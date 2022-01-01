Kenova Smokehouse
15 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Kenova Smokehouse is passionate about food, especially our BBQ. We serve a blended southern style of BBQ. That means Texas brisket, Memphis pulled pork, St. Louis ribs and pork steaks, and local Mississippi sausage. We want every dish we serve to be the best you have ever had so we source top-quality ingredients.
Location
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA, Flowood, MS 39232
