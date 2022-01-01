- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Kensington
- /
- Kensington Pub Philly
Kensington Pub Philly
No reviews yet
2116 E. Tioga Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Merch
Drink specials
Apricot crush special
Coors Lite Pint Bucket
Domestic Bottle Bucket
Domestic Can Bucket
Eagles Red Pizza
Eagles White Pizza
Friday corona
Friday Modelo
Import Bottle Bucket
Miller Lite Pint Bucket
Monday margarita
PHILLIES BUCKET CAN SPECIAL
Phillies bucket special BOTTLES
PHILLIES CAN MILLER LITE
PHILLIES MILLER BOTTLE
Slushie $ 4 special
Thirsty Thursday draft
Thirsty Thursday well drink
Tuesday Arnold Palmer
Tuesday fishtown tea
Tuesday sea isle
Tuesday stateside
Twisted tea Tuesday
White claw Wednesday
Philly fanatic
Buffet
Cinco De Mayo
APPETIZERS
Al pastore tacos
BALSALMIC GLAZED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Lightly fried and tossed in a balsalmic glaze.
BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLLS
Served with bleu cheese.
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
3 shrimp tacos served on a soft tortilla with our homemade pico de Gallo, avocado, and mayo
CHEESE STEAK EGGROLLS
Served with siracha ketchup.
CHICKEN FINGERS WITH FRIES
Made fresh to order and served in one of our signature sauces.
FRIED MOZZERELLA
Home made fried mozzerealla served with our marinara sauce.
GARLIC PARM KNOTS (10)
Made fresh with our IRON piza dough and served with our IRON pizza red sauce.
LIGHTLY DUSTED FRIED SHRIMP
6 jumbo shrimp lightly battered and served plain or in one of our signature sauces
NACHOS SUPREME
House made chips, w pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream.
NACHOS SUPREME BEEF
House made chips, w pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream.
NACHOS SUPREME CHICKEN
House made chips, w pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream.
NACHOS SUPREME SHRIMP
House made chips, w pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream.
PUB PICKLES
Fried ZADA pickles from the famous "PICKLE MAN" served with chipote pepper dipping sauce.
PUB WINGS (10)
Served with one of our signature sauces.
PUB WINGS (20)
Served with one of our signature sauces.
SHOE STRING ONION RINGS
Served with chipotle dipping sauce
SOUP
IRON PIZZA
RED PERSONAL
WHITE PERSONAL
BUFFALO CHICKEN PERSONAL
Cheese pizza with shredded chicken , buffalo sauce topped with ranch or bleu cheese
SHRIMP SCAMPI PERSONAL
Fresh shrimp, assorted cheeses, garlic our special scampi sauce.
CHICKEN PARM PERSONAL
Breaded chicken, mozzerella, our homemade red sauce, parmesan cheese.
KPUB SURF & TURF PERSONAL
Our traditional red pizza with grilled shrimp, and chopped sirloin beef steak.
TACO PIZZA PERSONAL
Taco seasoned beef or chicken , cheeses , pico de gallo, topped with sour cream.
CHEESESTEAK PIZZA PERSONAL
Chopped sirloin beef, sauteed onions, cheese.
SPINACH AND FETA PERSONAL
Feta cheese, mozzerella, spinach and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
BREAKFAST PIZZA PERSONAL
Scrambled eggs, assorted cheeses, bacon.
GOBBLER PERSONAL
RED LARGE
WHITE LARGE
BUFFALO CHICKEN LARGE
Cheese pizza with shredded chicken , buffalo sauce topped with ranch or bleu cheese
SHRIMP SCAMPI LARGE
Fresh shrimp, assorted cheeses, garlic our special scampi sauce.
CHICKEN PARM LARGE
Breaded chicken, mozzerella, our homemade red sauce, parmesan cheese.
KPUB SURF & TURF LARGE
Our traditional red pizza with grilled shrimp, and chopped sirloin beef steak.
TACO PIZZA LARGE
Taco seasoned beef or chicken , cheeses , pico de gallo, topped with sour cream.
CHEESESTEAK PIZZA LARGE
Chopped sirloin beef, sauteed onions, cheese.
SPINACH AND FETA LARGE
Feta cheese, mozzerella, spinach and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
BREAKFAST PIZZA LARGE
Scrambled eggs, assorted cheeses, bacon.
GOBBLER LARGE
SANDWICHES
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
CHEESESTEAK
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Breaded chicken, mozzerella, our homemade red sauce, parmesan cheese.
CHICKEN FRIED
Served with let, tom, ZADA picles, mayo on a brioche bun.
CHICKEN FRIED SPICY
Served with let, tom, ZADA picles, mayo on a brioche bun.
CHICKEN GRILLED
Served with let, tom, ZADA picles, mayo on a brioche bun.
CHICKEN GRILLED SPICY
Served with let, tom, ZADA picles, mayo on a brioche bun.
IRON PIZZA BURGER
2 smashed all beef patties topped with provoone cheese and our IRON pizza sauce.
PB&J GRILLED CHEESE
Ceamy peanut butter, jalepeno jam, crispy bacon, cooper sharp cheese grilles on our texas toast.
SMASH BURGER
2 all beef patties smashed on the grill with lettuce, tomato, onion served with our special burger sauce.
TURKEY CLUB
Fresh turkey, let, tom, bacon served on 3 slices of texas toast.
HOT ROAST BEEF special
SALADS
CAESAR SALAD
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
CAESAR SALAD WITH SHRIMP
COBB SALAD
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese ,diced tomatoes, avacados served ith your choice of dressing.
TACO SALAD
Romain lettuce, shredded cheese, bean, pico de gallo seved in a crispy taco shell served with a chipotle ranch.
TACO SALAD W CHICKEN
Romain lettuce, shredded cheese, bean, pico de gallo seved in a crispy taco shell served with a chipotle ranch.
TACO SALAD W SHRIMP
Romain lettuce, shredded cheese, bean, pico de gallo seved in a crispy taco shell served with a chipotle ranch.
FRIES
DESSERT
Liquor
3 Olives Vodka
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Pinnacle
Sweet Carloina
Titos
Well Vodka
Stateside
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Kettle One
DBL Titos
DBL Ciroc
DBL Sweet Carloina
DBL Pinnacle
DBL 3 Olives Vodka
Blue Coat
Bombay
Tanqueray
Well Gin
DBL Well Gin
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Bombay
DBL Blue Coat
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Myers Rum
Parrot Bay
Well Rum
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Parrot Bay
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Myers Rum
Espolon
Jose Cuevo
Patron
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Patron
DBL Jose Cuevo
DBL Espolon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Vo
DBL Vo
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Screwball
DBL Fireball
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Jamesson
DBL Tullamore Dew
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Dewars
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
Amaretto
Annisette
Baileys
Black Berry Brandy
Black haus
E&J
E&J Apple
E&J Peach
Frangelico
Hennessey
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Makers Mark
Peachtree
Rock & Rye
Rumple Minze
Sambvca
DBL Amaretto
DBL Rock & Rye
DBL Frangelico
DBL Kahlua
DBL Peachtree
DBL Black haus
DBL Rumple Minze
DBL Annisette
DBL Black Berry Brandy
DBL E&J
DBL E&J Apple
DBL E&J Peach
DBL Hennessey
Beer
EVIL GENIUS
COORS LIGHT
FLYING FISH
SAM ADAMS
CAPE MAY
YARDS IPA
Seaisle Tea 16oz
Allagash white
Amstel
Angery Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Orange
Budweiser
Coors Lite Bottle
Corona
Corona Light
Dogfish Head 60 Min
Evil Genius Purple Monkey Dishwater
Heineken
Heineken Light
Mad Elf
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Hard Black Cherry
Miller High Life
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo
Molson Ice
Not Your Fathers
River Horse Pumpkin
Rolling Rock
Sam Adames Summer Ale
Stella Artois
Stella Artois Cider
Summer Shandy
Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea Half n Half
Twisted Tea Light
Victory Golden Monkey
Victory Sour Monkey
Yards Level Up
Yuengline
Non alcoholic beer
2SP Up & Out
Bud Light Can
Budweiser
Coors Light Can
Dog Fish Slighty Mighty
Guinness
Kennwood
Miller High Life
Miller Light Can
Truly
Vizzy
White Claw
White Claw Surge
Arnold Palmer
Michelob Ultra Can
Down east
Stateside Cans
Bud light hard soda
Evil genius
Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Margarita
Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour
Cranberry Mimosa
Crisp Apple Lemonade
Crisp Apple Margarita
Cucumber Mintini
Cucumbertini
Green Tea Mule
Hot Chocolate
Huggie Bombs
Hunch
Irish Coffee
Lemonade
Long Island Ice Tea
Malibu Bay Breeze
Malibu Bay Breeze
Margarita
Old Kensington (Old Fashioned)
Orange Juice Mimosa
Peach Lemonade
Peach Margarita
Pinapple jack
Pineapple Mimosa
Pomegranate Lemonade
Pomegranate Margarita
Raspberry Lemonade
Raspberry Margarita
Skinny Lemonade
Skinny Margarita
Slushies
Tropical Lemonade
Tropical Margarita
Watermelon Lemonade
Watermelon Margarita
White Russian
N/A Beverages
Drafts
Speciality Shots
Liquor
3 Olives Vodka
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Pinnacle
Stateside
Sweet Carloina
Titos
Well Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Kettle One
DBL Titos
DBL Ciroc
DBL Sweet Carloina
DBL Pinnacle
DBL 3 Olives Vodka
Blue Coat
Bombay
Tanqueray
Well Gin
DBL Well Gin
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Bombay
DBL Blue Coat
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Myers Rum
Parrot Bay
Well Rum
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Parrot Bay
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Myers Rum
Espolon
Jose Cuevo
Patron
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Patron
DBL Jose Cuevo
DBL Espolon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Vo
DBL Vo
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Screwball
DBL Fireball
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Jamesson
DBL Tullamore Dew
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Dewars
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
Amaretto
Annisette
Baileys
Black Berry Brandy
Black haus
E&J
E&J Apple
E&J Peach
Frangelico
Hennessey
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peachtree
Rock & Rye
Rumple Minze
Sambvca
Beer
Allagash white
Amstel
Angery Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Orange
Budweiser
Coors Lite Bottle
Corona
Corona Light
Dogfish Head 60 Min
Evil Genius Purple Monkey Dishwater
Heineken
Heineken Light
Mad Elf
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Hard Black Cherry
Miller High Life
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo
Molson Ice
Not Your Fathers
River Horse Pumpkin
Rolling Rock
Sam Adames Summer Ale
Stella Artois
Stella Artois Cider
Summer Shandy
Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea Half n Half
Twisted Tea Light
Victory Golden Monkey
Victory Sour Monkey
Yards Level Up
Yuengline
Non alcoholic beer
2SP Up & Out
Arnold Palmer
Bud Light Can
Budweiser
Coors Light Can
Dog Fish Slighty Mighty
Guinness
Kennwood
Michelob Ultra Can
Miller High Life
Miller Light Can
Truly
Vizzy
White Claw
White Claw
White Claw Surge
Evil genius
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Margarita
Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour
Cranberry Mimosa
Crisp Apple Lemonade
Crisp Apple Margarita
Cucumber Mintini
Cucumbertini
Green Tea Mule
Hot Chocolate
Huggie Bombs
Hunch
Lemonade
Long Island
Malibu Bay Breeze
Margarita
Old Kensington (Old Fashioned)
Orange Juice Mimosa
Peach Lemonade
Peach Margarita
Pineapple Mimosa
Pomegranate Lemonade
Pomegranate Margarita
Raspberry Lemonade
Raspberry Margarita
Skinny Lemonade
Skinny Margarita
Slushies
Tropical Lemonade
Tropical Margarita
Watermelon Lemonade
Watermelon Margarita
N/a Beverages
Drafts
Speciality Shots
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
All food made fresh to order. Authentic Pizza. Best Pub food in Philly!
2116 E. Tioga Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134