Kensington Cafe 4141 Adams Ave.
3,871 Reviews
$$
4141 Adams Ave.
San Diego, CA 92116
Hot Drinks
HOT TEA
SPICED CHAI LATTE
MUG OF COFFEE
S COFFEE TO GO
M COFFEE TO GO
L COFFEE TO GO
S CAFE AU LAIT
L CAFE AU LAIT
House drip coffee with steamed milk.
S HOT CHOCOLATE
M HOT CHOCOLATE
TEA AU LAIT
Hot tea of choice with steamed milk.
LONDON FOG
MATCHA LATTE
Matcha green tea powder, honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.
S STEAMER
12oz steamed milk with flavor of choice.
L STEAMER
16oz steamed milk with flavor of choice.
SIDE CREAM
SIDE SUGAR
YERBA MATE LATTE
Golden Milk Latte
Espresso Drinks
S ESPRESSO
D ESPRESSO
S MACCHIATO
Traditional macchiato. Espresso topped with a dollop of foam.
D MACCHIATO
Traditional macchiato. Espresso topped with a dollop of foam.
S CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam.
D CAPPUCCINO
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam.
S AMERICANO
D AMERICANO
S HAMMERHEAD
D HAMMERHEAD
S LATTE
12oz with 1 shot espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam.
D LATTE
16oz with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam.
HONEY LAV LATTE
2 shots espresso mixed with housemade lavender syrup, honey and steamed milk.
S MOCHA
12oz with 1 shot espresso, mocha powder, and steamed milk.
D MOCHA
16oz with 2 shots espresso, mocha powder, and steamed milk.
S WHITE CHOC MOCHA
12oz with 1 shot espresso, white chocolate powder, and steamed milk.
D WHITE CHOC MOCHA
16oz with 2 shots espresso, white chocolate powder, and steamed milk.
S MEXICAN MOCHA
12oz with 1 shot espresso, mocha powder, ibarra chocolate, and steamed milk.
D MEXICAN MOCHA
16oz with 2 shots espresso, mocha powder, ibarra chocolate, and steamed milk.
FLYING NUN
16oz with 4 shots espresso, sweetened condensed milk, and steamed milk.
ADD SHOT
ADD 2 SHOTS
Brown Sugar Cardamom Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
NA Beverages
ICED TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
ICED COFFEE
NITRO COLD BREW
ITALIAN SODA
OJ
APPLE JUICE
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
BAMBUCHA KOMBUCHA
Thai Ginger or Blueberry
Cream Soda
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
LEMONADE
ROOTBEER
MILK
CHOCOLATE MILK
SODA WATER
BOTTLED WATER
PELLIGRINO
to-go water cup
Iced Strawberry Matcha
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Strawberry Lemonade
Blood Orange Italian Soda
CRANBERRY JUICE
Blended
BRAINFREEZER
Blended espresso drink - 2 shots espresso, frappe mix, flavor and milk of choice, and ice.
MILK SHAKE
Vanilla ice cream base with flavor of choice
ROOTBEER FLOAT
SMOOTHIE
Fruit smoothie blended with apple juice
SOY MONKEY
Soy milk, peanut butter, and banana blended with ice
ADD KALE
ADD PB
Cocktails
Paloma
Vodka soju, grapefruit juice, and soda water over ice with a salted rim.
Screwdriver
Vodka Soju and OJ over ice
Vodka Soju Soda
Spicy Red Beer
Our version of a michelada. Tecate and spicy bloody mary mix over ice with a sriracha salt rim
Bloody Mary
Vodka Soju and spicy bloody mary mix over ice, with a sriracha salt rim
Mimosa (glass)
Bottle Mimosa
Bottle Champagne
Champagne (glass)
Creamsicle Mimosa
Underwood Cellars 12oz can of Bubbles with OJ, topped with whipped cream.
Add VODKA shot
Add LEMON VODKA shot
Add TEQUILA shot
Mimosa Flight
Specialty Mimosa
SPECIAL SPRITZER
Beer
Wine
SWEET STUFF
BROWN SUGAR BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
2 Brown Sugar Buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup on the side.
CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES
2 house pancakes with candied walnuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon sugar topped with a cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
BAKED FRENCH TOAST
Our version of a generous slice of baked french toast with a streusel topping and seasonal fruit compote. *Contains nuts*
ALCALA WAFFLE
Plain waffle with butter and syrup on the side.
HONEY GONE NUTS WAFFLE
Waffle topped with sliced bananas, honey, and candied walnuts
+ BACON/EGGS
+ SAUSAGE/EGGS
+ POTATOES/EGGS
+ SAUSAGE/POTATOES
+ BACON/POTATOES
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
No powdered sugar!
PUMPKIN SPICE WAFFLE
GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
THE DANIEL
Turkey, bacon, black pepper, provolone cheese, and spicy aioli on an everything bagel. *Suggested: add eggs and avocado!
AMERICAN DREAM
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado on an everything bagel
SUB CHICKEN SAUSAGE
SUB TEMPEH
THE BAUMANN
Scrambled eggs, chicken-apple sausage, parmesan cheese, tomato, spinach, and pesto aioli on toasted ciabatta
LOX
Lemon cream cheese, cured salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, and sprouts on an everything bagel
SCRAMBLES
TREEHUGGER
Scrambled eggs, spinach, mushrooms, tomato, and feta cheese. Potatoes and toast on the side.
THE PARKSIDE
Scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, red onion, and jack-cheddar cheese. Potatoes and toast on the side.
SPANISH REVIVAL
Scrambled eggs, soyrizo, jack-cheddar cheese, green onion, tomato, and cilantro. Potatoes and toast on the side.
PULLED PORK HASH
Pulled pork, spiced potatoes and roasted red peppers. Topped with scrambled eggs, crema, and green onions. Toast on the side.
MARLBOROUGH
Scrambled eggs, smoked gouda cheese, spinach, red onions, and tomato. Potatoes and toast on the side. *Add chicken-apple sausage at an additional cost.
MARLBOROUGH SAUSAGE
SUB PAPAS CALIENTE
SUB SAUSAGE
SUB FRUIT
GREEN EGGS
Scrambled eggs with pesto, parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts. Served with potatoes and toast on the side.
w/ JAM
SUB ENGLISH MUFFIN
OTHER EGGS
VEGAN BURRITO
Black beans, potatoes, tempeh, vegan cheese, red onion, tomato, and avocado wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
CHILAQUILES
Housemade corn tortilla chips in housemade salsa verde, served with black beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, crema, and green onions.
HASH BOWL
Potato hash with mushrooms, onions, & parmesan cheese. Topped with poached eggs, avocado, and fresh basil.
VEGGIE BOWL
Roasted veggies, kale, and quinoa sauteed with pesto, topped with roasted red pepper puree, parmesan cheese, & poached eggs.
FRITTATA
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
Cali Breakfast Burrito
GARDEN FRITTATA
LIGHTER SIDE
AVOCADO TOAST
Avocado spread on thick toasted sourdough topped with basil, red pepper flakes, and radishes.
CRUNCHY MONKEY
Crunchy peanut butter, sliced bananas, seasonal berries, and a drizzle of honey on thick toasted sourdough.
AMAZON BOWL
Acai served with housemade granola, toasted coconut, and fresh fruit. (Add peanut butter for $1.00 extra!)
PASTRY
BAGEL
ADD CREAM CHEESE
ADD PB
CUP SOUP
BOWL SOUP
CUP CHILI
BOWL CHILI
PUMPKIN CHIA PUDDING
SANDWICHES AND BURGERS
ADAMS AVE
Avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, red onion, sprouts, & green goddess spread on toasted wheat bread. *Add turkey or bacon at an additional charge*
KENSINGTON CLUB
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade gorgonzola spread on toasted sourdough bread.
SURFRIDER
Albacore tuna salad, spinach, tomato, sprouts, and mayo on toasted wheat bread. *Make it a melt by adding cheese!*
SURFRIDER MELT
MONTEZUMA
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, green chile, tomato, & spicy aioli on toasted sourdough bread.
MILANO
Roasted turkey, pesto, provolone, and tomato on toasted whole wheat bread.
GOUDA GRILLED CHEESE
Smoked gouda, provolone, apricot preserves, and caramelized onions on toasted sourdough bread.
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Pulled pork, housemade coleslaw, and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
SPINACH BURGER
Housemade vegetarian spinach patty topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & a pesto aioli on a brioche bun.
SPICY CHICKEN BURGER
Grilled chicken breast, green ortega chile, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, & spicy aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Beef patty topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, & mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
SALADS
K CAFE SALAD
Mixed greens topped with pears, gorgonzola, and candied walnuts in an herb & balsamic vinaigrette.
SPICY CAESAR
Crispy romaine topped with parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, capers, and housemade spicy croutons with a housemade chipotle caesar dressing.
VEGAN POWER SALAD
Mixed greens topped with lime-toasted pepitas, quinoa, sunflower seeds, carrots, cucumber, tomato, & avocado with a housemade cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
ROASTED VEGGIE SALAD
Sauteed kale with rotating seasonal veggies tossed in a garlic vinaigrette & topped with shaved parmesan and dried cranberries.
COBB SALAD
Mixed greens topped with bacon, turkey, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and ranch dressing.
COMBO
1/2 SALAD
SQUASH SALAD
Sauteed kale with butternut squash, goat cheese, dried cranberries, and pepitas. Add chicken or bacon for an additional charge.
OTHER BITES
PIO PICO TACOS
Soyrizo and potato tacos topped with avocado, crema, & green onions. Served with black beans and our house salsa.
QUESADILLA
Melted cheese blend in a whole wheat tortilla, served with salsa & guacamole.
PAPAS CALIENTES
House potatoes tossed in spicy aioli, parmesan cheese & green onion.
SIDES
BACON
BAG OF CHIPS
Jalapeno or plain Sea Salt
BOWL OF FRUIT
CHICKEN SAUSAGE
CUP OF FRUIT
EGGS - POACHED
EGGS - SCRAMBLED
Scrambled or poached
ENGLISH MUFFIN
FRENCH FRIES SIDE
PASTA SALAD
Housemade rotini pasta salad with balsamic, feta cheese, red onion, pepper, celery, and carrot.
POTATOES
SAME PLATE
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE BEANS
SIDE ROASTED VEGGIES
SIDE TOAST
Sourdough or whole wheat. *Gluten-free bread available at an additional charge
SUB PAPAS CALIENTE
SIDE SALAD
SIDE CHICKEN
SIDE TURKEY
1 HARD-BOILED EGG
SIDE SAUCE/DRESSING
SIDE LOX
KIDS MENU
HUMPTY DUMPTY
Scrambled eggs with cheese, potatoes, and wheat or sourdough toast.
POCO TACO
One flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, and potatoes
BOWL CUT
Smaller version of our Amazon bowl - acai topped with granola, coconut, and fresh fruit.
GRILLED CHEESE
Half of a grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough toast with cheddar cheese. Potato chips on the side.
PB&J
EL NINO QUESADILLA
Kid sized quesadilla: melted cheese blend on a flour tortilla. Served with black beans
KID PANCAKE
SUB FRUIT
HIGH ROAD KITCHENS
Shirts
Sweatshirts
Unisex Black Hooded Sweatshirt with off- white hoodie strings. Cafe logo on chest and back.
T-shirts (unisex new logo)
Women's Tank tops (new logo)
Women's racerback tank with green logo on front and "Coffee, Food, & Friends" on the back.
T-shirts (unisex old logo)
Black crewneck T-shirt with small chest logo and large logo on back. OLD LOGO
Women's Muscle Tank (old logo)
Black muscle T style tank top with old logo on chest and back of shirt.
Women's Tank tops (grey with old logo)
Women's racerback style tank top with old logo small on chest and large on back. Dark Heather Grey.
V-neck (unisex old logo)
Black Unisex v-neck style t-shirt with small logo at chest and large logo on back. OLD LOGO.
Mugs
20oz Black Thermal Tumbler
20 oz double wall 18/8 stainless steel thermal tumbler with vacuum insulation, and clear acrylic push-on swivel lid. Etched cafe logo.
16oz Green Thermal Tumbler
12oz Black Thermal Tumbler
Tumbler + 1lb Coffee Combo
One lb coffee (please indicate whole bean or ground) plus your choice of 12 or 20oz tumbler, wrapped with a pretty Christmas ribbon and ready to share!
Coffee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Quality food at an affordable price. We are kid friendly, vegetarian/vegan friendly, and dog friendly and hope to be your home away from homes. Come visit us and see our newly expanded outdoor area!
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego, CA 92116