rykn / kodo 710 South Santa Fe Avenue

Restaurant info

kodō is a kyoto-influenced modern izakaya + sushi restaurant by chef yoya takahashi, located in the arts district of downtown los angeles. the menu features sushi, robata, and izakaya favorites. at kodō, guests can enjoy a range of dining experiences - from a sushi omakase offering at the sushi bar, open air izakaya dining, and private dining. kodō also serves craft cocktails and a highly curated selection of sake, beer and wine.