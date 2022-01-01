Restaurant header imageView gallery

rykn / kodo 710 South Santa Fe Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

710 South Santa Fe Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Order Again

izakaya

gobo chips

$8.00

Swimming Shishito

$12.00

dashimaki

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Nanban

$16.00

Agedashi

$16.00

salad

bonito caesar

$16.00

seaweed shiso salad

$12.00

sashimi

seared sea bream

$24.00

O Toro Sudachi Ponzu

$42.00

Sweet Salmon

$22.00

5 selection sashimi -gomori

$46.00

8 selection sashimi -hachimori

$66.00

sushi

toro

$20.00+

maguro tuna

$10.00+

hiramasa kingfish

$9.00+

salmon

$9.00+

madai - sea bream

$10.00+

aji- mackerel

$12.00+

Iwashi

$10.00+

hotate

$10.00+

octopus

$10.00+

ikura - salmon

$10.00+

uni

$26.00

Black Cod

$10.00

Halibut

$10.00+

Kamasu

$12.00+Out of stock

Kohada

$20.00

HACHI NIGIR MORI

$33.00

JYU-TEN NIGIRI MORI

$48.00

Shinko

$20.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Seaweed

$1.00

Kanpachi

$10.00

Tamago

$7.00

Sawara

$12.00

Knife Jaw Sushi

$10.00

Rolls / Hand Roll

hakusai-maki

$17.00Out of stock

kodo maki

$19.00

saba bozushi- maki

$15.00Out of stock

hakusai- maki vegan

$12.00Out of stock

handroll trio

$19.00

Premium Trio

$60.00

robata

negima- chicken thigh

$14.00

tsukune- chicken meatball

$15.00

Oyster

$8.00

rib-eye

$26.00

Eggplant

$8.00

Corn

$9.00

Broccoloni

$12.00

Spare Ribs

$20.00

Shime

mushi zushi

$15.00

Cold Sesame Somen

$14.00

Cold Soba

$16.00Out of stock

Omakase Somen

Omakase Udon

Tempra

Bukkake Somen

$16.00

dessert

Basque cheesecake

$14.00

Miso Brownie

$12.00

Cream Puffs

$12.00Out of stock

Mochi Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Mochi Passionfruit

$4.00

Hojicha Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Matcha Ice Cream

$7.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Banana Pudding Mochi

$4.00

Tiramisu

$13.00Out of stock

Mochi Matcha

$4.00

Mochi Lychee

Out of stock

Mochi Coconuts

$4.00Out of stock

Omakase

Kodo Omakase

$150.00

Omakase Dessert

Hot

Cote Du Beuf

$180.00Out of stock

Cauliflower

$11.00Out of stock

Spanish Prawn

$18.00Out of stock

Octopus Skewers

$9.00Out of stock

Sushi of the Day

Sea Snail

$20.00Out of stock

Itoyori Sushi

$10.00

Itoyori Sashimi

$25.00

SeaBreambSp

$26.00

Albacore Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

Albacore Sashimi

$24.00

Knife Jaw Sashimi

$25.00Out of stock

Shin Ika Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

Shin Ika Sushi

$12.00Out of stock

Sawara Sashimi

$30.00

Amber Jack Sashimi

$25.00

Bonito Sashimi

$25.00

cocktail

Avitini

$16.00

Bees Knees

$16.00

Apple Highball

$16.00

Boilermaker

$15.00

Sake

Hakurakusei JDG Glass

$20.00

lunch plates

Sushi Plate

Sushi Plate

$36.00

8 different kind of sushi nigiris. kyuri hand rolls. salad, miso soup

Deluxe Sushi Plate

Deluxe Sushi Plate

$42.00

10 different kind of sushi nigiris. small hand rolls. salad, miso soup

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$32.00

chef's selection chopped fishes and pickles over rice, salad, miso soup

Salmon + Ikura bowl

Salmon + Ikura bowl

$29.00

salmon + yuzu ikura over rice, salad, miso soup

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$21.00

robata grilled chicken, tsuke-mono, rice, tamago, salad, miso soup

Rib Eye Plate

Rib Eye Plate

$26.00

robata grilled rib eye, tsuke-mono, rice, tamago, salad, miso soup

Sock Eye Salmon Plate

Sock Eye Salmon Plate

$29.00

robata grilled salmon, tsuke-mono, rice, tamago, salad, miso soup

Onigiri

$4.00

Hot Dog

$13.00

Yaki Dog

$16.00

Tsukune Sandwich

$16.00

Ham&Cheese

$16.00

Cold Soba

$16.00

Banana Sad

$18.00

Strawberry Sand

$11.00

sushi

Handroll

Handroll

$8.00+
Tuna - Sushi

Tuna - Sushi

$10.00
Tuna - Sashimi

Tuna - Sashimi

$23.00
Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$9.00
Salmon - Sashimi

Salmon - Sashimi

$23.00
Hiramasa King Fish - Sushi

Hiramasa King Fish - Sushi

$10.00
Hiramasa King Fish - Sashimi

Hiramasa King Fish - Sashimi

$23.00
Sea Bream - Sushi

Sea Bream - Sushi

$10.00
Sea Bream - Sashimi

Sea Bream - Sashimi

$25.00

COFFEE

espresso

$4.00

cortado

$5.00

cappuccino

$5.50

americano

$4.00

latte

$6.00

Tensaito

$6.50

naha fizz

$7.00

shikuwasa juice, espresso, soda water

BSC

$6.50

Seasonal Espresso

$5.00

Houjicha Coco

$7.00

TEA DRINKS

turmeric thai

$6.50

ginger chai

$6.50

coconut matcha latte

$7.00

matcha latte

$6.00

matcha + yuzu lemonade

$6.50

TEA

matcha tea

$5.00

dattan soba cha

$4.50

houjichia - usda organic

$4.50

gyokuro - usda organic

$8.00

Iced Sencha

$5.00

Bs Latte

$6.50

PASTRY / CAFE

Cococake

$5.00

Pumpkin

$5.00

Miso B

$5.00

Cookie

$3.00

SAKE-CAFE

Sake High

$13.00

Yuzu Flask

$15.00

Nigori Flask

$26.00

JG Black Flask

$12.00

Snow Angel

$9.00

Toyo canned cocktail

$12.00

Heiwa Kid one cup

$12.00

Shunsetsu Honjozo

$12.00+

KID HARU NAMA

$14.00+

Sai Koshi no kanbai

$75.00

Winter Blossom

$15.00

Lucky Dog

$9.00+

Fragrant

$16.00

BLUE RIVER - SAI

$14.00+

AZUMAICHI JG

$16.00+

Zaku Junmai

$15.00+

Ice Breaker

$15.00

BEER-CAFE

Asahi can

$5.00

Coedo Ipa

$12.00

Sapporo can

$7.00

WINE-CAFE

Tete D`Ange

$14.00

CX

$16.00

Sunset Orange

$14.00

Ferlat Rosa

$16.00

J.mourat Pinot

$15.00

‘Vesplicito’ materVI

$14.00+

Feints Rose Portuguese

$14.00+

Feints Red Italian

$14.00+

Esperanza Blanc

$14.00+

Brkić Greda

$16.00+

Annesanti Suppriscola Barbera Umbria

$14.00+

Why Ru Here

$15.00

Pomalo

$16.00

Note De Biano

$14.00

N/A-CAFE

Kimino Yuzu

$7.00

Fuji Still

$6.00

Fuji Sparkling

$6.00

Mineragua/TopoChico

$5.00

Tap Water

Lychee

$7.00

Catcui Retail

$30.00

Young Coffee

$30.00

LIQUOR-CAFE

DRAM IN A CAN SINGLE

$12.00

DRAM IN A CAN PACK TO GO

$28.00

Domingo To Go

$22.00

Domingo To Stay

$30.00

Mari Ceramics

sake bottle - L

$89.00

ochoko cup - blue

$39.00

Packages

Drinks Package

$50.00

Vegan Food Package

$140.00

Family Style Package

$100.00

Space Rental

Atrium / hour

$200.00

Fire Pit / hour

$300.00

COFFEE

espresso

$4.00

americano

$4.00

latte

$6.00

BSC

$6.50

TEA DRINKS

turmeric thai

$6.50

ginger chai

$6.50

coconut matcha latte

$7.00

matcha latte

$6.00

matcha + yuzu lemonade

$6.50

BEER-CAFE

Asahi can

$5.00

Coedo Ipa

$12.00

Sapporo can

$7.00

bottles to go

espadin // white label

$75.00

wild espadin // bull hide // brown label

$150.00

mexicano // red label

$150.00

bixcuiche matsutake mushroom // green label

$200.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

kodō is a kyoto-influenced modern izakaya + sushi restaurant by chef yoya takahashi, located in the arts district of downtown los angeles. the menu features sushi, robata, and izakaya favorites. at kodō, guests can enjoy a range of dining experiences - from a sushi omakase offering at the sushi bar, open air izakaya dining, and private dining. kodō also serves craft cocktails and a highly curated selection of sake, beer and wine.

Location

710 South Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

