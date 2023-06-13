Restaurant header imageView gallery

KEN'S RAMEN

No reviews yet

775 N Virgil Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

OG Ramen

OG Ramen

$15.00

THE CLASSIC. Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen. Ken’s signature 30 hour whole chicken Paitan broth with classic thin white straight noodles cooked to al-dente perfection. Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms,

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen ON STERIODS. Ken’s signature 30-hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with a scoop of Ken's Miso bomb. We paired this "Liquid-Gold on Steroids" with some hand-massaged thick yellow noodles for the ultimate umami explosion in your mouth! Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, corn

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen ON STERIODS. (SPICY EDITION) Ken’s signature 30-hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with a scoop of Ken's Miso bomb and SUPREME RA-YU (Homemade Chili Oil) paired with some hand-massaged thick yellow noodles for the ultimate fire-umami explosion in your mouth! Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, corn


Bundle Packs

STARTER PACK #1 (Serves 2)

STARTER PACK #1 (Serves 2)

$38.00Out of stock

Choose two portions of Ramen noodles and drinks for 2. Serves 2.

BUNDLE PACK #2 (Serves 2-3)

BUNDLE PACK #2 (Serves 2-3)

$46.00Out of stock
FAMILY PACK #3 (Serves 4-6)

FAMILY PACK #3 (Serves 4-6)

$75.00Out of stock

BALLER PACK (Serves 6-10)

$130.00Out of stock

Ramen

OG Ramen

OG Ramen

$15.00

THE CLASSIC. Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen. Ken’s signature 30 hour whole chicken Paitan broth with classic thin white straight noodles cooked to al-dente perfection. Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms,

Hell Ramen

Hell Ramen

$15.00

OG, SPICY EDITION. Ken's original 100% Chicken Ramen with a kick! Ken’s signature 30 hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with Supreme Ra-yu with classic thin white straight noodles cooked to al-dente perfection. Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen ON STERIODS. Ken’s signature 30-hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with a scoop of Ken's Miso bomb. We paired this "Liquid-Gold on Steroids" with some hand-massaged thick yellow noodles for the ultimate umami explosion in your mouth! Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, corn

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Ken's Original 100% Chicken Ramen ON STERIODS. (SPICY EDITION) Ken’s signature 30-hour whole chicken Paitan broth topped with a scoop of Ken's Miso bomb and SUPREME RA-YU (Homemade Chili Oil) paired with some hand-massaged thick yellow noodles for the ultimate fire-umami explosion in your mouth! Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, corn

Vita Ramen (100% Vegan)

Vita Ramen (100% Vegan)

$16.00

Ken’s 100% Vegan Ramen. This Vegan-Dashi broth is crafted with Daikon (Japanese White Radish), Shittake Mushrooms, and Kombu (Hokkaido Sea Kelp). We paired this broth with Custom-tailored thin yellow wavy noodles. Standard Toppings: Beets & avocado (or choice of protein), Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Cilantro, bamboo, corn

Mazemen

Mazemen

$15.00

Zero Broth, all flavor baby! Ken’s Mazemen (spicy sesame flavor) is paired with custom thick wavy noodles. Simply pour Tahini (Sesame puree) and Supreme Ra-Yu (Homemade chili oil) all over, squeeze lime, mix to creamy perfection and prepare to experience “FIRE-UMAMI"! Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Cucumber, lime

Sides (Cold)

Bang Bang Chicken

Bang Bang Chicken

$7.00+

Pulled Jidori Chicken Breast tossed in a creamy spicy tahini vinaigrette, served chilled over a bed of lemon cucumber salad Allergens: sesame, onion, soy, chili

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00+

Homemade Seaweed Salad, sesame, garlic, ponzu, lemon, yuzu Allergens: sesame, soy, garlic, onions, seaweed, pepper

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$7.00+

Pulled Jidori Chicken Breast tossed in a creamy spicy tahini vinaigrette, served chilled over a bed of lemon cucumber salad Allergens: sesame, onion, soy, chili

Kimchi

Kimchi

$6.00+

Homemade Napa Cabbage Kimchi, 100% Vegan Allergens: Garlic, chili, pepper, onions, sesame

Sides (Hot)

Pork Bun

Pork Bun

$5.00+Out of stock

Tamari soy-braised Berkshire pork Belly, cucumbers, scallion, Ken's Spread Allergens: gluten, ginger, garlic, onions, soy

Veggie Bun

$5.00+

Hot Chicken Bun

$5.00+

Supreme Ra-yu covered Crispy Free-range Chicken Tenderloin, cucumbers, Ken's spread, Bao Bun Allergens: sesame, capsicum, chili, gluten, pepper, onion

Bang Bang Chicken Bun

Bang Bang Chicken Bun

$5.00+

Chilled pulled Jidori chicken breast, spicy tahini, ponzu, cucumbers, scallion, cilantro, Ken's spread Allergens: sesame, capsicum, chili, gluten, pepper, onion

Ken’s Fried Chicken

Ken’s Fried Chicken

$9.00+

Boneless Jidori chicken thigh, Ken’s Yuzu Buttermilk batter, Ken’s Cajun Seasoning, Meyer lemon juice. Served with Yuzu ranch & “Kenbasco” Louisiana hot sauce Allergens: dairy, chili, pepper, garlic, onion, gluten

Rice Bowls

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$10.00+

Koshihikari white rice tossed with Ikura (Russian Salmon Roe), Shisho, Ken's Furikake, nori, scallions, Ken's Ponzu, Ken's Yuzu Bomb Allergens: Fish, seaweed, soy, onion, sesame

Chicken Rice

Chicken Rice

$7.00+

Pulled Jidori chicken breast, tare, nori, scallion, sesame, Ken's Yuzu Bomb, Koshihikari white rice Allergens: soy, sesame, onion, seaweed, pepper

Pork Kakuni Rice

Pork Kakuni Rice

$7.00+Out of stock

Chopped Tamari soy-braised Berkshire pork belly, nori, garlic, sesame, scallion Allergens: Soy, seaweed, garlic, onion, sesame, ginger

Pork Chashu Rice

Pork Chashu Rice

$9.00+

Grilled Chashu Berkshire pork belly, Mentaiko (Spicy Cod Roe), nori, sesame, garlic, scallion Allergens: soy, fish, seaweed, sesame, garlic, onion

Spicy Tuna Rice

Spicy Tuna Rice

$9.00+

Ahi-Tuna Tartare, Supreme Ra-yu, Ken's Ponzu, nori, scallion, sesame, lime, cucumber, Koshihikari white rice Allergens: Fish, sesame, soy, onion, seaweed, chili

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00+

Koshihikari short-grained white rice, imported from Japan. Always steamed in small batches!

Toppings

Pork Chashu

Pork Chashu

$4.00

Slices of grilled Berkshire pork belly.

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$4.00

The juiciest pulled Jidori Chicken Breast you will ever have.

Kakuni Pork Belly

Kakuni Pork Belly

$4.00Out of stock

Slow braised Berkshire pork belly in sweet tamari to a melt-in-your-mouth perfection

Ken's Egg

Ken's Egg

$3.00

Our perfectly soft-boiled HAPPYEGGS© are cooked in-house daily and perfectly marinated for at least 24 hours. Cooked egg white, runny yolk

Salmon Roe

Salmon Roe

$5.00Out of stock

Dashi-Soy Marinated Salmon Roe, imported from Russia.

Supreme Ra-yu (Homemade chili-oil)

Supreme Ra-yu (Homemade chili-oil)

$0.50

Homemade crispy garlic chili oil. Crafted with 8 different chili peppers imported from China, India, Korea, Japan & Mexico.

Ken's Garlic Oil

Ken's Garlic Oil

$0.50

Homemade crispy garlic oil. Made with 100% Grapeseed oil from France.

Ken's Yuzu Bomb

Ken's Yuzu Bomb

$1.00

Miso Bomb

$2.00

Ken's secret blend of 3 different kinds of Koji miso.

Crispy Garlic

Crispy Garlic

$0.50

Extra crispy garlic bits. Fried to perfect golden brown and delicious

Bamboo

Bamboo

$1.00
Wood-ear Mushroom

Wood-ear Mushroom

$1.00
Corn

Corn

$1.00

100% fresh & organic sweet corn cut straight from the cob. Never canned, never frozen.

Beansprouts

Beansprouts

$0.50
nori

nori

$1.00
Scallion

Scallion

$0.50
Onion

Onion

$0.25
Avocado

Avocado

$2.00

Ponzu seasoned Bacon Avocados farmed by RICK'S PRODUCE©

Beets

Beets

$2.00

Cubed beets marinated in Ken's Ponzu

Kimchi

Kimchi

$1.00

Ken's Homemade Classic Korean-Style Napa Cabbage Kimchi

Lime

Lime

$0.50

Organic Bear limes from RICKS PRODUCE

Noodle Re-fill

Noodle Re-fill

$2.00+

Extra Broth

$6.00+

Our Broth is made in-house daily with only the best locally sourced ingredients. 100% organic, 100% Gluten-Free, 100% no additives, 100% hormone & antibiotic-free Jidori chickens, never frozen, never from concentrate.

Drinks

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$6.00

Cold Brewed IPPODO© Premium Matcha imported from Uji, Japan. Shaken never stirred.

Ken's Iced Tea

Ken's Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Organic home brewed premium black tea infused with KUSMI© Earl Gray

Ken's Lemonade

Ken's Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh squeezed Eureka + Meyer lemons produced by RICK'S PRODUCE©//laced with homemade fresh Yuzu juice

Half/Half

Half/Half

$5.00+

50% Choice of IPPODO Matcha or KEN'S Iced Tea + 50% Lemonade

Yuzu Fizz

Yuzu Fizz

$6.00

FRESH SQUEEZED YUZU LEMON JUICE LACED WITH BADOIT© MINERAL SPARKLING WATER

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Imported from Mexico. Crafted with Real Cane Sugar.

Calpicos

Calpicos

$4.00Out of stock
Premium Bottled Water

Premium Bottled Water

$3.50

Premium bottled water. Brand varies. (Fuji,Evian, Voss, Sedona, Smart)

*****SPECIALS*****

Lemon Ramen

Lemon Ramen

$16.00

Yuzu infused clear chicken broth paired with handmade wavy noodles topped with Thin slices of Eureka Lemon 🍋 (produced by Rick’s Produce®️) Toppings (served on the side): Pulled Jidori Chicken breast, scallion, cilantro, onion, wood-ear mushrooms, nori

Curry Miso Ramen

Curry Miso Ramen

$19.00Out of stock

Ken’s 30-hour Jidori Chicken Paitan broth infused with our house blended curry powder paired with medium hand-massaged yellow noods. Allergens: Spices, chili, sesame, garlic, onion Standard Toppings: Choice of Protein, and Beansprouts, scallion, onion, woodear mushrooms, Corn

All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029

Directions

Gallery
KEN'S RAMEN image
KEN'S RAMEN image

