Kensho

review star

No reviews yet

6511-16513 magnolia st

Westminster, CA 92683

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchy Cali
Ninja
I Lava You

Sushi

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Avocado Roll

$9.00
BAKED Salmon

BAKED Salmon

$16.00

California Roll

$11.00
Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$13.00
Crunchy Cali

Crunchy Cali

$15.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

DaKine Roll

$14.00
I Lava You

I Lava You

$16.00
Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$15.00
Ninja

Ninja

$16.00
Seared Salmon Roll

Seared Salmon Roll

$15.00
Spicy Tofu

Spicy Tofu

$12.00
Spider

Spider

$13.00
Sweet P

Sweet P

$11.00
The Don

The Don

$12.00
Yoga Fire

Yoga Fire

$15.00

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Miso Soup

$4.00
Omnipork Gyoza 4pc

Omnipork Gyoza 4pc

$7.50

Handmade in house omnipork gyozas. Fried, served with ponzu sauce

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.50
Tempura Squash Blossoms

Tempura Squash Blossoms

$12.00

Miso-cream cheese & jalapeño stuffed tempura squash blossoms

Calamari 8pc

$12.00

Crispy Rice Tuna 3pc

$12.00

Hand Rolls

Shrimp Hand Roll

Shrimp Hand Roll

$5.50
Spider Hand Roll

Spider Hand Roll

$6.00
Tofu Hand Roll

Tofu Hand Roll

$5.50

TUNA hand roll

$7.00

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$3.50

Spam Nigiri

$3.50

Ramen

Tantanmen

Tantanmen

$15.00

Sides

Fresh Wasabi

$3.50

No Ginger

No Ginger/Wasabi

No Wasabi

Side of Sushi Rice

$4.00

Spicy AF Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Spicy Mayo (2 oz)

$1.00

Sriracha (2 oz)

$1.00

Unagi (Eel) Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Lunch Bento

Tofu Katsu Bento

Tofu Katsu Bento

$16.00Out of stock

Dim sum

Shumai

$10.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Matcha

$3.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$5.50

Sprite

$3.50

Voss Glass Water Bottle

$5.50

Cucumber Lemonade

$5.00

Desserts

Cashew Ice Cream

Cashew Ice Cream

$5.00
Hazelnut Cake

Hazelnut Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Raw Belgian cake with rice whip, hazelnut wafer, and raspberries.

Mochi Ice Cream 1pc

$3.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$15.00Out of stock

Raw Belgian cake, with cashew vanilla ice cream, crushed GF graham, and chocolate crisp.

Ube Crinkle Cookie

Ube Crinkle Cookie

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kenshō is Orange County's first all vegan sushi restaurant. Our small, cozy restaurant offers a variety of sushi rolls. The entire menu is vegan, with gluten-free and soy-free options as well.

Website

Location

6511-16513 magnolia st, Westminster, CA 92683

Directions

Gallery
Kenshō image
Kenshō image

