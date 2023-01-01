Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kenosha Taphouse

review star

No reviews yet

125 56th Street

Kenosha, WI 53140

Food

Apps

Arty Dip

$13.00

Wisco Cheese Curds

$11.00

House Sliders

$11.00

Tap House Wings

$11.00

Get Em Boneless

$11.00

Fish Fry Tacos

$13.00

Giant Pretzel

$16.00

Loaded Tator Tots

$14.00

Sandwiches

KTH Burger

$15.00

Classic Burger

$13.00

KTH Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Entree

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$17.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Cajun Spiced Alfredo

$16.00

Spicy Glazed Salmon

$19.00

Soups and Salads

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$16.00

KTH Chef's Salad

$16.00

Flatbread

Tap House Original Flatbread

$15.00

Tap House BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Mediterranean Veggie Medley

$15.00

Kids Menu

Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Mini Sliders

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Tots

$4.00

Beverages

Tap

Open Tap

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.95

Seasonal Dessert

$8.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wisconsin’s Largest tap house brings you 60 draft options from wine, craft beer, seltzers and ciders!

125 56th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140

