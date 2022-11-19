Ken's Bayside Pizza & Subs 37232 Lighthouse Rd #104
478 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
37232 Lighthouse Rd #104, Selbyville, DE 19975
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant - 37234 Lighthouse Rd
No Reviews
37234 Lighthouse Rd Selbyville, DE 19975
View restaurant
Ocean Side Pizzeria - Fenwick Island
No Reviews
205 Coastal Hwy Fenwick Island, DE 19944
View restaurant
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant