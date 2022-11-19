A map showing the location of Ken's Bayside Pizza & Subs 37232 Lighthouse Rd #104View gallery

Ken's Bayside Pizza & Subs 37232 Lighthouse Rd #104

478 Reviews

$

37232 Lighthouse Rd #104

Selbyville, DE 19975

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.75

Spaghetti NO Balls

$7.95

Baked Rigatoni & Cheese w/ Meatballs

$9.95

Baked Rigatoni & Cheese

$8.75

Chicken Parmesan

$9.75

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.75

Side Orders

French Fries

$4.75

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Beach Fries

$8.00

Fries topped with Mozzarella Cheese & Bacon Comes with a side of Ranch

Gravy Fries

$5.00

Disco Fries

$7.50

Fries topped with Gravy and Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Fries

$6.50

Fries topped with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Fingers

$9.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Mushroom Caps

$8.00

Broccoli Bites

$8.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Pierogies

$8.00

Wings

$15.50

10 Piece Wings in your choice of sauce

OG Wings

$15.50

Breaded wings, Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese on the side

Fried Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$14.95

Comes with Fries & Cole Slaw

Clam Strip Platter

$14.95

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Chili

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side of Meatballs

$6.20

Side of Gravy

$1.25

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.45

Onions, Pickles, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, & Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$7.45

Black Olives, Tomatoes, Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese

Chef Salad

$10.00

Onions, Pickles, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Ham, & Turkey

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Onions, Pickles, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, & Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad

$8.45

Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese

Antipasto Salad

$10.45

Onions, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Salami, Capicola, & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Black Olives, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese

Desserts

Ken's Sweet Puffs

$3.50

Sweet-A-Bole

$6.95

Apple OR Cherry flavored

Cannoli

$3.50Out of stock

Only sold in the SUMMER

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.25

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.85

Pizza Slice

$2.95

White Pizza

$15.85+

Olive Oil, Garlic, Cheese, & Onions

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.75+

Buffalo Sauce (hot sauce & blue cheese), Cheese, & Grilled Chicken

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.75+

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, & Grilled Chicken

Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.75+

Veggie Pizza

$23.25+

Mushrooms, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, & Tomatoes

Meatlover's Pizza

$24.25+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, & Ham

Ken's Bomber Pizza

$27.25+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Ground Beef, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, & Anchovies

Calzone

$14.75+

Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta, & Ham

Ken-A-Bolle

$15.25+

Hot Subs

Cheesesteak

$13.25+

Steak

$12.75+

Chicken Steak

$12.75+

Italian Cheesesteak

$13.25+

Pizza sauce, Fried Onions, Fried Sweet Peppers, Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.25+

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.25+

Spicy Jerk Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.25+

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.75+

Hamburger Sub

$12.25+

Meatball Sub w/ Cheese

$13.25+

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.25+

Chicken Parmesan

$13.25+

Pizza Burger

$12.75+

Pizza Steak

$13.25+

Pizza Sub

$11.25+

Chicken Supreme

$13.25+

Chicken Tenders, Bacon, and Provolone Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$13.25+

Grilled Veggie Melt

$12.50+

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Oil/Vinegar OR Mayonnaise

Sausage Onions & Peppers

$13.25+

Cold Subs

Italian Cold Cut

$13.25+

Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, & Ham

Turkey & Cheese

$13.25+

Turkey

$12.75+

Ken's Special Club

$13.25+

Ham, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, & Turkey

Ham and Cheese

$13.25+

Chicken Caesar

$13.25+

Caesar Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Grilled Chicken, & Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Salad

$13.25+

Cold Veggie

$9.15+

OIl or Mayo, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sweet Peppers, & Hot Peppers

Roast Beef

$13.75+

Tuna

$12.75+

Grilled Chicken

$13.25+

Stuffed Sandwiches

B.L.T. w/ Mayo

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Hamburger

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Triple Decker Club

$9.50

Pork BBQ

$8.00

Comes with Cole Slaw

Roast Beef

$9.50

Tuna

$7.50

Turkey

$7.50

Turkey Reuben

$8.00

Rye Bread, 1000 Island Dressing

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

White American & Provolone Cheese

Soda

Small Fountain Drink

$1.75

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.00

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00

20 oz Coke

$2.50

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20 oz Sprite

$2.50

20 oz Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

20 oz Fanta Orange

$2.50

20 oz Fanta Grape

$2.50

20 oz Fuse Lemon Tea

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz Dasani Water

$2.50

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50

Chips

Small Chip

$2.19

Large Chip

$4.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

37232 Lighthouse Rd #104, Selbyville, DE 19975

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant - 37234 Lighthouse Rd
orange starNo Reviews
37234 Lighthouse Rd Selbyville, DE 19975
View restaurantnext
Ocean Side Pizzeria - Fenwick Island
orange starNo Reviews
205 Coastal Hwy Fenwick Island, DE 19944
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Original Greene Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
11601 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
The Original Greene Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
11601 COASTAL HIGHWAY OCEAN CITY, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort - 10100 Coastal Highway
orange starNo Reviews
10100 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Selbyville
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston