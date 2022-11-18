Restaurant header imageView gallery

Keno's Restaurant, Anaheim Hills

5750 E. La Palma Ave

Anaheim, CA 92807

Popular Items

Large New York Steak (10 oz)
Cobb Salad
Bacon & Eggs

Condiments

Per a recent California law (AB-1276), merchants must also customize their menu to include the specific single-use utensils and standard condiments available for consumers to select for their order. Merchants should only provide utensils if they are requested by a consumer.

Ketchup Packet

Ketchup (2 oz. souffle cup)

Syrup (1.4 oz)

Sugar Free Syrup (1.1 oz)

Whipped Butter (2 oz. souffle cup)

A1 Original Sauce Packet (0.5 oz)

Tabasco Pepper Sauce Packet (3g)

Tapatio Salsa Picante Packet (.25 oz)

Cholula Hot Sauce Packet (.25 oz)

Mustard Packet

Smuckers Pure Honey (0.5 oz)

Smuckers Concord Grape Jelly (0.5 oz)

Smuckers Strawberry Jam (0.5 oz)

Smuckers Blackberry Jam (0.5 oz)

Smuckers Orange Marmalade (0.5 oz)

Pure Cane Sugar Packet

Equal Original Packet

Splenda Sweetener Packet

Sweet 'N Low Packet

Coffee Creamer- French Vanilla

Coffee Creamer- Half & Half

Coffee Creamer- Non Dairy Creamer

Horseradish (2 oz. souffle cup)

Tartar Sauce (2 oz. souffle cup)

Sour Cream (2 oz. souffle cup)

Chives (2 oz. souffle cup)

Parmesan Cheese (2 oz. souffle cup)

Cranberry Sauce (2 oz. souffle cup)

Cocktail Sauce (2 oz. souffle cup)- Available Thursday-Saturday Evening

Lemon Wedges (4 oz. souffle cup)

Ranch Dressing (4 oz. souffle cup)

$0.25

Bleu Cheese Dressing (4 oz. souffle cup)

$0.25

Thousand Island Dressing (4 oz. souffle cup)

$0.25

Italian Dressing (4 oz. souffle cup)

$0.25

Honey Mustard (4 oz. souffle cup)

$0.25

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing (4 oz. souffle cup)

$0.25

Crackers-Saltines

Crackers-Breadsticks

Butter Chips

Utensils

Single Use Dinner Napkin

Single Use Utensil Packet

Drinking Straw

Chef's Selection

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.99

5 oz grilled corned beef and three large country fresh eggs any style. Served with your choice of golden hash browns, O'Brien potatoes, cottage cheese or tomatoes and toast with jelly or two pancakes.