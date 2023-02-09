Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kenny's on the Green

661 Riverside Driver

Riverhead, NY 11901

Appetizers

Soup De Jour

$5.00+

Sausage & Cabbage Soup

$5.00+

Chilled Seseame Tuna

$16.00

sesame crusted ahi tuna, ponzu sauce, wasabi, seaweed salad

Grilled Brie

$16.00

green apple, candied pecans, crostini, balsamic glaze

Baked Clams

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

house-made marinara

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Garlic, white wine broth

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

cheese sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

marinara

Wings

$16.00

Boneless Chicken Bites

$14.00

mild/ hot/ honey BBQ

Sandwiches

NY Strip Dip

$19.00

sliced steak, crispy onions, mozzarella, au jus, club roll, side of fries

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$15.00

roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry mayo, french fries

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a club roll, side of fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Caesar Salad Wrap

$15.00

grilled chicken, romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing, side of fries

Pastrami Reuben

$17.00

sauteéd onions, swiss, mustard, rye, side of fries

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

lemon, coleslaw, french fries

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, tartar, lemon

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

tomato, bacon, side of fries

Turkey Club

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, side of fries

B.L.T.

$14.00

mayo, side of fries

Chicken Salad

$13.00

mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, side of fries

Tuna Salad Melt

$13.00

on whole wheat

KOTG Burger

$15.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$14.00

honey mustard, side of fries

Stacked Pastrami Burger

$20.00

stacked with pastrami, sauteed onions, swiss

Mac & Cheese Burger

$20.00

bacon

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Marinated Angus Sliders

$15.00

bacon jam, cheddar, french fries

Tennessee Pork Sandwich

$15.00

coleslaw, cheddar, french fries

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00

Salads

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

bleu cheese, bacon, cucumber, tomato, red onion

All hours
Sunday8:40 am - 11:15 am
Monday8:40 am - 11:15 am
Tuesday8:40 am - 11:15 am
Wednesday8:40 am - 11:15 am
Thursday8:40 am - 11:15 am
Friday8:40 am - 11:15 am
Saturday8:40 am - 11:15 am
