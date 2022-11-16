Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kensington Cafe 4141 Adams Ave.

3,871 Reviews

$$

4141 Adams Ave.

San Diego, CA 92116

Order Again

Popular Items

AMERICAN DREAM
HASH BOWL
THE PARKSIDE

Hot Drinks

HOT TEA

$4.00

SPICED CHAI LATTE

$5.50

MUG OF COFFEE

$4.00

S COFFEE TO GO

$2.50

M COFFEE TO GO

$3.00

L COFFEE TO GO

$3.50

S CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00

L CAFE AU LAIT

$4.50

House drip coffee with steamed milk.

S HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

M HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

TEA AU LAIT

$4.50

Hot tea of choice with steamed milk.

LONDON FOG

$5.00

MATCHA LATTE

$5.50

Matcha green tea powder, honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.

S STEAMER

$3.50

12oz steamed milk with flavor of choice.

L STEAMER

$4.00

16oz steamed milk with flavor of choice.

SIDE CREAM

SIDE SUGAR

YERBA MATE LATTE

$6.00

**TO-GO DRINKS**

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

S ESPRESSO

$3.00

D ESPRESSO

$3.50

S MACCHIATO

$3.50

Traditional macchiato. Espresso topped with a dollop of foam.

D MACCHIATO

$4.00

Traditional macchiato. Espresso topped with a dollop of foam.

S CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam.

D CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam.

S AMERICANO

$3.50

D AMERICANO

$4.00

S HAMMERHEAD

$4.00

D HAMMERHEAD

$4.50

S LATTE

$4.00

12oz with 1 shot espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam.

D LATTE

$4.50

16oz with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam.

HONEY LAV LATTE

$6.00

2 shots espresso mixed with housemade lavender syrup, honey and steamed milk.

S MOCHA

$4.50

12oz with 1 shot espresso, mocha powder, and steamed milk.

D MOCHA

$5.50

16oz with 2 shots espresso, mocha powder, and steamed milk.

S WHITE CHOC MOCHA

$5.00

12oz with 1 shot espresso, white chocolate powder, and steamed milk.

D WHITE CHOC MOCHA

$6.00

16oz with 2 shots espresso, white chocolate powder, and steamed milk.

S MEXICAN MOCHA

$5.00

12oz with 1 shot espresso, mocha powder, ibarra chocolate, and steamed milk.

D MEXICAN MOCHA

$6.00

16oz with 2 shots espresso, mocha powder, ibarra chocolate, and steamed milk.

FLYING NUN

$6.50

16oz with 4 shots espresso, sweetened condensed milk, and steamed milk.

ADD SHOT

$1.00

ADD 2 SHOTS

$2.00

Brown Sugar Cardamom Latte

$6.00

**TO-GO DRINKS**

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

NA Beverages

ICED TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.75

NITRO COLD BREW

$6.00

ITALIAN SODA

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

BAMBUCHA KOMBUCHA

$4.00

Thai Ginger or Blueberry

Cream Soda

$1.00

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

ROOTBEER

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

SODA WATER

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

PELLIGRINO

$4.00

to-go water cup

$0.25

Iced Strawberry Matcha

$6.50

**TO-GO DRINKS**

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Blood Orange Italian Soda

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

Blended

BRAINFREEZER

$6.00

Blended espresso drink - 2 shots espresso, frappe mix, flavor and milk of choice, and ice.

MILK SHAKE

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream base with flavor of choice

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.50

SMOOTHIE

$6.00

Fruit smoothie blended with apple juice

SOY MONKEY

$6.00

Soy milk, peanut butter, and banana blended with ice

ADD KALE

$1.00

ADD PB

$0.50

Cocktails

Paloma

$8.00

Vodka soju, grapefruit juice, and soda water over ice with a salted rim.

Screwdriver

$8.00

Vodka Soju and OJ over ice

Vodka Soju Soda

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy Red Beer

$8.00

Our version of a michelada. Tecate and spicy bloody mary mix over ice with a sriracha salt rim

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vodka Soju and spicy bloody mary mix over ice, with a sriracha salt rim

Mimosa (glass)

$10.00

Bottle Mimosa

$30.00

Bottle Champagne

$28.00

Champagne (glass)

$9.00

Creamsicle Mimosa

$12.00

Underwood Cellars 12oz can of Bubbles with OJ, topped with whipped cream.

Add VODKA shot

$3.00

Add LEMON VODKA shot

$3.00

Add TEQUILA shot

$3.00

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Specialty Mimosa

$12.00

SPECIAL SPRITZER

$9.00

Beer

Racer 5 IPA

$7.00

Julian Harvest Apple Cider

$7.00

Tecate

$5.00

Victory Pilsner

$7.00

Alesmith .394 Pale Ale

$7.00

Alesmith Nut Brown Ale

$7.00

Modern Times: Grapefruit IPA

$8.00

21st Amendment: Hell or High Watermelon

$8.00

Wine

Martin Ray Pinot Noir

$17.00

DAOU Pessimist Red Blend

$21.00

St. Francis Cabernet

$16.00

Giesen Sav Blanc

$17.00

Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$16.00

St. Francis Chardonnay

$15.00

Cristalino Sparkling Rose

$15.00

SWEET STUFF

BROWN SUGAR BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$11.00

2 Brown Sugar Buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup on the side.

CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES

$13.00

2 house pancakes with candied walnuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon sugar topped with a cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

BAKED FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Our version of a generous slice of baked french toast with a streusel topping and seasonal fruit compote. *Contains nuts*

ALCALA WAFFLE

$10.00

Plain waffle with butter and syrup on the side.

HONEY GONE NUTS WAFFLE

$13.50

Waffle topped with sliced bananas, honey, and candied walnuts

+ BACON/EGGS

$4.00

+ SAUSAGE/EGGS

$4.00

+ POTATOES/EGGS

$4.00

+ SAUSAGE/POTATOES

$4.00

+ BACON/POTATOES

$4.00

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$13.00

No powdered sugar!

PUMPKIN SPICE WAFFLE

$14.00

GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE

$14.50

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

THE DANIEL

$11.50

Turkey, bacon, black pepper, provolone cheese, and spicy aioli on an everything bagel. *Suggested: add eggs and avocado!

AMERICAN DREAM

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado on an everything bagel

SUB CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$1.00

SUB TEMPEH

$1.00

THE BAUMANN

$12.50

Scrambled eggs, chicken-apple sausage, parmesan cheese, tomato, spinach, and pesto aioli on toasted ciabatta

LOX

$13.00

Lemon cream cheese, cured salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, and sprouts on an everything bagel

SCRAMBLES

TREEHUGGER

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, spinach, mushrooms, tomato, and feta cheese. Potatoes and toast on the side.

THE PARKSIDE

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, red onion, and jack-cheddar cheese. Potatoes and toast on the side.

SPANISH REVIVAL

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, soyrizo, jack-cheddar cheese, green onion, tomato, and cilantro. Potatoes and toast on the side.

PULLED PORK HASH

$14.50

Pulled pork, spiced potatoes and roasted red peppers. Topped with scrambled eggs, crema, and green onions. Toast on the side.

MARLBOROUGH

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, smoked gouda cheese, spinach, red onions, and tomato. Potatoes and toast on the side. *Add chicken-apple sausage at an additional cost.

MARLBOROUGH SAUSAGE

$15.50

SUB PAPAS CALIENTE

$2.00

SUB SAUSAGE

$1.00

SUB FRUIT

$2.00

GREEN EGGS

$14.00Out of stock

Scrambled eggs with pesto, parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts. Served with potatoes and toast on the side.

w/ JAM

SUB ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.00

OTHER EGGS

VEGAN BURRITO

$14.00

Black beans, potatoes, tempeh, vegan cheese, red onion, tomato, and avocado wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Housemade corn tortilla chips in housemade salsa verde, served with black beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, crema, and green onions.

HASH BOWL

$14.00

Potato hash with mushrooms, onions, & parmesan cheese. Topped with poached eggs, avocado, and fresh basil.

VEGGIE BOWL

$14.50

Roasted veggies, kale, and quinoa sauteed with pesto, topped with roasted red pepper puree, parmesan cheese, & poached eggs.

FRITTATA

$11.50

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$14.00

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

GARDEN FRITTATA

$12.50

LIGHTER SIDE

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.50

Avocado spread on thick toasted sourdough topped with basil, red pepper flakes, and radishes.

CRUNCHY MONKEY

$10.50

Crunchy peanut butter, sliced bananas, seasonal berries, and a drizzle of honey on thick toasted sourdough.

AMAZON BOWL

$10.00

Acai served with housemade granola, toasted coconut, and fresh fruit. (Add peanut butter for $1.00 extra!)

PASTRY

BAGEL

$3.00

ADD CREAM CHEESE

$1.00

ADD PB

$1.00

CUP SOUP

$4.50

BOWL SOUP

$8.00

CUP CHILI

$4.50

BOWL CHILI

$8.00

PUMPKIN CHIA PUDDING

$12.00

SANDWICHES AND BURGERS

ADAMS AVE

$12.50

Avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, red onion, sprouts, & green goddess spread on toasted wheat bread. *Add turkey or bacon at an additional charge*

KENSINGTON CLUB

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade gorgonzola spread on toasted sourdough bread.

SURFRIDER

$13.50

Albacore tuna salad, spinach, tomato, sprouts, and mayo on toasted wheat bread. *Make it a melt by adding cheese!*

SURFRIDER MELT

$15.50

MONTEZUMA

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, green chile, tomato, & spicy aioli on toasted sourdough bread.

MILANO

$13.50

Roasted turkey, pesto, provolone, and tomato on toasted whole wheat bread.

GOUDA GRILLED CHEESE

$13.50

Smoked gouda, provolone, apricot preserves, and caramelized onions on toasted sourdough bread.

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

Pulled pork, housemade coleslaw, and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

SPINACH BURGER

$14.50

Housemade vegetarian spinach patty topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & a pesto aioli on a brioche bun.

SPICY CHICKEN BURGER

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, green ortega chile, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, & spicy aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$16.00

Beef patty topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, & mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

SALADS

K CAFE SALAD

$13.50

Mixed greens topped with pears, gorgonzola, and candied walnuts in an herb & balsamic vinaigrette.

SPICY CAESAR

$13.00

Crispy romaine topped with parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, capers, and housemade spicy croutons with a housemade chipotle caesar dressing.

VEGAN POWER SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with lime-toasted pepitas, quinoa, sunflower seeds, carrots, cucumber, tomato, & avocado with a housemade cilantro-lime vinaigrette.

ROASTED VEGGIE SALAD

$15.00

Sauteed kale with rotating seasonal veggies tossed in a garlic vinaigrette & topped with shaved parmesan and dried cranberries.

COBB SALAD

$17.50

Mixed greens topped with bacon, turkey, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and ranch dressing.

COMBO

$12.50

1/2 SALAD

$7.50

SQUASH SALAD

$14.00

Sauteed kale with butternut squash, goat cheese, dried cranberries, and pepitas. Add chicken or bacon for an additional charge.

OTHER BITES

PIO PICO TACOS

$14.50

Soyrizo and potato tacos topped with avocado, crema, & green onions. Served with black beans and our house salsa.

QUESADILLA

$10.00

Melted cheese blend in a whole wheat tortilla, served with salsa & guacamole.

PAPAS CALIENTES

$10.00

House potatoes tossed in spicy aioli, parmesan cheese & green onion.

SIDES

***T0-GO DRINKS**

**TO-GO UTENSILS**

BACON

$3.50

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.00

Jalapeno or plain Sea Salt

BOWL OF FRUIT

$6.50

CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$4.00

CUP OF FRUIT

$3.50

EGGS - POACHED

$3.50

EGGS - SCRAMBLED

$3.50

Scrambled or poached

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$5.50

PASTA SALAD

$3.00

Housemade rotini pasta salad with balsamic, feta cheese, red onion, pepper, celery, and carrot.

POTATOES

$4.00

SAME PLATE

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE BEANS

$2.50

SIDE ROASTED VEGGIES

$6.00

SIDE TOAST

$3.25

Sourdough or whole wheat. *Gluten-free bread available at an additional charge

SUB PAPAS CALIENTE

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

SIDE CHICKEN

$3.50

SIDE TURKEY

$3.00

1 HARD-BOILED EGG

$1.50

SIDE SAUCE/DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE LOX

$4.00

KIDS MENU

HUMPTY DUMPTY

$5.75

Scrambled eggs with cheese, potatoes, and wheat or sourdough toast.

POCO TACO

$5.75

One flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, and potatoes

BOWL CUT

$5.75

Smaller version of our Amazon bowl - acai topped with granola, coconut, and fresh fruit.

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.75

Half of a grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough toast with cheddar cheese. Potato chips on the side.

PB&J

$5.75

EL NINO QUESADILLA

$5.75

Kid sized quesadilla: melted cheese blend on a flour tortilla. Served with black beans

KID PANCAKE

$5.00

SUB FRUIT

$1.00

HIGH ROAD KITCHENS

$10 DONATION TO HRK

$10 DONATION TO HRK

$10.00

Shirts

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts

$40.00

Unisex Black Hooded Sweatshirt with off- white hoodie strings. Cafe logo on chest and back.

T-shirts (unisex new logo)

T-shirts (unisex new logo)

$25.00
Women's Tank tops (new logo)

Women's Tank tops (new logo)

$25.00

Women's racerback tank with green logo on front and "Coffee, Food, & Friends" on the back.

T-shirts (unisex old logo)

T-shirts (unisex old logo)

$20.00

Black crewneck T-shirt with small chest logo and large logo on back. OLD LOGO

Women's Muscle Tank (old logo)

Women's Muscle Tank (old logo)

$15.00

Black muscle T style tank top with old logo on chest and back of shirt.

Women's Tank tops (grey with old logo)

Women's Tank tops (grey with old logo)

$15.00

Women's racerback style tank top with old logo small on chest and large on back. Dark Heather Grey.

V-neck (unisex old logo)

V-neck (unisex old logo)

$15.00

Black Unisex v-neck style t-shirt with small logo at chest and large logo on back. OLD LOGO.

Mugs

12 oz double wall 18/8 stainless steel thermal tumbler with copper vacuum insulation and push-on lid with thumb tab. Black with Cafe logo etched in silver.
20oz Black Thermal Tumbler

20oz Black Thermal Tumbler

$25.00

20 oz double wall 18/8 stainless steel thermal tumbler with vacuum insulation, and clear acrylic push-on swivel lid. Etched cafe logo.

16oz Green Thermal Tumbler

$25.00
12oz Black Thermal Tumbler

12oz Black Thermal Tumbler

$25.00
Tumbler + 1lb Coffee Combo

Tumbler + 1lb Coffee Combo

$40.00

One lb coffee (please indicate whole bean or ground) plus your choice of 12 or 20oz tumbler, wrapped with a pretty Christmas ribbon and ready to share!

Coffee

1lb Westbean Coffee

1lb Westbean Coffee

$15.00

1 lb bag of our house coffee roast by West Bean. Please indicate if you'd like whole bean or ground.

5lb Westbean Coffee

$75.00

Giftcards

$10 Giftcard

$10.00

$25 Giftcard

$25.00

$50 Giftcard

$50.00

$100 Giftcard

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quality food at an affordable price. We are kid friendly, vegetarian/vegan friendly, and dog friendly and hope to be your home away from homes. Come visit us and see our newly expanded outdoor area!

Location

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego, CA 92116

Directions

Gallery
Kensington Cafe image
Kensington Cafe image
Kensington Cafe image

