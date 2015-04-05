  • Home
  • /
  • Flowood
  • /
  • Kenova Smokehouse - Top Street - 1006 Top Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kenova Smokehouse - Top Street 1006 Top Street

review star

No reviews yet

1006 Top Street

Flowood, MS 39232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

Loaded Queso Bacon Fries

$14.00

House-cut fries, bacon, queso, green onion, and ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Jack Cheese, Smoked Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, & Pico.

Trashed Ribs

$14.00

1lb. of crispy deep-fried ribs tossed in sweet sauce and minced garlic. Served w/ White BBQ.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Queso, Pico, White BBQ, Sweet Sauce

Smoked Wings

$13.00

1lb. of wings deep fried & tossed w/ Dry Rub. Served White BBQ

Cast Iron Cornbread

$8.00

w/ Honey Butter

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Texas Twinkies

$4.00

Frito Pie

$8.00

Sandwiches - Served w/ 1 side.

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

6 ounces of sliced brisket on a toasted brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

6 ounces of pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

6 ounces of pulled chicken on a toasted brioche bun

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$13.00

6 ounces of burnt ends on a toasted brioche bun

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

6 ounces of pulled chicken, 2 slices of bacon, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche bun

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

6 ounces of smoked sausage on a toasted brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, White BBQ.

Flowood Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Friend chicken sandwich tossed in Flowood Hot sauce on a toasted brioche bun with Cole slaw and house pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.00

8 ounces of brisket mixed with caramelized onions on a toasted brioche bun

The Choppie

$14.00

Platters - Served w/ 2 Sides and Bread.

Served with 3 sides and cornbread.

Pick 2 Platter

$18.00

2 meat combo platter.

Pick 3 Platter

$25.00

3 meat combo platter.

Pick 4 Platter

$32.00

4 meat combo platter.

Almost Heaven Platter

$32.00

4 ribs, brisket, pulled pork, sausage link.

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.00

8 ounces of pulled pork.

Burnt Ends Platter

$18.00

8 ounces of burnt ends.

Brisket Platter

$18.00

8 ounces of sliced brisket.

Ribs - 1 Pound Platter

$18.00

1 pound of spare pork ribs

Ribs - 2 Pound Platter

$30.00

2 pounds of spare pork ribs

Trashed Ribs Platter - 1 Pound

$19.00

Trashed Ribs Platter - 2 Pounds

$32.00

1/2 Chicken Platter

$15.00

1/2 of a smoked chicken

Pulled Chicken Platter

$16.00

8 ounces of pulled chicken

Smoked Wing Platter

$15.00

8 smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce or rub

Chicken Tendies Platter

$15.00

5 Crispy Chicken Strips.

Smoked Sausage Platter

$15.00

8 ounces of cajun sausage

Veggie Plate

$10.00

3 Sides & Cornbread.

Smash Burgers

The Smash Burger

$13.00

White American, Bacon, Comeback, Pickled Red Onion.

The Deluxe

$13.00

White American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo.

The Smokehouse

$13.00

White American, Bacon, Crispy Fried Onions, Sweet BBQ.

The Brunch

$13.00

White American, Bacon, Sunny Egg, Comeback.

The Melt

$13.00

Sourdough, White American, Caramelized Onions, Comeback.

Family Meal

1/2 pound each pulled pork, brisket, and smoked sausage, 1 half chicken, 2 pint sides, cast iron cornbread or toasted buns, 8 oz of BBQ sauce and a gallon of tea.

Family Meal

$60.00

1/2 pound each pulled pork, brisket, and smoked sausage, 1 half chicken, 2 pint sides, cast iron cornbread or toasted buns, 8 oz of BBQ sauce, and a gallon of tea.

Salads

Large House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, White Cheddar, Cornbread Croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Banana Pudding

vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, whipped cream, bananas

BTS Cake

$7.00

Sides

Brisket Chili

$4.00

Yellow onions, poblanos, brisket, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, kidney beans, chili powder, house seasoning, cumin, brown sugar, chicken stock

Brown Sugar Yams

$4.00

Yams, butter, brown sugar, white sugar, salt, cinnamon, lemon

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mayo, white sugar, celery seeds, apple cider vinegar, sour cream, house seasoning

Collard Greens

$4.00

Yellow onions, minced garlic, house seasoning, pulled pork, chicken stock, brown sugar, Worcestershire, apple cider vinegar, crushed red pepper

Cornbread

$4.00

Cornmeal, four, baking powder, cayenne, salt, sugar, eggs, buttermilk, butter

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

deep fried Brussel sprouts tossed in bbq rub and house seasoning

Fried Okra

$4.00

Fried okra tossed in bbq rub and house seasoning

Fries

$4.00

Hand cut fries tossed in house seasoning

Garlic Toast

$4.00

toasted with garlic butter

Green Beans

$4.00

green beans sautéed in vegetable oil, house seasoning, and minced garlic

House Pickles

$4.00

house pickles made with apple cider vinegar, crushed red pepper, sugar, salt, dill, pickling spices

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

milk, heavy cream, house seasoning, white American cheese

Pit Beans

$4.00

Yellow onions, poblanos, minced garlic, salt, Busch, bbq rub, sweet sauce, mustard, great northern beans, pulled pork, brown sugar

Potato Salad

$4.00

Red potatoes, mayo, sour cream, pickle juice, whole grain mustard, house seasoning, lemon

Queso

$4.00

White American cheese, heavy cream, milk, tomatoes, poblanos

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Side House Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, White Cheddar, Cornbread Croutons

Toasted Bun

$2.00

Toasted with butter

White Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Milk, chicken stock, cayenne, paprika, grits, monetary jack, parmesan, butter

Rubs, Sauces & Dressings

Sweet Sauce

$0.50

Apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire, white sugar, brown sugar, chili powder, granulated garlic, granulated onion, paprika, molasses, ketchup

White BBQ

$0.50

Mayo, apple cider vinegar, pepper, whole grain mustard, salt sugar, minced garlic, horseradish

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Mustard, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, ketchup, Worcestershire, granulated garlic, granulated onion, salt, pepper, chili powder, hot sauce

Tangy Texan

$0.50

ketchup, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper

Sweet Heat

$0.50

Mix of sweet sauce and spicy vinegar with cayenne

Spicy Vinegar

$0.50

Apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, salt, crushed red pepper, cayenne, hot sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo, buttermilk, ranch seasoning

Caesar

$0.50

House Vinaigrette

$0.50

salad oil, apple cider vinegar, white sugar, whole grain mustard, garlic cloves, house seasoning

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Mayo, Worcestershire, pickle juice, granulated garlic, pepper, salt, cayenne

BBQ Rub - 8 oz

$8.00

Drink

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

To go water or ice

$0.25

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.00

A la Carte

Pint Side

$7.00

Quart Side

$13.00

Gallon Side

$40.00

Sparerib Pound

$12.00

Brisket Pound

$24.00

Pulled Chicken Pound

$16.00

Pulled Pork Pound

$16.00

Smoked Sausage Pound

$15.00

Cornbread - 8ct.

$12.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Lemonade

$7.00

Burnt Ends Pound

$24.00

BBQ Sauce - 32 oz

$10.00

BBQ Sauce - 16 oz

$7.00

BBQ Sauce - 8 oz

$4.00

1/2 Chicken

$10.00

Chilled Pork Butt

$45.00

Merch

Trucker Hat

$25.00

T Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1006 Top Street, Flowood, MS 39232

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Primos Cafe of Flowood
orange starNo Reviews
2323 Lakeland Dr Flowood, MS 39232-8879
View restaurantnext
Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood
orange starNo Reviews
3010 Lakeland cove Suite i8 Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Soulshine Pizza - Flowood
orange starNo Reviews
Flowood Drive Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Cups in the Quarter
orange starNo Reviews
1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Flowood, MS
orange star4.3 • 1,200
4245 Lakeland Dr. Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - JACKSON
orange starNo Reviews
200 District Boulevard Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flowood

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Flowood, MS
orange star4.3 • 1,200
4245 Lakeland Dr. Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Flowood
orange star4.3 • 697
115 Laurel Park Cove Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Kenova Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 15
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0115 - Jackson-Flowood, MS
orange star5.0 • 2
163 Ridge Way Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flowood
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (18 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
No reviews yet
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston