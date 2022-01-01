Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kenova Smokehouse

15 Reviews

640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA

Flowood, MS 39232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 2 Platter
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Starters

Loaded Queso Bacon Fries

$14.00

House cut fries, brisket chili, queso, green onion, and comeback sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Jack Cheese, Smoked Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, & Pico.

Trashed Ribs

$14.00

1lb. of crispy deep-fried ribs tossed in sweet sauce and minced garlic. Served w/ White BBQ.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Queso, Pico, White BBQ, Sweet Sauce

Smoked Wings

$13.00

1lb. of wings deep fried & tossed w/ Dry Rub. Served White BBQ

Cast Iron Cornbread

$8.00

w/ Honey Butter

Texas Twinkies

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches - Served w/ 1 side.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

6 ounces of sliced turkey on a toasted brioche bun

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

6 ounces of sliced brisket on a toasted brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

6 ounces of pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

6 ounces of pulled chicken on a toasted brioche bun

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$13.00

6 ounces of burnt ends on a toasted brioche bun

Smash Burger

$12.00

White American, Bacon, Comeback Sauce, Pickled Red Onion.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Melt

$14.00

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

6 ounces of smoked sausage on a toasted brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, White BBQ.

Flowood Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Friend chicken sandwich tossed in Flowood Hot sauce on a toasted brioche bun with Cole slaw and house pickles

Brisket Cheesesteak

$14.00

8 ounces of brisket mixed with caramelized onions on a toasted brioche bun

Smokehouse Burger

$12.00

1/2 Pound Burger w/ White American, Crispy Fried Onions, Bacon, and Sweet BBQ Sauce.

Meat & 3 Platters - Served w/ 3 Sides and Bread.

Served with 3 sides and cornbread.

Pick 2 Platter

$18.00

2 meat combo platter.

Almost Heaven Platter

$32.00

4 ribs, brisket, pulled pork, sausage link.

Smoked Turkey Platter

$15.00

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.00

Burnt Ends Platter

$18.00

Brisket Platter

$18.00

Ribs - 1 Pound Platter

$18.00

Ribs - 2 Pound Platter

$30.00

1/2 Chicken Platter

$15.00

Pulled Chicken Platter

$16.00

Smoked Wing Platter

$15.00

Chicken Tendies Platter

$15.00

5 Crispy Chicken Strips.

Smoked Sausage Platter

$14.00

Veggie Plate

$10.00

3 Sides & Cornbread.

Family Meal

1/2 pound each pulled pork, brisket, and smoked sausage, 1 half chicken, 2 pint sides, cast iron cornbread or toasted buns, 8 oz of BBQ sauce and a gallon of tea.

Family Meal

$60.00

1/2 pound each pulled pork, brisket, and smoked sausage, 1 half chicken, 2 pint sides, cast iron cornbread or toasted buns, 8 oz of BBQ sauce, and a gallon of tea.

Salads

Large House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, White Cheddar, Cornbread Croutons. Ranch or House Vinaigrette.

Large Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Chocolate Fried Pies

$7.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Sides

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Pit Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Brown Sugar Yams

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Side House Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, White Cheddar, Cornbread Croutons. Ranch or House Vinaigrette.

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Brisket Chili

$4.00

White Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Creamed Corn

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

House Pickles

$4.00

Toasted Bun

$2.00

Queso

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Garlic Toast

$4.00

Kids Menu - 10 and Under Only Please - Must order 1 adult entree per 2 kids meals.

Please order at least 1 adult entree per 2 kids meals.

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Rubs, Sauces & Dressings

Sweet Sauce

$0.25

White BBQ

$0.25

Carolina Gold

$0.25

Tangy Texan

$0.25

Sweet Heat

$0.25

Spicy Vinegar

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

BBQ Ranch

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

House Vinaigrette

$0.25

Comeback Sauce

$0.25

BBQ Rub - 8 oz

$8.00

Secret Smash Burgers

Bacon, Egg, & Cheeseburger

$12.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, White American, Comeback Sauce.

Smokehouse Burger

$12.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Crispy Fried Onions, White American, BBQ Sauce.

The Deluxe

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayonaise, White American.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Caramelized Onions, White American, Comeback Sauce.

The Slinger

$14.00

K-Mac

$14.00

Queso Burger

$12.00

A la Carte

Pint Side

$7.00

Quart Side

$13.00

Gallon Side

$40.00

Sparerib Pound

$12.00

Pork Steak

$22.00

Brisket Pound

$24.00

Pulled Chicken Pound

$16.00

Pulled Pork Pound

$16.00

Smoked Sausage Pound

$15.00

Cornbread - 8ct.

$12.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.00

Burnt Ends Pound

$24.00

BBQ Sauce - 32 oz

$10.00

BBQ Sauce - 16 oz

$7.00

BBQ Sauce - 8 oz

$4.00

1/2 Chicken

$10.00

Thanksgiving Turkey

$85.99

Cranberry Sauce

$13.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Kool-Aid

$2.50

Water

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Merch

Trucker Hat

$25.00

T Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kenova Smokehouse is passionate about food, especially our BBQ. We serve a blended southern style of BBQ. That means Texas brisket, Memphis pulled pork, St. Louis ribs and pork steaks, and local Mississippi sausage. We want every dish we serve to be the best you have ever had so we source top-quality ingredients.

Website

Location

640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA, Flowood, MS 39232

Directions

Gallery
Kenova Smokehouse image
Kenova Smokehouse image
Kenova Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Super Shakes of Reservoir Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
109 Spann Dr Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Willy B's Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1149 Old Fannin Road Suite 7 Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Chillin' On The Rez
orange starNo Reviews
111 Spann Drive Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Chillin on the Rez - Truck 1 - 111 Spann Dr
orange starNo Reviews
111 Spann Dr Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Asahi sushi & sake - 1149 old fannin rd suite 29
orange starNo Reviews
1149 old fannin rd suite 29 Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Shaggy's
orange starNo Reviews
1733 Spillway Road Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flowood

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Flowood, MS
orange star4.3 • 1,200
4245 Lakeland Dr. Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Flowood
orange star4.3 • 697
115 Laurel Park Cove Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0115 - Jackson-Flowood, MS
orange star5.0 • 2
163 Ridge Way Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flowood
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston