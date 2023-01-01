Kenosha Taphouse
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Wisconsin’s Largest tap house brings you 60 draft options from wine, craft beer, seltzers and ciders!
Location
125 56th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140
