Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kennedy's Market 247 Maple St

review star

No reviews yet

247 Maple St

Marlborough, MA 01752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

$12.99

Sliced turkey, homemade stuffing, cranberry sauce, lettuce, & mayo on a bulkie roll.

CRANBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Our delicious Cranberry & Walnut chicken salad with lettuce on a wrap of your choice.

TUNA MELT

$12.99

Albacore tuna salad, Swiss cheese, tomato, & bacon on a hearty white bread.

FLATBREAD BLT

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a grilled flatbread.

CALIFORNIA CLUB

$13.99

Sliced OvenGold Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, & mayo on a fresh sub roll.

THE VERMONTER

$13.99

Boar's Head Honey Maple turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh apple slices, Vermont cheddar cheese, & honey mustard on a ciabatta roll.

REUBEN

$13.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, & Russian dressing on marble rye

ROAST BEEF STACKER

$13.99

Warm, thin-sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, and the choice of horseradish or BBQ sauce on a grilled bulkie roll.

NORTHENDER

$12.99

Our homemade meatballs and tomato sauce with provolone cheese on a sub roll.

UNCLE SAL

$14.99

Grilled Pastrami, brown spicy mustard, and swiss cheese on a grilled pretzel roll.

THE GODFATHER

$14.99

Mortadella, genoa salami, hot capicola, rosemary ham, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, hots, & olive oil on a sub roll.

NY STEAK & CHEESE

$15.99

Sirloin steak, American cheese, peppers & onions on a fresh sub roll.

PUB BURGER

$12.99

Our fresh burger patty cooked to your liking with bacon, lettuce, tomato and choice of American or Cheddar cheese on a grilled bulkie.

BISTRO CHICKEN

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese, & bistro sauce on a pretzel roll.

THE FARMHOUSE

$13.99

Honey ham, Swiss cheese, fresh sliced apple, Applewood smoked bacon, and honey mustard on a ciabatta roll.

LOBSTER ROLL

$28.99

CUSTOM SANDWICH 9.99

$9.99

CUSTOM SANDWICH 10.99

$10.99

CUSTOM SANDWICH 11.99

$11.99

CUSTOM SANDWICH 12.99

$12.99

13.99 SPECIAL SANDWICH

$13.99

14.99 SPECIAL SANDWICH

$14.99

HOT SPECIALS

AMERICAN CHOP SUEY HOT SPECIAL

$10.99

BAKED HADDOCK HOT SPECIAL

$16.00

BEEF TOURNEDOS

$14.99

BBQ PORK RIBS HOT SPECIAL

$14.99

BOWL OF CHILI HOT SPECIAL

$10.99

BAKED CHEESE MANICOTTI HOT SPECIAL

$10.99

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$12.99

CHICKEN FLORENTINE HOT SPECIAL

CHICKEN NOODLE SUPREME HOT SPECIAL

$11.99

CHICKEN SUPREME HOT SPECIAL

$13.99

COCONUT SHRIMP HOT SPECIAL

$18.99

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE HOT SPECIAL

$22.00

FISH & CHIPS HOT SPECIAL

$16.00

FRIED CLAMS HOT SPECIAL

$25.99

FRIED SCALLOPS HOT SPECIAL

$25.99

HALF CHICKEN DINNER HOT SPECIAL

$13.99

LONDON BROIL DINNER HOT SPECIAL

$14.99

BAKED MAC N CHEESE HOT SPECIAL

$10.99

MEATLOAF DINNER HOT SPECIAL

$12.99

ROAST BEEF DINNER HOT SPECIAL

$14.99

ROAST PORK DINNER HOT SPECIAL

$14.99

ROAST PORK TENDERLOIN

$11.99

STIR FRY BEEF TERIYAKI

$14.99

STIR FRY CHICKEN HOT SPECIAL

$10.99

SWEET SLICE HAM DINNER HOT SPECIAL

$14.99

TURKEY DINNER

$11.99

WHOLE CHICKEN HOT SPECIAL

$14.99

SANDWICH SPECIALS

HAWAIIAN CHIX MELT

$11.99

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.99

BBQ BRISKET MELT

$12.99

CAPRESE CHICKEN MELT

$12.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.99

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU SUB

$12.99

CHILI CHEESE DOGS

$10.99

CHIPOTLE BBQ CHIX PIZZA

$11.99

CHIX PESTO PANINI

$12.99

COCONUT SHRIMP WRAP

$10.99

CRAB CAKE MELT

$12.99

CUBAN PANINI

$12.99

EGGPLANT SUB

$9.99

FISH SANDWICH

$15.00

HAM & BRIE SLIDERS

$9.99

HAM SALAD SANDWICH

$9.99

HOT DOG DUO

$9.99

LOBSTER BLT

$14.99

MEATLOAF GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

NANTUCKET TURKEY MELT

$13.99

PATTY MELT

$11.99

PITCRAFT TURKEY MELT

$12.99

PORK CARNITAS

$11.99

PORTABELLA BURGER

$11.99

RANCHERO PIZZA

$12.99

SALMON BURGER

$12.99

SMASH BURGER SPECIAL

$11.99

SMOKED HAM AND BRIE MELT

$10.99

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP SPECIAL

$11.99

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.99

SUNSHINE BURGER

$12.99

TEXAS WRAPPER

$10.99

THAI PEANUT CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$12.99

TUNA ROLL UP

$11.99

TURKEY RACHEL

$12.99

SOUPS/SIDES

CUP CHOWDER

$5.99

BOWL CHOWDER

$6.99

CUP SOUP

$4.99

BOWL SOUP

$5.99

SMALL SIDE

$3.39

LARGE SIDE

$4.39

ADD FRIES

$2.99

SIDE FRIES

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

247 Maple St, Marlborough, MA 01752

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kennedy's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
247A Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Zarape Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,216
33 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Vin Bin - Marlborough - 91 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
91 Main St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Welly's - Marlborough, MA
orange starNo Reviews
153 Main St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough
orange star4.8 • 4,629
350 East Main Street Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5169 - Marlboro
orange starNo Reviews
286 W. Main Rd. Rt. 20 Marlboro, MA 01725
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marlborough

Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough
orange star4.8 • 4,629
350 East Main Street Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Hot Table - Marlborough
orange star4.7 • 1,652
160F Apex Drive Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Zarape Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,216
33 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Chill Kitchen and Bar - 416 Boston Post Rd E
orange star4.5 • 742
416 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
THE FIX BURGER BAR - FIX MARLBOROUGH
orange star4.0 • 6
139 Lakeside Ave Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marlborough
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston