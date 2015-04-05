Kenova Smokehouse - Top Street 1006 Top Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1006 Top Street, Flowood, MS 39232
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood
No Reviews
3010 Lakeland cove Suite i8 Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurant