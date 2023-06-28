A map showing the location of KENNON HOUSE 7001 Gasburg RdView gallery

KENNON HOUSE

7001 Gasburg Rd

Valentines, VA 23887

Starters

Shrimptini

$15.00

Five Jumbo Shrimp chilled and served with cocktail sauce Ln a marlmL glass

Fried Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Tender strips served wifh BB(½nd Honey Mustard sauces

Breaded Mozarella Sticks

$9.00

deep fried Cheese Sticks served with Marinara sauce

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

lightly seared and seasoned Ahi Tuna served with Cucumber Wasabi dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.00

fried Chicken Wings dunked in housemade Buffalo Sauce

P&E Shrimp half

$18.00

P&E pound

$28.00

Soups

Crab & Corn Chowder Cup

$10.00Out of stock

Crab and Corn Chowder Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Brunswick Stew Cup

$7.00

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$10.00

Soup of the day cup

$10.00

Soup of the day bowl

$15.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled marinated Chicken Breast served over Romaine with. cu.cumbers, tomatoes, roasted almonds, sliced egg_s and Ch.ed.dar cheese (substitute salm_on or fired shrimp Jor an additional $6)

Steak Salad

$24.00

6-ounce grilled Rib Eye Steak over Romaine lettuce with. cucumbers, tomatoes, walnuts and. sau.teed. onions

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and. croutons tossed with. Caesar dressing

Entrees

Golden Fried Chicken- Quarter

$14.00

hand battered deep fried Chicken served with two sides

Golden Fried Chicken- Half

$19.00

hand battered deep fried Chicken served with two sides

Country lnn Chicken

$24.00

grilled Chicken Breasts served over yellow grits and smothered in Virginia Country Ham Cream Sauce with one additional side

Hamburger Steak

$19.00

classic Southern fovorite,fresh hand pattied 8-ounce Angus beef, grilled and smothered in gnny and onions with your choice of two sides

Burger

$16.00

8-ounce hand pattied Angus beef served with lettu.ce tomato and onion with choice of oneside

Ribeye

$42.00

12-ounce grilled Rib Eye crowned with onion straws with your choice of two sides. Cajun Style or Blackened Rib Eye available

Honey & Bourbon Glazd Pork Chop

$27.00

grilled 10-ounce Porterhouse Pork Chop glazed with Honey & Bourbon with your choice of two sides

Shrimp and Grits

$27.00

sauteed Black Tiger Shrimp atop Virginia. Country Ham Cream Sauce served over creamy yeUow grits with your choice of one additional side

Fried Shrimp Platter

$28.00

lightly coated Black Tiger Shrimp deep fried and served with cocktail sauce and your choice of two sides

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$27.00

pan-seared Salmon filet crowned with tomato and com relish with two sides

Cajun Fried Catfish

$18.00

cajun seasoning deep fried Catfish served with a roasted red pepper aioli with a choice of two sides

Buffet

$20.00

8 Ounce Primerib

$28.00

10 oz Prime

$34.00

Kid Buffet

$12.00

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Black Eyed Peas

$5.00

Sweet Potato fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Pickled Beets

$5.00

Creamy Yellow Grits

$5.00

Cheesy Collards

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Stewed Tomatoes

$5.00

Sauteed Squash

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Mashed potatoes gravy

$5.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Butterbeans

$5.00

Corn

$5.00

TomPea Mix

Deserts

Chocolate Chess pie

$10.00

Carrot Cale

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Lemon Cake

$10.00

Open

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
7001 Gasburg Rd, Valentines, VA 23887

Directions

