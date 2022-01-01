Kensington Pub/Backyard imageView gallery

Kensington Pub Philly

No reviews yet

2116 E. Tioga Street

Philadelphia, PA 19134

Merch

10 cover charge

$10.00

Bracelet

$40.00

Eagles hoodies

$30.00

Phillies hoodies

$30.00

Shirts

$20.00

Staff Hoodie EAGLES 1 per person

$20.00

Staff Hoodie PHILLIES 1 per person

$20.00

Drink specials

Apricot crush special

Apricot crush special

$4.00

Coors Lite Pint Bucket

$15.00

Domestic Bottle Bucket

$15.00

Domestic Can Bucket

$10.00

Eagles Red Pizza

$8.00

Eagles White Pizza

$8.00

Friday corona

$4.00

Friday Modelo

$5.00

Import Bottle Bucket

$20.00

Miller Lite Pint Bucket

$15.00

Monday margarita

$5.00

PHILLIES BUCKET CAN SPECIAL

$10.00

Phillies bucket special BOTTLES

$15.00

PHILLIES CAN MILLER LITE

$2.00

PHILLIES MILLER BOTTLE

$3.00

Slushie $ 4 special

$4.00

Thirsty Thursday draft

$5.00

Thirsty Thursday well drink

$6.00

Tuesday Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Tuesday fishtown tea

$8.00

Tuesday sea isle

$5.00

Tuesday stateside

$6.00

Twisted tea Tuesday

$4.00

White claw Wednesday

$4.00

Philly fanatic

$6.00

Buffet

Person

$15.95

Cinco De Mayo

Apricot brandy

$4.00

Chicken taco

$10.00

Corona

$4.00

Frozen margarita

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Nachos

$9.00

Shrimp taco

$12.00

Corona light

$4.00

APPETIZERS

Al pastore tacos

$10.00
BALSALMIC GLAZED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BALSALMIC GLAZED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

Lightly fried and tossed in a balsalmic glaze.

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLLS

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLLS

$9.00

Served with bleu cheese.

CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS

CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

3 shrimp tacos served on a soft tortilla with our homemade pico de Gallo, avocado, and mayo

CHEESE STEAK EGGROLLS

$8.00

Served with siracha ketchup.

CHICKEN FINGERS WITH FRIES

CHICKEN FINGERS WITH FRIES

$13.00

Made fresh to order and served in one of our signature sauces.

FRIED MOZZERELLA

$7.00

Home made fried mozzerealla served with our marinara sauce.

GARLIC PARM KNOTS (10)

$6.00

Made fresh with our IRON piza dough and served with our IRON pizza red sauce.

LIGHTLY DUSTED FRIED SHRIMP

$13.00

6 jumbo shrimp lightly battered and served plain or in one of our signature sauces

NACHOS SUPREME

$10.00

House made chips, w pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream.

NACHOS SUPREME BEEF

$14.00

House made chips, w pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream.

NACHOS SUPREME CHICKEN

$14.00

House made chips, w pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream.

NACHOS SUPREME SHRIMP

$18.00

House made chips, w pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream.

PUB PICKLES

$7.00

Fried ZADA pickles from the famous "PICKLE MAN" served with chipote pepper dipping sauce.

PUB WINGS (10)

$14.95

Served with one of our signature sauces.

PUB WINGS (20)

$22.95

Served with one of our signature sauces.

SHOE STRING ONION RINGS

SHOE STRING ONION RINGS

$6.00

Served with chipotle dipping sauce

SOUP

$6.00

IRON PIZZA

RED PERSONAL

RED PERSONAL

$5.00

WHITE PERSONAL

$5.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN PERSONAL

$8.00

Cheese pizza with shredded chicken , buffalo sauce topped with ranch or bleu cheese

SHRIMP SCAMPI PERSONAL

SHRIMP SCAMPI PERSONAL

$11.00

Fresh shrimp, assorted cheeses, garlic our special scampi sauce.

CHICKEN PARM PERSONAL

$8.00

Breaded chicken, mozzerella, our homemade red sauce, parmesan cheese.

KPUB SURF & TURF PERSONAL

$9.00

Our traditional red pizza with grilled shrimp, and chopped sirloin beef steak.

TACO PIZZA PERSONAL

TACO PIZZA PERSONAL

$8.00

Taco seasoned beef or chicken , cheeses , pico de gallo, topped with sour cream.

CHEESESTEAK PIZZA PERSONAL

$7.00

Chopped sirloin beef, sauteed onions, cheese.

SPINACH AND FETA PERSONAL

$7.00

Feta cheese, mozzerella, spinach and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

BREAKFAST PIZZA PERSONAL

BREAKFAST PIZZA PERSONAL

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, assorted cheeses, bacon.

GOBBLER PERSONAL

$8.00
RED LARGE

RED LARGE

$10.00

WHITE LARGE

$10.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN LARGE

$16.00

Cheese pizza with shredded chicken , buffalo sauce topped with ranch or bleu cheese

SHRIMP SCAMPI LARGE

SHRIMP SCAMPI LARGE

$22.00

Fresh shrimp, assorted cheeses, garlic our special scampi sauce.

CHICKEN PARM LARGE

$16.00

Breaded chicken, mozzerella, our homemade red sauce, parmesan cheese.

KPUB SURF & TURF LARGE

$18.00

Our traditional red pizza with grilled shrimp, and chopped sirloin beef steak.

TACO PIZZA LARGE

$16.00

Taco seasoned beef or chicken , cheeses , pico de gallo, topped with sour cream.

CHEESESTEAK PIZZA LARGE

$14.00

Chopped sirloin beef, sauteed onions, cheese.

SPINACH AND FETA LARGE

$14.00

Feta cheese, mozzerella, spinach and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

BREAKFAST PIZZA LARGE

BREAKFAST PIZZA LARGE

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, assorted cheeses, bacon.

GOBBLER LARGE

$16.00

SANDWICHES

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.00

Breaded chicken, mozzerella, our homemade red sauce, parmesan cheese.

CHICKEN FRIED

$12.00

Served with let, tom, ZADA picles, mayo on a brioche bun.

CHICKEN FRIED SPICY

$12.00

Served with let, tom, ZADA picles, mayo on a brioche bun.

CHICKEN GRILLED

$12.00

Served with let, tom, ZADA picles, mayo on a brioche bun.

CHICKEN GRILLED SPICY

$12.00

Served with let, tom, ZADA picles, mayo on a brioche bun.

IRON PIZZA BURGER

$11.00

2 smashed all beef patties topped with provoone cheese and our IRON pizza sauce.

PB&J GRILLED CHEESE

PB&J GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

Ceamy peanut butter, jalepeno jam, crispy bacon, cooper sharp cheese grilles on our texas toast.

SMASH BURGER

$11.00

2 all beef patties smashed on the grill with lettuce, tomato, onion served with our special burger sauce.

TURKEY CLUB

$13.00

Fresh turkey, let, tom, bacon served on 3 slices of texas toast.

HOT ROAST BEEF special

$8.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD WITH SHRIMP

$16.00
COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese ,diced tomatoes, avacados served ith your choice of dressing.

TACO SALAD

$9.00

Romain lettuce, shredded cheese, bean, pico de gallo seved in a crispy taco shell served with a chipotle ranch.

TACO SALAD W CHICKEN

TACO SALAD W CHICKEN

$15.00

Romain lettuce, shredded cheese, bean, pico de gallo seved in a crispy taco shell served with a chipotle ranch.

TACO SALAD W SHRIMP

$17.00

Romain lettuce, shredded cheese, bean, pico de gallo seved in a crispy taco shell served with a chipotle ranch.

FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

OLD BAY FRIES

$6.50
PIZZA FRIES

PIZZA FRIES

$8.00

CHEESE STEAK FRIES

$9.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES

$9.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

Dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a maple cream sauce.

MOZZARELLA FRIES

$8.00

SALT & VINEGAR FRIES

$6.50

DESSERT

SMORES PIZZA PERSONAL

SMORES PIZZA PERSONAL

$6.00

Made fresh from our IRON pizza dough , nutella , toatsted marshmellows and crumbled graham crackers.

SMORES PIZZA LARGE

SMORES PIZZA LARGE

$12.00

Made fresh from our IRON pizza dough , nutella , toatsted marshmellows and crumbled graham crackers.

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

Specials

Al Pastore tacos

$10.00

Hot roast beef

$10.00

Father’s Day special

$20.00

Liquor

3 Olives Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Pinnacle

$5.00

Sweet Carloina

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Stateside

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Kettle One

$14.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Ciroc

$18.00

DBL Sweet Carloina

$12.00

DBL Pinnacle

$12.00

DBL 3 Olives Vodka

$10.00

Blue Coat

$7.00

Bombay

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Bombay

$12.00

DBL Blue Coat

$14.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myers Rum

$5.00

Parrot Bay

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Parrot Bay

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Myers Rum

$10.00

Espolon

$7.00

Jose Cuevo

$6.00

Patron

$10.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Patron

$20.00

DBL Jose Cuevo

$12.00

DBL Espolon

$14.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Vo

$5.00

DBL Vo

$10.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Screwball

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$14.00

DBL Jamesson

$14.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Annisette

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Black Berry Brandy

$5.00

Black haus

$6.00

E&J

$6.00

E&J Apple

$6.00

E&J Peach

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Peachtree

$5.00

Rock & Rye

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Sambvca

$6.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Rock & Rye

$10.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Peachtree

$10.00

DBL Black haus

$12.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$12.00

DBL Annisette

$10.00

DBL Black Berry Brandy

$10.00

DBL E&J

$12.00

DBL E&J Apple

$12.00

DBL E&J Peach

$12.00

DBL Hennessey

$18.00

Beer

EVIL GENIUS

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

FLYING FISH

$6.00

SAM ADAMS

$6.00

CAPE MAY

$6.00

YARDS IPA

$6.00

Seaisle Tea 16oz

$7.00

Allagash white

$6.00

Amstel

$5.00

Angery Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Light Orange

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Lite Bottle

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dogfish Head 60 Min

$6.00

Evil Genius Purple Monkey Dishwater

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Mad Elf

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Molson Ice

$4.00

Not Your Fathers

$6.00

River Horse Pumpkin

$6.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Sam Adames Summer Ale

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stella Artois Cider

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Twisted Tea Half n Half

$5.00

Twisted Tea Light

$5.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.00

Yards Level Up

$6.00

Yuengline

$4.00

Non alcoholic beer

$4.00

2SP Up & Out

$5.00

Bud Light Can

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light Can

$3.00

Dog Fish Slighty Mighty

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Kennwood

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.00
Miller Light Can

Miller Light Can

$3.00

Truly

$5.00

Vizzy

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

White Claw Surge

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$3.00

Down east

$3.00

Stateside Cans

$7.00

Bud light hard soda

$5.00

Evil genius

$5.00

Wine

House Red

$6.00

House White

$6.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Blueberry Margarita

$8.00

Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$5.00

Crisp Apple Lemonade

$7.00

Crisp Apple Margarita

$8.00

Cucumber Mintini

$9.00

Cucumbertini

$9.00

Green Tea Mule

$10.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Huggie Bombs

$5.00

Hunch

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Old Kensington (Old Fashioned)

$9.00

Orange Juice Mimosa

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$7.00

Peach Margarita

$8.00

Pinapple jack

$9.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$5.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$7.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$8.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$7.00

Raspberry Margarita

$8.00

Skinny Lemonade

$7.00

Skinny Margarita

$8.00

Slushies

$5.00

Tropical Lemonade

$7.00

Tropical Margarita

$8.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$7.00

Watermelon Margarita

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Redbull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$1.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Drafts

EVIL GENIUS

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

FLYING FISH

$6.00

SAM ADAMS

$6.00

SeaIsle Tea 16oz

$6.00

CAPE MAY

$6.00

YARDS IPA

$6.00

Yuengling Chocolate

$6.00

Speciality Shots

Dirty Banana

$8.00

Grape Gatorade

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Huggie Bomb

$5.00

Pink Starburst

$6.00

Reese's Cup

$10.00

White Tea

$7.00

Irish car bomb

$10.00

Lemon drop

$6.00

N/a Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

PARTY DEPOSIT

DEPOSIT

$100.00

Deposit

$150.00

Food

5 Garlic Knots

$3.00

Balsalmic Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Old Bay Fries

$3.00

Pub Pickles

$5.00

Red Personal Pizza

$4.00

Shoe String Onion Rings

$5.00

White Personal Pizza

$4.00

Drinks

$2 Cans

$2.00

$3 Bottles

$3.00

$4 Bottles

$4.00

$5 Draft

$5.00

$3 Draft

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
All food made fresh to order. Authentic Pizza. Best Pub food in Philly!

Location

2116 E. Tioga Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134

