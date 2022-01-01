Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Kennedy's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

247A Maple St

Marlborough, MA 01752

Order Again

Popular Items

Sirloin Tips
Chicken Supreme
Pub Burger

Starters

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$13.00

A favorite! Carrot & celery sticks, bleu cheese

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Freshly cut, hand breaded in Italian seasoned crumbs, Dill sauce.

Just Wings

Just Wings

$13.00

Bone-in OR boneless. Choice of crispy plain, Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Buffaque or Asian Ginger Garlic

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Cut fresh from the loaf, breaded in Italian seasoned crumbs, tomato sauce.

Pub Italian Chicken Fingers

$13.00

$13.00
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00

Crisp and hot with melted American cheese and crisp bacon.

Pub Popover

Pub Popover

$5.00

Our Famous recipe! Served with butter, maple syrup or beef broth.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

$13.00
Meatballs Ricotta

Meatballs Ricotta

$11.00

Homemade meatballs, light tomato sauce, ricotta and garlic crostini

Irish Egg Rolls

Irish Egg Rolls

$12.00

House made corned beef, cabbage, & Swiss cheese, Sweet and spicy mustard for dipping.

Nachos

$12.00

Add buffalo or grilled chicken.

Calamari

Calamari

$11.50

Flash fried, drizzled with Sweet Thai chili sauce

Basket Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand breaded and freshly prepared, crisp and sweet.

Supreme Cheesy Fries

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Entree Green Salad

$11.00

Crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumber and onion

Entrée Caesar

$11.50

Croutons, parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing

Walnut Chicken Salad

Walnut Chicken Salad

$17.00

Tender walnut encrusted chicken over garden greens, tomatoes, Craisins and walnuts. Honey mustard dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Fresh garden greens, diced cucumber & tomatoes, egg, avocado and crisp bacon, Honey mustard dressing.

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.50

Beets, spring mix, walnuts, and goat cheese tossed in white balsamic vinagrette.

Crock Onion Soup

Crock Onion Soup

$8.50

Topped with a house made crouton & melted Swiss

Cup Chowder

Cup Chowder

$7.00

Award winning, creamy and delicious!

Bowl Chowder

Bowl Chowder

$8.00

Award winning, creamy and delicious

Burgers

Joe's Burger

$14.00

Grilled on hearty country white with American cheese.

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$14.00

Charbroiled, juicy and thick, with cheddar or American cheese and crisp bacon.

California Burger

California Burger

$15.00

Juicy burger with lettuce, tomato, avocado & crisp bacon, brioche bun

Sandwiches

Charbroiled Chicken

$14.50

Marinated chicken breast, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Hot Roast Turkey

$16.00

Freshly roasted, open faced on hearty white or popover, cranberry sauce, whipped potato.

The Reuben

$14.50

Thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing grilled on marble rye.

Carolyn's Favorite

$15.50

Thinly sliced roast beef tucked in an oven hot popover, served aujus.

NY Steak & Cheese

NY Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Tender sirloin grilled with melted American cheese, on a baguette. Optional add ons available.*

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$16.00

Fried or grilled haddock, lettuce, pico de gallo, tomato, jack cheese and avocado. Served with rice.

Chicken & Pasta

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$19.00

Tender chicken medallions sautéed with carrots, green beans and cashews in an Asian ginger garlic sauce.

Chicken Limone

Chicken Limone

$19.00

Panko breaded chicken sautéed with a lemon caper sauce.

Chicken Madeira

Chicken Madeira

$19.00

Chicken sautéed with madeira wine, mushrooms and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over whipped potato.

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Tender chicken sautéed with fresh mushrooms and a Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Italian breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Supreme

Chicken Supreme

$18.50

A house favorite! Breast of chicken breaded and fried and topped with our famous supreme sauce, cranberry sauce.

Chicken Vienne

Chicken Vienne

$19.00

Tender chicken sautéed with tomatoes, spinach and garlic wine, whipped potato.

Pasta & Meatballs

$15.50

House made meatballs, penne pasta and a light tomato sauce.

Walnut Fried Chicken

$18.50

Tender walnut encrusted chicken finished with a honey lemon glaze.

Beef

Sirloin Tips

Sirloin Tips

$22.00

Our famous house marinated sirloin tips char-grilled.

Chimichurri Flank Steak

Chimichurri Flank Steak

$22.00Out of stock

Marinated flank steak, grilled and sliced and finished with our chimichurri sauce.

Kennedy's Sirloin

Kennedy's Sirloin

$27.00

Center cut sirloin char-grilled, finished with garlic butter.

Tips & Shrimp

$24.00

Our famous house marinated sirloin tips paired with traditional fried shrimp or grilled Key West shrimp.

JD Bourbon Flank Steak

$22.00Out of stock

Marinated flank steak char-broiled, sliced and finished with a sweet bourbon sauce.

Seafood

Bistro Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Plump shrimp sautéed with garlic, wine, chopped tomato and basil. Served over penne pasta, garlic bread.

Salmon

Salmon

$22.00

Fresh Salmon served grilled, Mandarin, or over broiled.

Broiled Haddock

Broiled Haddock

$22.50

Lightly crumbed and oven broiled, moist and flaky.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fresh filet hand breaded and crispy fried, cole slaw.

Broiled Sea Scallops

Broiled Sea Scallops

$28.00

Large sea scallops lightly crumbed and seasoned broiled with mushrooms and wine.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Plump hand breaded shrimp flash fried, cocktail sauce.

Fried Scallops

Fried Scallops

$28.00

Sweet deep sea scallops breaded and perfectly fried, tartar sauce.

Fisherman‘s Net

Fisherman‘s Net

$23.00

Haddock, scallops, and shrimp deep fried to a golden brown, cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Broil Fisherman's Net

$23.00

Haddock, Sea scallops, and plump shrimp lightly crumbed and broiled.

Side Choice

Baked Potato

$4.00

$4.00
Broccoli

$4.00

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Croutons, Romaine, cheese tossed in house made Caesar dressing.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00

House made Cole Slaw.

Delmonico Potato

$4.00

Our famous cheesy potato lightly crumbed and baked

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Crispy, golden fries

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.00

Garden greens, tomatoes, cucumber and onion

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50
Pasta

$4.00

$4.00
Rice

$4.00

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00
Side Onion Rngs

Side Onion Rngs

$4.00

Crispy and sweet

Spinach

$5.00

$5.00

Whipped

$4.00

Lighter Fare

California Pasta

$16.00

Chopped tomato, basil & garlic sauteed with white wine. Served with penne pasta. Add chicken or shrimp.

GF Menu

GF Grilled Chicken

$17.00

GF Smothered Chicken

$18.50

GF Blackened Salmon

$22.00

GF Honey Mustard Salmon

$22.00

GF Grilled Salmon

$22.00

GF Kennedy Sirloin

$28.00

GF Chicken Madeira

$19.00
GF Chicken Vienne

$19.00

$19.00

GF Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

GF Chimichurri Steak

$22.00

Dinner Specials

Bone in garlic pepper chop chargrilled. Asparagus & potato.

Sp Mac & Cheese Potato Skins

$10.00

Sp Haddock & Clam Dinner

$26.00

Fried haddock & whole belly clams served with french fries & coleslaw

Sp Pineapple Swordfish

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled swordfish, topped with pineapple, pico de gallo & avocado sauce. With potato

Sp Club Steak

$28.00

Sirloin club steak topped with mushroom gravy. With potato & green beans.

Children Menu

Kids Chicken Wings

$9.00

Kids Sirloin Stk

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00
Kids Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Served with penne pasta

$11.00

Served with penne pasta

Kids Chkn Fingers

$9.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Grld Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Kids Penne Pasta

$8.00

$8.00

Special Dessert

Kids Ht Fdge Sundae

$3.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp ala Mode

$9.00

Sweet apples with a crumb topping, vanilla ice cream

Homemade Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.00

Ice Cream Puff

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream Sand

$3.00

Crème Brûlée

$9.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Homestyle American comfort classics in a traditional & friendly pub. Famous for our fantastic delmonico potatoes, fresh haddock, burgers and great feel good selections. We look forward to seeing you at Kennedy's.

Kennedy's Restaurant image
Banner pic
Kennedy's Restaurant image
Main pic

