A map showing the location of Kent Ale House 51 Kent AvenueView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Kent Ale House 51 Kent Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

51 Kent Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Apps and Entrees

1/2 Buffalo 1/2 BBQ Wings

$16.00

30 Piece 1/2 Buffalo 1/2 BBQ

$65.00

30 Piece BBQ Wings

$65.00

30 Piece Buffalo Wings

$65.00

BBQ Wings

$16.00

Served with celery and chunky blue cheese dressing

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$15.00
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Tempura Fried & tossed in House Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Our signature 3-Cheese Mac n' Cheese with Asiago, Velveeta, & Cheddar tossed with Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo wings

Buffalo wings

$16.00

Served with celery and chunky blue cheese dressing

Build Your Own Vegan

$16.00

Cajun Shrimp Skewers

$14.00

Blackened Cajun dusted Shrimp skewers served with Remoulade Sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pickled red Onion, Siracha Aioli, Pepper Jack & Arugula on a toasted Brioche Bun. Vegetarian GF Bun also available

Chili Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla Chips topped with Vegetarian or Beef Chili, Pepperjack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Beer Battered Cod served over hand cut Fries with a side of Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack, Cheddar & Gruyere grilled on Sourdough

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with Garlic Aioli

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.00

served with Pommery Mustard

Kent Sausage Rolls

$12.00

Butcher Block Irish Pork Sausage in a Puff Pastry with Sesame Seeds, served with Curry Ketchup

Kent Turkey Club Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo served on thick Sourdough

Philly Cheesesteak Rolls

$12.00

Thin sliced Philly Steak Meat, Swiss Cheese, Onions, Peppers & Spices served with Chipotle Ranch

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Braised Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Cheese & Baby Arugula on grilled Sourdough

Spinach and Artichole Dip

$15.00

Three Cheese blend, Roasted Artichoke, Shallots, Spinach & Pita chip

The Vegan

$19.00

Beyond Burger Vegan Patty, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cilantro Vegan Mayonnaise, and Vegan Gluten Free Bun

TOGO Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Trio of Kobe Beef Sliders

$17.00

Bacon, Pepper Jack, & BBQ Sauce | Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese & Ketchup | Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Ketchup

Vegan Nuggets

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Baskets

House Fries

$10.00

Irish Curry Fries

$12.00

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Rosemary Fries

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Tater Tots

$10.00

Tayto Cheese and Onion Crisps/Chips

$3.00

Tayto Prawn Cocktail

$3.00

Tayto Roast Chicken

$3.00

Tayto Salt and Vinegar Crisps/Chips

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Walkers Monster Munch

$3.00

Walkers Salt and Vinegar

$3.00

Draft Beers

Allagash White Witbier

$8.00

5.2 % ABV

Austin Cider

$8.00

5.0 % ABV

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour

$8.00

5.8 % ABV

Brooklyn Brown Ale

$8.00

5.6 % ABV

Brooklyn Lager.

$8.00

5.2% ABV

Captain Lawrence Autumn

$8.00

5.0 % ABV

Carlsberg Lager

$8.00

5.0 % ABV

Coney Island Ale

$7.00

4.6 % ABV

Delirium Strong Belgian Ale

$10.00

8.5 % ABV 10oz Pour

Downeast Cider

$8.00

5.0 % ABV

Flying Breakfast Stout (Nitro)

$9.00

8.3 % ABV 12oz

Founders Solid Gold Lager

$7.00

12oz 9 % ABV

Fullers E.S.B

$8.00

6.8 % ABV

Goose Island IPA

$7.00

5.9 % ABV

Guinness Stout

$9.00

4.2 % ABV

Heineken Lager

$8.00

5.0 % ABV

Kent Pils

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

6.2 % ABV

Modelo Especial Pale Lager

$7.00

4.4 % ABV

Montauk Wave Chaser IPA

$8.00

6.4 % ABV

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$8.00

6.5 % ABV

Radeberger Pilsner

$8.00

4.8 % ABV

Springdale Kolsch Money

$7.00

4.8 % ABV

Torch & Crown Autumn

$8.00

5.3 % ABV

Transmitter Saison

$7.00

5.4 % ABV

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier

$8.00

5.4 % ABV

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shaved Parmesan, Crutons, Bacon & house made Caesar dressing.

Goat Cheese and Beet Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, Goat Cheese, sliced Beets, roasted Nuts, with Lemon & Oil dressing

Kent Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, Bleu Cheese, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, red onions & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with crispy wontons

Speed Bar

$10 Rotating

$10.00

$7 Rotating

$7.00

$7 Rotating Pitcher

$26.00

$8 Rotating

$8.00

$8 Rotating Pitcher

$30.00

$9 Rotating

$9.00

$9 Rotating Pitcher

$34.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Kamikaze Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Pickleback Shot

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Margarita

$12.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$13.00

Altos Anejo

$10.00

Altos Reposado

$9.00

Altos Silver

$9.00

Bribon

$9.00

Bribon Shot

$9.00

casamigos

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Espelon

$10.00

Gracias A Dios Mezcal (Reposado)

$13.00

Gracias A Dios Mezcal (Silver)

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Hornitos Anejo

$11.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Piedre Almas Mezcal

$12.00

Santera Silver

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Tequila SHOT

$8.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blackbush

$11.00

Blantons

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$14.00

Fighting 69

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Grand Old Parr

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

Jack Cinnamon

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black

$11.00

Jameson Caskmates

$10.00

Jefferson Reserve

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Paddy Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Proper 12

$10.00

Red Breast

$15.00

Redemption Bourbon

$10.00

Roe & Co

$10.00

Saratoga Rye

$9.00

Saratoga Rye

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Well Whiskey SHOT

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Soco

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Whistle Pig Rye 10

$14.00

Widow Jane

$14.00

Woodford Masters Special

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Pitchers

PTC bells 2 hearted

$30.00

PTC brooklyn bel air sour

$30.00

PTC Allagash

$30.00

PTC austin cider

$30.00

PTC brooklyn east ipa

$30.00

PTC brooklyn lager

$30.00

PTC carlsberg

$30.00

PTC cigar city gose

$30.00

PTC delirium

$50.00

PTC founders centennial

$30.00

PTC goose ipa

$26.00

PTC Harpoon Flannel

$26.00

PTC jack rose

$26.00

PTC Kent Pils

$22.00

PTC Left Hand Flamingo

$30.00

PTC Lions head pils

$26.00

PTC modelo

$26.00

PTC Pilsner Urquell

$30.00

PTC Radeberger

$30.00

PTC Smuttynose Brown

$30.00

PTC Soccer Special Goose IPA

$24.00

PTC Soccer Special Kent Pils

$20.00

PTC Weihenstephaner

$30.00

Bottles and Can

5 Boroughs Pils

$7.00

Abita Purple Haze

$7.00

Banana Bread

$8.00

Brooklyn Special Effects IPA (Non alcoholic)

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alia

$7.00

Clausthaler (Non alcoholic)

$7.00

Coney Island Parachute Pale Ale

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Erdinger

$8.00

Estrella jalisco

$6.00

Flying Dog Hop Electric Hazy IPA

$8.00

Mahou

$8.00

Mas Agave & shot

$10.00

Mystery Beer and Shot

$10.00

Any Beer and Shot of Our Choice

Pacifico

$7.00

Peak Organic IPA

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Schofferhofer Grapefruit

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$7.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$8.00

Stella Artios

$7.00

Tecate

$6.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

Young Chocolate Stout

$9.00

Ciders and Gluten Free

2 Robbers Watermelon and Cucumber

$8.00

Austin Pineapple

$7.00

Crabbies

$8.00

Downeast Blackberry

$7.00

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Fresh Ginger BTL

$7.00

High Noon Lime

$8.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

Mas Agave Beer + Shot

$11.00

Omission Golden Ale

$8.00

Omission IPA

$8.00

Omission Lager

$8.00

Omission Pale Ale

$8.00

Rekordling Passion

$8.00

Rekordling Pear

$8.00

Rekordling Strawberry

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$7.00

White Claw Raspberry

$7.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$7.00

Cocktails

Altos Margarita

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, Prosecco and Club Soda

Bellini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cocktail of the week

$13.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Crown Royal Peach Can

$9.00

Crown Royal Washington Apple Can

$9.00

Crown Royal Whiskey & Cola Can

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Goslings Rum, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer

French 75

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Jim Beam Citrus Highball

$11.00

Jim Beam Original White Label Whiskey, Lemon Juice & Soda Water

Kent G&T

$12.00

Cotswold's Dry Gin Paired with Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit Tonic Water

Kir Royale

$10.00

long island iced tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mezcal Mule

$14.00

Verde smoky Mezcal, Fresh Lime Juice & Ginger Beer

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Peanut Butter Coffee

$13.00

Sangria

$12.00

Sex on the beach

$11.00

Spicy Santera Margarita

$13.00

Santera Premium Silver Tequila, Orange Liquor, Lime Juice, OJ and Bittermens Hellfire Habanero

Tennessee Lemonade

$11.00

Jack Daniels Honey, Lemon juice and simple syrup and soda water

The Jackalope

$12.00

Gunpowder Irish Gin, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice and Simple Syrup

Tropical Tequila

$13.00

Hornitos Plata Silver Tequila, Red Bull Yellow Edition & OJ

Well Gin Martini

$12.00

Well Margarita

$12.00

Well Vodka Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

Frose

$13.00

Frozen Mango Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Passion Fruit Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Peach Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Blue Raspberry Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Wild Berry Margarita

$13.00

Brunch

american bacon

$5.00

Avocado toast

$16.00

bbq wings

$14.00

black pudding

$6.00

breakfast burger

$16.00

breakfast fries

$12.00

burrito

$15.00

Caesar salad

$12.00

cajun shrimp

$13.00

cauliflower

$12.00

chicken sandwich

$16.00

chicken waffle sandwich

$16.00

chili nachos

$14.00

coffee

$3.00

fish and chips

$18.00

flatbread

$14.00

goat and beet salad

$13.00

half avocado

$3.00

hot wings

$14.00

house fries

$8.00

irish bacon

$6.00

irish beans

$3.00

irish BLT

$15.00

irish breakfast

$19.00

irish sausage

$6.00

kent salad

$13.00

over easy egg

$2.00

over hard egg

$2.00

philly rolls

$12.00

pretzel

$11.00

sausage rolls

$11.00

short rib cheese

$17.00

sweet potato

$9.00

tater tots

$8.00

the vegan

$17.00

toast

$2.00

tomato soup

$8.00

truffle fries

$9.00

white pudding

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Bison Grass

$9.00

Chopin

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel 1

$10.00

Red Bull Dash

$4.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Winter Warmers

Peanut Butter Coffee

$13.00

Kent Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Hot Toddy

$12.00

Mulled Wine

$12.00

Kent Hot Cider

$12.00

Wine

187ML Quarter BTL Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Malbec

$36.00

BTL Malbec

$36.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Rose

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

GL Cabernet

$10.00

GL Malbec

$10.00

GL Malbec

$10.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Prosecco

$10.00

GL Rose

$10.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Fifty Pounds Gin

$9.00

Gunpowder Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Ingenium Gin

$10.00

Maify Blood Orange Gin

$9.00

Maify Lemon Gin

$9.00

Monkey 47

$10.00

Nolet's Gin

$9.00

Pink Gin

$9.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Puerto De India

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Two James Gin

$10.00

Warwick Gin

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Misguided Rum

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Passoa Rum

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Scotch

Aberfeldy 12

$10.00

Balvenie 15

$16.00

Chivas Regal 12

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18

$16.00

Chivas Regal Mizunara

$11.00

Cragganmore 12

$13.00

Craigellachie 13

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$8.00

Dewars White

$10.00

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15

$16.00

Glenkinchie 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$11.00

Highland Park

$13.00

J&B

$9.00

Johnny Black

$11.00

Johnny Red

$9.00

Lagavulin

$17.00

Laphraoig

$16.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Oban

$15.00

Old Particular 10

$13.00

Old Particular 11

$14.00

Royal Brackla 12

$15.00

Talisker

$15.00

Nonalcoholic

Abita Root Beer

$6.00

Brooklyn Special Effect Hoppy Amber (non alcoholic)

$7.00

Brooklyn Special Effects IPA (Non alcoholic)

$7.00

Clausthaler (Non alcoholic)

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Fresh Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Heineken 0.0 (non alcoholic)

$7.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Yellow Red Bull

$6.00

Kids

kids grilled cheese

$9.00

kids mozz sticks

$9.00

kids quesidilla

$9.00

kids sliders

$10.00

kids tenders

$11.00

Kids tots

$8.00

Brandy / Cognac

courvoisier VS

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Martell VS

$9.00

Cordials

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

fireball

$7.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Allswell
orange star4.4 • 712
124 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Nora Thai
orange star4.3 • 252
176 N 9th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Le Crocodile
orange star5.0 • 4,117
80 Wythe Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Hatchets and Hops - Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
98 N 11th Street Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Rule of Thirds
orange star4.5 • 3,100
171 Banker St. Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Santo Parque - 232 North 12th Street
orange starNo Reviews
232 North 12th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Williamsburg
orange star4.0 • 4,155
164 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Le Crocodile
orange star5.0 • 4,117
80 Wythe Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Ainslie
orange star4.5 • 2,925
76 Ainslie St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
ST. ANSELM - 355 Metropolitan Ave
orange star4.3 • 2,503
355 Metropolitan Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Sunset Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston