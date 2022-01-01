- Home
Kent Ale House 51 Kent Avenue
No reviews yet
51 Kent Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Apps and Entrees
1/2 Buffalo 1/2 BBQ Wings
30 Piece 1/2 Buffalo 1/2 BBQ
30 Piece BBQ Wings
30 Piece Buffalo Wings
BBQ Wings
Served with celery and chunky blue cheese dressing
Beef Burger
Buffalo Cauliflower
Tempura Fried & tossed in House Buffalo Sauce
Buffalo Mac N Cheese
Our signature 3-Cheese Mac n' Cheese with Asiago, Velveeta, & Cheddar tossed with Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo wings
Served with celery and chunky blue cheese dressing
Build Your Own Vegan
Cajun Shrimp Skewers
Blackened Cajun dusted Shrimp skewers served with Remoulade Sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pickled red Onion, Siracha Aioli, Pepper Jack & Arugula on a toasted Brioche Bun. Vegetarian GF Bun also available
Chili Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with Vegetarian or Beef Chili, Pepperjack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo
Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Cod served over hand cut Fries with a side of Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
Four Cheese Grilled Cheese
Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack, Cheddar & Gruyere grilled on Sourdough
Fried Pickles
Served with Garlic Aioli
Jumbo Pretzel
served with Pommery Mustard
Kent Sausage Rolls
Butcher Block Irish Pork Sausage in a Puff Pastry with Sesame Seeds, served with Curry Ketchup
Kent Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo served on thick Sourdough
Philly Cheesesteak Rolls
Thin sliced Philly Steak Meat, Swiss Cheese, Onions, Peppers & Spices served with Chipotle Ranch
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Cheese & Baby Arugula on grilled Sourdough
Spinach and Artichole Dip
Three Cheese blend, Roasted Artichoke, Shallots, Spinach & Pita chip
The Vegan
Beyond Burger Vegan Patty, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cilantro Vegan Mayonnaise, and Vegan Gluten Free Bun
TOGO Chips and Salsa
Tomato Soup
Trio of Kobe Beef Sliders
Bacon, Pepper Jack, & BBQ Sauce | Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese & Ketchup | Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Ketchup
Vegan Nuggets
Veggie Burger
Baskets
House Fries
Irish Curry Fries
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
Rosemary Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Tayto Cheese and Onion Crisps/Chips
Tayto Prawn Cocktail
Tayto Roast Chicken
Tayto Salt and Vinegar Crisps/Chips
Truffle Fries
Walkers Monster Munch
Walkers Salt and Vinegar
Draft Beers
Allagash White Witbier
5.2 % ABV
Austin Cider
5.0 % ABV
Brooklyn Bel Air Sour
5.8 % ABV
Brooklyn Brown Ale
5.6 % ABV
Brooklyn Lager.
5.2% ABV
Captain Lawrence Autumn
5.0 % ABV
Carlsberg Lager
5.0 % ABV
Coney Island Ale
4.6 % ABV
Delirium Strong Belgian Ale
8.5 % ABV 10oz Pour
Downeast Cider
5.0 % ABV
Flying Breakfast Stout (Nitro)
8.3 % ABV 12oz
Founders Solid Gold Lager
12oz 9 % ABV
Fullers E.S.B
6.8 % ABV
Goose Island IPA
5.9 % ABV
Guinness Stout
4.2 % ABV
Heineken Lager
5.0 % ABV
Kent Pils
Lagunitas IPA
6.2 % ABV
Modelo Especial Pale Lager
4.4 % ABV
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA
6.4 % ABV
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA
6.5 % ABV
Radeberger Pilsner
4.8 % ABV
Springdale Kolsch Money
4.8 % ABV
Torch & Crown Autumn
5.3 % ABV
Transmitter Saison
5.4 % ABV
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier
5.4 % ABV
Salads
Caesar Salad
Shaved Parmesan, Crutons, Bacon & house made Caesar dressing.
Goat Cheese and Beet Salad
Spring mix, Goat Cheese, sliced Beets, roasted Nuts, with Lemon & Oil dressing
Kent Salad
Mixed greens, Bleu Cheese, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, red onions & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with crispy wontons
Speed Bar
$10 Rotating
$7 Rotating
$7 Rotating Pitcher
$8 Rotating
$8 Rotating Pitcher
$9 Rotating
$9 Rotating Pitcher
Green Tea Shot
Jameson
Kamikaze Shot
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Pickleback Shot
Well Gin
Well Margarita
Well Rum
Well Tequila
Well Vodka
Well Whiskey
Tequila
1800 Cristalino
Altos Anejo
Altos Reposado
Altos Silver
Bribon
Bribon Shot
casamigos
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Espelon
Gracias A Dios Mezcal (Reposado)
Gracias A Dios Mezcal (Silver)
Herradura Silver
Hornitos Anejo
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Silver
Patron Silver
Piedre Almas Mezcal
Santera Silver
Vida Mezcal
Well Tequila
Well Tequila SHOT
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Blackbush
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare Bourbon
Fighting 69
Fireball
Four Roses
Grand Old Parr
High West Double Rye
Jack Cinnamon
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jameson Caskmates
Jefferson Reserve
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Michters Rye
Paddy Irish Whiskey
Proper 12
Red Breast
Redemption Bourbon
Roe & Co
Saratoga Rye
Sazerac Rye
Seagrams
Well Whiskey SHOT
Skrewball
Soco
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Whistle Pig Rye 10
Widow Jane
Woodford Masters Special
Woodford Reserve
Pitchers
PTC bells 2 hearted
PTC brooklyn bel air sour
PTC Allagash
PTC austin cider
PTC brooklyn east ipa
PTC brooklyn lager
PTC carlsberg
PTC cigar city gose
PTC delirium
PTC founders centennial
PTC goose ipa
PTC Harpoon Flannel
PTC jack rose
PTC Kent Pils
PTC Left Hand Flamingo
PTC Lions head pils
PTC modelo
PTC Pilsner Urquell
PTC Radeberger
PTC Smuttynose Brown
PTC Soccer Special Goose IPA
PTC Soccer Special Kent Pils
PTC Weihenstephaner
Bottles and Can
5 Boroughs Pils
Abita Purple Haze
Banana Bread
Brooklyn Special Effects IPA (Non alcoholic)
Cigar City Jai Alia
Clausthaler (Non alcoholic)
Coney Island Parachute Pale Ale
Corona
Erdinger
Estrella jalisco
Flying Dog Hop Electric Hazy IPA
Mahou
Mas Agave & shot
Mystery Beer and Shot
Any Beer and Shot of Our Choice
Pacifico
Peak Organic IPA
Peroni
Presidente
Schofferhofer Grapefruit
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Sloop Juice Bomb
Stella Artios
Tecate
Victory Golden Monkey
Young Chocolate Stout
Ciders and Gluten Free
2 Robbers Watermelon and Cucumber
Austin Pineapple
Crabbies
Downeast Blackberry
Flying Embers Hard Kombucha
Fresh Ginger BTL
High Noon Lime
High Noon Passion Fruit
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Mas Agave Beer + Shot
Omission Golden Ale
Omission IPA
Omission Lager
Omission Pale Ale
Rekordling Passion
Rekordling Pear
Rekordling Strawberry
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Natural Lime
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit
Cocktails
Altos Margarita
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco and Club Soda
Bellini
Bloody Mary
Cocktail of the week
Cosmo
Crown Royal Peach Can
Crown Royal Washington Apple Can
Crown Royal Whiskey & Cola Can
Dark and Stormy
Goslings Rum, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer
French 75
Gimlet
Jim Beam Citrus Highball
Jim Beam Original White Label Whiskey, Lemon Juice & Soda Water
Kent G&T
Cotswold's Dry Gin Paired with Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit Tonic Water
Kir Royale
long island iced tea
Manhattan
Mezcal Mule
Verde smoky Mezcal, Fresh Lime Juice & Ginger Beer
Mezcal Old Fashioned
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Peanut Butter Coffee
Sangria
Sex on the beach
Spicy Santera Margarita
Santera Premium Silver Tequila, Orange Liquor, Lime Juice, OJ and Bittermens Hellfire Habanero
Tennessee Lemonade
Jack Daniels Honey, Lemon juice and simple syrup and soda water
The Jackalope
Gunpowder Irish Gin, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice and Simple Syrup
Tropical Tequila
Hornitos Plata Silver Tequila, Red Bull Yellow Edition & OJ
Well Gin Martini
Well Margarita
Well Vodka Martini
Whiskey Sour
Frozen Drinks
Brunch
american bacon
Avocado toast
bbq wings
black pudding
breakfast burger
breakfast fries
burrito
Caesar salad
cajun shrimp
cauliflower
chicken sandwich
chicken waffle sandwich
chili nachos
coffee
fish and chips
flatbread
goat and beet salad
half avocado
hot wings
house fries
irish bacon
irish beans
irish BLT
irish breakfast
irish sausage
kent salad
over easy egg
over hard egg
philly rolls
pretzel
sausage rolls
short rib cheese
sweet potato
tater tots
the vegan
toast
tomato soup
truffle fries
white pudding
Vodka
Winter Warmers
Wine
187ML Quarter BTL Prosecco
BTL Cabernet
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Malbec
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Prosecco
BTL Rose
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
GL Cabernet
GL Malbec
GL Pinot Grigio
GL Pinot Noir
GL Prosecco
GL Rose
GL Sauvignon Blanc
Gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Fifty Pounds Gin
Gunpowder Gin
Hendricks
Ingenium Gin
Maify Blood Orange Gin
Maify Lemon Gin
Monkey 47
Nolet's Gin
Pink Gin
Plymouth
Puerto De India
Tanqueray
Two James Gin
Warwick Gin
Well Gin
Rum
Scotch
Aberfeldy 12
Balvenie 15
Chivas Regal 12
Chivas Regal 18
Chivas Regal Mizunara
Cragganmore 12
Craigellachie 13
Cutty Sark
Dewars White
Famous Grouse
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 15
Glenkinchie 12
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie
Highland Park
J&B
Johnny Black
Johnny Red
Lagavulin
Laphraoig
Macallan 12
Oban
Old Particular 10
Old Particular 11
Royal Brackla 12
Talisker
Nonalcoholic
Abita Root Beer
Brooklyn Special Effect Hoppy Amber (non alcoholic)
Brooklyn Special Effects IPA (Non alcoholic)
Clausthaler (Non alcoholic)
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Espresso
Fresh Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Heineken 0.0 (non alcoholic)
Iced Latte
Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull Can
Saratoga Sparkling
Soda Water
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tea
Tonic Water
Yellow Red Bull
Kids
Brandy / Cognac
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
51 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Photos coming soon!