Nuggets Only

$4.99

6 PCS Chicken Nuggets Combo

$7.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

10 PCS Chicken Nuggets Only

$7.99

10 PCS Chicken Nuggets Combo

$10.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

15 PCS Chicken Nuggets Only

$11.99

15 PCS Chicken Nuggets Combo

$15.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

20 PCS Chicken Nuggets Only

$16.99

20 PCS Chicken Nuggets Combo

$14.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Chicken Tenders Special

3 PCS Chicken Tenders Only

$5.99

3 PCS Chicken Tenders Combo

$8.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

5 PCS Chicken Tenders Only

$7.99

5 PCS Chicken Tenders Combo

$11.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

8 PCS Chicken Tenders Only

$11.99

8 PCS Chicken Tenders Combo

$14.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

10 PCS Chicken Tenders Only

$13.99

10 PCS Chicken Tenders Combo

$16.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Boneless Hot Wings Special

6 PCS Boneless Hot Wings Only

$7.99

9 PCS Boneless Hot Wings Only

$11.99

12 PCS Boneless Hot Wings Only

$13.99

20 PCS Boneless Hot Wings Only

$20.99

Seafood Lovers

2 PCS Whiting Fish Only

$5.99

2 PCS Whiting Fish Combo

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

4 PCS Whiting Fish Only

$10.99

4 PCS Whiting Fish Combo

$13.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

6 PCS Whiting Fish Only

$16.99

6 PCS Whiting Fish Combo

$19.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

8 PCS Whiting Fish Only

$22.99

8 PCS Whiting Fish Combo

$25.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

6 PCS Jumbo Shrimp Only

$5.99

6 PCS Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$7.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

9 PCS Jumbo Shrimp Only

$6.99

9 PCS Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

12 PCS Jumbo Shrimp Only

$8.99

12 PCS Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$11.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

21 PCS Popcorn Shrimp Only

$6.99

21 PCS Popcorn Shrimp Combo

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Only

$4.99

Cheeseburger Combo

$7.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Double Cheeseburger Only

$5.99

Double Cheeseburger Combo

$8.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich Only

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich Combo

$8.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Chicken Sandwhich Only

$4.99

Chicken Sandwhich Combo

$7.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich Only

$5.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich Combo

$8.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Bacon Cheeseburger Only

$5.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$8.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Whiting Fish Sub Only

$6.99

Whiting Fish Sub Combo

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Fish Sandwhich Only

$4.99

Fish Sandwhich Combo

$7.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Philly Cheesesteak Only

$6.99

Philly Cheesesteak Combo

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Chicken Cheesesteak Only

$6.99

Gyro Meals

Chicken Cheesesteak Combo

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Chicken Gyro Only

$8.99

Chicken Gyro Combo

$11.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Lamby Gyro Only

$8.99

Lamb Gyro Combo

$11.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Mixed Gyro Only

$10.99

Mixed Gryro Combo

$13.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Rice Platters

Chicken Over Rice W/Salad & Soda

$9.99

Lamb Over Rice W/Salad & Soda

$9.99

Mixed Over Rice W/Salad & Soda

$11.99

6 PCS Jumbo Shrimp W/Rice & Salad

$9.99

Popcorn Chicken W/Rice & Salad

$9.99

21 PCS Shrimp Basket W/Rice & Salad

$9.99

4 PCS Chicken Wings W/Rice & Salad

$8.99

6 PCS Chicken Wings W/Rice & Salad

$10.99

2 PCS Whiting Fish W/Rice & Salad

$9.99

6 PCS Hot Wings W/Rice & Salad

$9.99

9 PCS Hot Wings W/Rice & Salad

$12.99

3 PCS Chicken Tenders W/Rice & Salad

$8.99

5 PCS Chicken Tenders W/Rice & Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken W/Rice & Salad

$9.99

2 PCS Mixed Chicken W/Rice & Salad

$8.99

3 PCS Mixed Chicken W/Rice & Salad

$9.99

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Whiting Fish Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lamb Salad

$9.99

Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$8.99

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Basket Salad

$8.99

Popcorn Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken Strip Salad

$8.99

Combo Specials

6 PCS Jumbo Shrimp

$8.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

6 PCS Buffalo Wings

$19.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

2 PCS Whiting Fish

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Popcorn Chicken

$8.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

6 PCS Hot Wings

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

4 PCS Chicken Tenders

$8.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

21 PCS Shrimp Basket

$14.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Chicken Strips

$7.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

6 PCS Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

6 PCS Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

W/Fries & Can Soda

Side Orders

Mashed Potato

$2.50

SM French Fries

$3.50

LG French Fries

$6.00

SM Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

SM Onion Rings

$4.00

LG Onion Rings

$7.00

5 PCS Mozarella Sticks

$6.00

9 PCS Mozarella Sticks

$11.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Mac Salad

$2.50

Beef Patty

$3.00

Beef Patty W/Cheese

$3.99

Pizza or Spinach Roll

$2.50

SM Curly Fries

$3.00

LG Curly Fries

$6.00

SM Potato Wedges

$4.50

LG Potato Wedges

$7.00

SM Cheese Fries

$4.50

LG Cheese Fries

$7.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Corn on Cob

$2.50

Cakes & Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.99

Apple Pie

$2.50

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Peach Cobbler

$2.50

12 PCS Sweet Corn Nuggets

$3.00

Ice Cream & Milkshakes

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

1/2 Pint Ice Cream

$4.99

1 Pint Ice Cream

$6.99

Milkshake

$5.00

Pieces of Chicken

Wing

$1.50

Side Breast

$2.50

Center Breasr

$2.50

Thigh

$2.00

Leg

$1.50

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.25

SNAPPLE APPLE

$2.00

SNAPPLE FRUIT PUNCH

$2.00

SNAPPLE GRAPE

$2.00

SNAPPLE ICE TEA

$2.00

SNAPPLE KIWI STRAWBERRY

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$1.25

PEPSI

$1.25

CHERRY PEPSI

$1.25

CRUSH ORANGE

$1.25

CRUSH GRAPE

$1.25

WELCHERS GRAPE

$1.25

SUNKIST

$1.25

GINGER ALE

$1.25

COKE

$1.25

SPRITE

$1.25

BRISK

$1.25

HAWIIAN PUNCH

$1.25

ROOT BEER

$1.25

PEPSI 1.25L

$2.50

CRUSH ORANGE 1.25L

$2.50

GINGER ALE 1.25L

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

368 E 188th Street, Bronx, NY 10467

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
orange star4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Clinton Hall - BX - 601 e189 st
orange starNo Reviews
601 e189 st Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Last Call Bar and Grill -  2421 Arthur Ave
orange starNo Reviews
 2421 Arthur Ave Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Roc N Ramen Bronx - 606 E. 187th Street
orange starNo Reviews
606 E 187th Street Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Bobo's Crab Shack - (Fordham Bronx)
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Grand Concourse Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Antonio's Trattoria
orange starNo Reviews
2370 Belmont Ave Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bronx

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
orange star4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Caridad Williamsbridge
orange star4.1 • 1,573
1436 Williamsbridge rd Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
The Original Venice Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,374
772 E 149 Street Bronx, NY 10455
View restaurantnext
Fratilli's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 674
404 Hunts Point Ave Bronx, NY 10474
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino - 4120 White Plains Rd
orange star4.1 • 370
4120 White Plains Rd bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
Riverdale Steak House
orange star4.3 • 354
5700 Riverdale Ave Bronx, NY 10471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bronx
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston