Kenny’s Westside Pub Peoria, IL
574 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We're taking every precaution possible, including proper distancing of tables, employees wearing masks, with hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant.
Location
112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL 61602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe - 301 SW Water Street
No Reviews
301 SW Water Street Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurant
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery - 619 SW Water ST
4.0 • 473
619 SW Water ST Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurant