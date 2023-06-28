KENNON HOUSE 7001 Gasburg Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7001 Gasburg Rd, Valentines, VA 23887
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Daphne's Coffee Shop - 137 East South Main Street
4.5 • 20
137 East South Main Street Littleton, NC 27850
View restaurant