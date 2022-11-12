Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kenny’s Westside Pub Peoria, IL

574 Reviews

$$

112 SW Jefferson Ave

Peoria, IL 61602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Chicken Strips
Fries

Appetizers

Chicken Strips

$8.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Crab Cakes

$12.95
Corned Beef Quesadilla

Corned Beef Quesadilla

$8.95

Black & Tan Onion Rings

$8.95

Irish Nachos

$7.95
*NEW* Dill Pickle Soup bowl

*NEW* Dill Pickle Soup bowl

$7.95

*NEW* Dill Pickle Soup cup

$5.95

Portobello Fries

$8.95

Westside Pretzels & Cheese

$7.95

Wings

$14.95

8 WINGS PER ORDER, WITH RANCH ON THE SIDE. CHOOSE ONE WING SAUCE PER ORDER

Tots

$4.95

Tots With Cheese

$5.95

Fries

$4.95

Fries With Cheese

$5.95

Cup of Irish Stew

$5.95

Entrees

*NEW* Steak Burger

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Fish & Chips

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Hand Pounded Tenderloin

$12.95

Irish Sausage

$10.95

Irish Stew

$8.95

Reuben

$9.95

Reuben Burger

$12.95
Sean's Dublin Dip

Sean's Dublin Dip

$10.95

Impossible Burger

$12.95

Salads/Wraps

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Corned Beef Wrap

$10.95

Side Salad

$3.95
Strawberry Walnut Salad

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$9.95

Veggie Salad

$8.95

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.95

Hippie Veggie Pizza Flatbread

$10.95

Margherita Flatbread

$10.95

The Irish Potato Flatbread

$13.95

Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Side Of

Cole Slaw A la Carte

$2.95
Mac N' Cheese A la Carte

Mac N' Cheese A la Carte

$3.95

Potato Salad A la Carte

$2.95

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of French

$1.00

Side of Fat Free Ranch

$1.00

Side of Creamy Italian

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side of Chipotle

$1.00

Side of Mild

$1.00

Side of Hot

$1.00

Side of Fiery

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$1.00

Side of Spicy Garlic

$1.00

Side of Spicy Sweet Chili

$1.00

Side of Teriyaki Parm

$1.00

Side of Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Side of Tangy Honey BBQ

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Side of 1000 Island

$1.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
We're taking every precaution possible, including proper distancing of tables, employees wearing masks, with hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant.

Website

Location

112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL 61602

Directions

Kenny’s Westside Pub image
Kenny’s Westside Pub image
Kenny’s Westside Pub image

