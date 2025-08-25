- Home
- /
- Birmingham
- /
- Kens BBQ
Kens BBQ
4437 Pinson Valley Parkway
Birmingham, AL 35215
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
Pork, chicken, or sausage.$5.49
Large BBQ Sandwich
Pork, chicken, or sausage.$6.49OUT OF STOCK
Open Face BBQ Sandwich
Pork or chicken. Served with fries.$8.49
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato.$4.99
Chicken Club
Smoked or fried chicken with mayo, lettuce, tomato, cheese and bacon.$6.49
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Hot sandwich filled with cheese that has been pan cooked or grilled.$2.49
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Catfish Sandwich
Comes with Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise$7.99
Order Of Meat$4.99
Add Slaw$0.85
Special$6.75
Bologna sandwich$3.99
Plates
Large BBQ Plate
Plate of Pork, Chicken or Smoked sausage. With 3 sides$10.99
Large Combo Plate
Your choice of 2 meats: Pork, Chicken and Smoked sausage. With 3 sides$11.99
Large Triple Plate
Pork, chicken, and sausage. With 3 sides$12.50
Ham Steak Plate
With 2 sides$11.99
Chicken Tender Plate
4 chicken tenders (original or Buffalo style) with your choice of 2 sides.$10.25
Small BBQ Plate
Sliced upon request. With 3 sides$10.25
Small Combo Plate
Your choice of 2 meats. With 3 sides$10.99
Small Triple Plate
Pork, chicken, and sausage. With 3 sides$11.50
Hamburger Steak
With 2 sides$9.50
Catfish Plate
With 2 sides$14.99
Vegetable Plate
With 3 sides$7.50
Wing Plate
6 wings and 2 sides$10.99
Burgers
Hamburger
5.3 oz Hamburger. Comes with Mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. The hamburger can also be made a cheeseburger or bacon cheeseburger.$5.79
Double Burger
Comes with Mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.$7.79
Jalapeno Burger
Comes with jalapeño, grilled onions, cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.$6.99
Red Neck Burger
5.3 oz Hamburger. Comes with Mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, BBQ pork, bacon, American cheese, onion ring, topped with BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.$11.99
Sides
Potatoes
Large BBQ Potato
Topped with pork bbq, butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, real bacon bits, and Ken's famous BBQ sauce or red sauce.$10.49
Large Chicken Potato
Topped with chicken, butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, real bacon bits, and Ken's famous BBQ sauce or red sauce.$10.49
Large Chicken and Pork Potato
Topped with chicken, pork, butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, real bacon bits, and Ken's famous BBQ sauce or red sauce.$10.99
Large Loaded Potato
Topped with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits.$5.49
Large Plain Potato$4.99
Small BBQ Potato
Topped with pork bbq, butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, real bacon bits, and Ken's famous BBQ sauce or red sauce.$8.99
Small Chicken Potato
Topped with chicken, butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, real bacon bits, and Ken's famous BBQ sauce or red sauce.$8.99
Small Chicken and Pork Potato
Topped with chicken, pork, butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, real bacon bits, and Ken's famous BBQ sauce or red sauce.$9.49
Small Loaded Potato
Topped with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits.$4.49
Small Plain Potato$3.99
Salads
Large Pork Salad
Salad topped with pork bbq, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$9.99
Large Smoked Chicken Salad
Salad topped with smoked chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$9.99
Large Chef Salad
Salad topped with smoked chicken, pork bbq, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$10.49
Large House Salad
Salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$5.79
Large Chicken Tender Salad
Salad topped with Original or Buffalo chicken tenders, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$9.99
Small Pork Salad
Salad topped with pork bbq, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$8.49
Small Smoked Chicken Salad
Salad topped with smoked chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$8.49
Small Chef Salad
Salad topped with smoked chicken, pork bbq, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$8.99
Small House Salad
Salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$4.55
Small Chicken Tender Salad
Salad topped with Original or Buffalo chicken tenders, cucumbers, tomatoes, Greek peppers, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits. Your choice of dressing.$8.49
Ribs
Rib Basket
3 ribs smoked and basted with Ken's famous BBQ sauce with 1 side.$9.99
Riblet
Bite sized ribs served with french fries.$9.99
Rib Plate
5 bones smoked and basted with Ken's famous BBQ sauce. Your choice of 2 sides.$14.99
Rib Combo
3 bones smoked and basted with Ken's famous BBQ sauce with pork, chicken or smoked sausage. Your choice of 2 sides.$14.99
1 Slab of Ribs
Our meaty spare ribs are smoked and basted with Ken's famous sweet sauce.$24.99
Half Slab of Ribs
Our meaty spare ribs are smoked and basted with Ken's famous sweet sauce.$13.99
1 Rib Bone$2.49
Ribs Sandwich 1 bone
Center cut for an additional charge.$2.69
Ribs Sandwich 2 bones
Center cut for an additional charge.$4.99
Ribs Sandwich 3 bones
Center cut for an additional charge.$6.99
Drinks
Ken's BBQ to go
Half Pound Of Meat$7.99
Whole Slab Of Ribs
Our meaty spare ribs are smoked and basted with Ken's famous BBQ sauce. Your choice of 2 sides.$24.99
Half Slab Of Ribs
Our meaty spare ribs are smoked and basted with Ken's famous BBQ sauce. Your choice of 2 sides.$13.99
Whole Hickory Smoked Butt$44.99
1 Pound Of Meat$14.49
Baked Beans- To Go
Potato Salad- To Go
Collard Greens- To Go
Cole Slaw- To Go
Mac & Cheese- To Go
BBQ Value Meal
Your choice of pork bbq, smoked chicken, or sausage with one side.$25.99
Rib Value Meal
Our famous smoked ribs with your choice of two sides.$35.99
Extra
Kids meals
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
No-frills neighborhood nook preparing BBQ & other Southern-style eats for breakfast, lunch & dinner.
4437 Pinson Valley Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35215