Kensho
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kenshō is Orange County's first all vegan sushi restaurant. Our small, cozy restaurant offers a variety of sushi rolls. The entire menu is vegan, with gluten-free and soy-free options as well.
Location
6511-16513 magnolia st, Westminster, CA 92683
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.) - 9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A
No Reviews
9600 Bolsa Ave Ste A Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
No Reviews
9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
INI Ristorante - INI Ristorante
No Reviews
16129 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant