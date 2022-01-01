rykn / kodo 710 South Santa Fe Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
kodō is a kyoto-influenced modern izakaya + sushi restaurant by chef yoya takahashi, located in the arts district of downtown los angeles. the menu features sushi, robata, and izakaya favorites. at kodō, guests can enjoy a range of dining experiences - from a sushi omakase offering at the sushi bar, open air izakaya dining, and private dining. kodō also serves craft cocktails and a highly curated selection of sake, beer and wine.
Location
710 South Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90021
